Washington State-Based White Supremacist On BitChute And Disqus Doxxes And Threatens Child Protective Services Staffers, Calls For Death Of Jews

Introduction

On January 12, 2020, a user on the online platforms Bitchute and Disqus doxxed a Child Protective Services (CPS) staffer, claiming that the staffer had kidnapped his child. A video he posted online on January 9 and statements he made on his online profiles suggest that he may take action against this staffer and other state employees. While he mentions that at this time he is going through legal channels and is crowdsourcing for help, based on his posts there is reason to believe that he is armed.

Under his video, the user wrote: "I have called the State Attorney General's office and left my name and number if they don't call back Monday morning [January 13] i will call them after noon if they don't help, I will handle this myself and it won't be pretty" [sic.] In the video, he discusses the Jewish roots of the staffer's surname.

On January 8, 2020, referring to his child's alleged kidnapping, he wrote: "IM going to kill some people and its going to be a miserable death I bring them!"

That day, he also wrote that he had in his possession the names and addresses of other CPS staffers, as proof that he is serious about his threat.

This user has regularly posted violent threats on the platforms, saying that he wants to kill Jews, and frequently posts messages about antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Affiliations, Ideological Content, and Context:

The user is a white supremacist and antisemite who says he lives in Washington state and who frequently writes online about his desire to kill Jews. On January 12, 2020 he commented on Bitchute: "Fuck all Abrahamic dick cutting cults! KILL THEM ALL!"

On January 9, he commented on a video titled "Iran Will Never Have A Nuclear Weapon": "... I WANT TO SEE ISRAEL DESTROYED BRICK BY BRICK AND TAKE AWAY ALL THE ZIONISM/JEWS POWER IN THE WORLD AS THEY HAVE SUBVERTED AND DESTROYED HUMANITY FOR FAR TO LONG!"

In a January 12 comment on the video that he posted on January 9, he hints that he may possess firearms: "Wow.... I have never smelled Boogaloo[1] so ,close before..i am making extra ammo."

On January 12, the user doxxed the CPS staffer on his Bitchute video, claiming that they kidnapped his child, revealing the staffer's full name, address, and phone number, and specifying that the staffer is Jewish.

In another comment under his video, he accuses CPS of "intimidation" and states that if his case is not resolved by the morning of January 13, he is prepared to take action: "...[M]y patience is running out... I have called the State Attorney Generals office and left my name and number if they dont call back Monday morning i will call them after noon if they dont help, i will handle this myself and it wont be pretty [sic.]"

On January 9, 2020 he wrote: "You have 3 Hasbara agents working diligently to Harass your opinion. That's how Zionist Jews work in the States... Your family is at stake... CPS IS a STATE ran Zionist tool used to attack the White family!... IM going to kill some people and its [sic] going to be a miserable death I bring them!"

On January 9, he wrote in a reply to another user who was taunting him that he has identifying information on other CPS staffers as well: "i have names and addresses you just think I wont do anything." In another reply, he threatened to kill social workers, lawyers, judges, and police officers. He added that "I only kill Zionists."