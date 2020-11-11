Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed: Why Is There Freedom Of Expression To Insult The Prophet Muhammad But Not To Insult President Macron? Many Christians, Jews Want To Turn Muslims Back To Being Infidels Like Them

Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed delivered a Friday sermon at the Dar Al-Hijra Islamic Center in Fairfax County, Virginia on November 6, 2020. In the sermon, Elsayed said that the West is trying to label Muslims as terrorists and destroy countries such as Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. He said that many Christians and Jews want the Muslims to be infidels like them and, citing the Quran, he said that those who reject the message of Islam are disobedient and rebellious. Elsayed also criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for getting "angry" when Turkish President Erdoğan said he is mentally ill. The Dar Al-Hijra Islamic Center is linked to former Al-Qaeda leader Anwar Al-'Awlaki, to some of the 9/11 terrorists, to Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan, and to other known Jihadis.

"Many Of The People Of The Book... Wish To Turn You Back [To] Kuffar... To Be A Christian Or A Jew"

Shaker Elsayed: "The question they raise is, Why do Muslims hate us, why are Muslims full of hate against the West or Christianity or Judaism or anything? The Quran tells us the truth, and the truth is what the Quran says.

[...]

"Many of the People of the Book, they wish to turn you back as kuffar after you have believed. They want you to be like them, they want you to be a Christian or a Jew.

[...]

"Why Do They Focus On Destroying [Muslim] Communities And Then Label Us As Terrorists?"

"Where is vice most to spread? Where is evil most to spread? Where are words initiated from? Where are the mayhem, the killing, the stealing of resources of others, the oppression of people, where does it come from? It's not from Muslims.

[...]

"Why [are] all the attacks are directed at Muslims? And Muslims barely have the power to respond to anything. Look at Afghanistan, look at Iraq, look at Syria, look at Yemen, very fragile communities. [We] have no weapon industry, we have no military industry, we have no rockets, we have nothing, and all [the] weapons these countries have are imported or smuggled into these communities. Why do they focus on destroying these communities and then label us as terrorists?

"Nobody denies the message of Islam except people who are fasiqun [i.e. obscene]. Fasiqun means disobedience, disobedient, rebellious, and resentful of the guidance of Allah.

"This Is Freedom Of Expression To Insult The Prophet, But There Is No Freedom Of Expression To Insult Macron"

"Macron was very, very angry when President Erdoğan told him, 'Go check your mental capacity. You don't seem to be in full control. You don't know what you're saying.' And he did not spare himself, he couldn't hold his anger, so he called the Turkish ambassador to rebuke him and he called back the French ambassador from Turkey. This is angry for himself. And, when it comes to Muslims being angry at insulting the Prophet, he doesn't see it. This is eating his ajwa. So on one hand, this is freedom of expression to insult the Prophet, but there is no freedom of expression to insult Macron."