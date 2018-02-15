Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed Encourages 'Armament,' 'Lining Up' For Jihad: The Enemies Of Allah Already Call Us Terrorists, So Let's Give Them A Run For Their Money – Archival

Speaking at an event held by the Ethiopian-American Muslims of the Washington metropolitan area on January 26, 2013, Imam Shaker Elsayed of the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center said that the Muslims had three sources of power – faith, unity, and armaments – and that "the world only fears those who fight back." The event was held at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia, to mark the "year long anniversary of the peaceful Ethiopian Muslims' movement for religious freedom, equality and justice in Ethiopia." Also in his speech, Imam Elsayed said that Muslim men "are last if anything is being distributed – except if it is arms for jihad. We are the first ones to rush and run to defend our community and defend ourselves."

To those "afraid to line up against [the enemies of Allah] because they may call us terrorists," Elsayed said that they consider Muslims to be terrorists anyway. "Well, give them a run for their money... Make this title worth it. And be a good Muslim," he exhorted his audience.

The event was billed as aimed as a "show [of] our support to the peaceful struggle of the Muslims in Ethiopia as well as a condemnation of the violent government repression against them." After Elsayed finished speaking, one of the organizers clarified: "Imam Shaker is not advocating for armed struggle in Ethiopia. He is just simply giving us a lesson." Elsayed's speech was posted on the YouTube channel of the First Hijrah, a community of Ethiopian Muslims in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2016.

Imam Shaker Elsayed has also endorsed female genital mutilation, saying that it prevents hypersexuality in girls (see MEMRI TV Clip No. 6043 Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed Endorses Female Circumcision (FGM): It Prevents Girls From Becoming Hypersexually Active, May 19, 2017). He has argued that no agreement can be reached with the Jews because they "will not deal with you fairly and squarely," and that history proves that "it is in the genes, it is in the blood" (see MEMRI TV Clip No. 6057 Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed Against Peace Process With The Jews: It's In Their Genes And Blood, June 2, 2017). He has stated that the "children of Israel" killed the prophets Zachariah, John the Baptist, and Elijah, as well as many others, and that they claimed to have killed Jesus (see MEMRI TV Clip No. 5989 Sermon At Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque, VA – Where Al-Qaeda Leader Al-Awlaki Was Imam On 9/11 – By Imam Shaker Elsayed: The Children Of Israel Slayed Prophets, Tried To Kill Jesus, March 29, 2017). On the subject of the murder of Rabbi Meir Kahane in Manhattan in November 1990, Shaker Elsayed was quoted by The New York Times as having said, "It was not a violation [of Islamic law], in the sense that Kahane adopted a position against all Arab and Muslims. He put himself in that category."[1]

The Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque, in Falls Church, Virginia, in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, has been attended by a number of known jihadis. On Septemer 11, 2001, the late Yemeni-American cleric and Al-Qaeda leader Anwar Al-'Awlaki was an imam there. Ahmed Omar Abu Ali, an American convicted of providing material support to Al-Qaeda as well as of conspiring to assassinate President George W. Bush, also attended the mosque,[2] as did Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan and two of the 19 9/11 hijackers, Nawaf Al-Hazmi and Hani Hanjour.[3]

"We Muslims Cannot Live, Survive, Or Gain Victory Unless And Until We Master The Three Sources Of Power... The Third Power Is The Power Of Armament"

Imam Shaker Elsayed: "It is not us who are violent. It is the enemies of humanity who are using violence, weapons, and militarization to control world resources, world ideas, world markets, world consumers for the benefit of the few elites. Even in Western countries it is not fair. How could we then expect them to be fair to us? Allah told us: 'Prepare whatever means of power' – not weakness... Power requires knowledge.

[...]

"The world today only acknowledges the powerful. We have three sources of power. We Muslims, in particular, cannot live, survive, or gain victory unless and until we master the three sources of power. The first one is the power of our faith.

[...]

"The second source of power is the power of our unity as Muslims.

[...]

"The third power is the power of armament. You cannot defend yourself by wishful thinking. Could you? Could you get colonial powers out of our nations by telling them: 'Would you please leave tomorrow morning?' Would you?"

Audience: "No!"

Imam Shaker Elsayed: "Brothers, that's why the Quran says: 'Prepare...'"

[...]

"The World Only Fears Those Who Fight Back"; "Muslim Men... Are The First In The Jihad Line"

"The world only hears those who speak. The world only respects those who push back. The world only fears those who fight back."

Audience member: "Say: 'Allah Akbar!'"

Audience: "Allah Akbar!"

Audience member: "Say: 'Allah Akbar!'"

Audience: "Allah Akbar!"

Audience member: "Say: 'Allah Akbar!'"

Audience: "Allah Akbar!"

Imam Shaker Elsayed: "Brothers and sisters, in a post-9/11 atmosphere, many Muslims, including a lot of Muslim leaders – including world leaders, national leaders, presidents, kings, and emirs – have bowed down to the Western pressure. We, the Muslim masses, would never and should never bow down except to Allah."

Audience: "Allah Akbar!"

Imam Shaker Elsayed: "Bow to no one but Allah, and this will give us our dignity back. Our dignity is not a gift that we seek from a human being. It is our right that we push back for, we fight for, we live by, and die for. This is our dignity. This is our identity as Muslims. We do not let anybody ride over our back, and just accept it. We don't!"

[...]

"Muslim men – when there is a price to pay, they are first in line. When there is a gain to make, they are last to seek anything from anyone other than Allah. So they are the first in the prayer line, they are the first in the zakat line, they are the first in the hajj line, they are the first in the clean-up line, they are the first in the community service line, they are the first in the Jihad line, they are the first in the da'wa line, but they are last if anything is being distributed – except if it is arms for Jihad. We are the first ones to rush and run to defend our community and defend ourselves."

"They Are Already Calling Us Terrorists Anyway... Give Them A Run For Their Money... Make This Title Worth It, And Be A Good Muslim"

"The enemies of Allah are lining up. The question is for us – are we lining up, or are we afraid because they may call us terrorists? Let me give you the good news: They are already calling us terrorists anyway.

"Whether you are sitting at home, watching TV, drinking coffee, sleeping, or playing with your kids – you are a terrorist because you are a Muslim.

"Well, give them a run for their money. Make it worth it. Make this title worth it. And be a good Muslim."

[...]

Organizer: "Just a disclaimer: Imam Shaker is not advocating for armed struggle in Ethiopia. He is just simply giving us a lesson."