In Video, Iranian News Agency Fars, An IRGC Affiliate, Threatens Vengeance Against Riyadh, Jerusalem In Response To Attack On IRGC In Ahvaz

On September 24, 2018, a video bearing the logo of the Iranian news agency Fars, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), was disseminated on social media.[1] It included a threat of an Iranian response to the September 22 terror attack on an IRGC military parade in Ahvaz, Iran, in which 25 were killed. According to the video, Iran will avenge the attack by targeting the Saudi capital Riyadh and Jerusalem.

The video presents Iran's policy of response to any attack on Iranian forces, both inside and outside Iran, as follows:

The June 2017 Islamic State (ISIS) attack on the Iranian Majlis, avenged with IRGC missiles fired on ISIS command posts at Deir Al-Zour, Syria, that same month.

The Israeli attack (no date given) on the T4 airbase in Syria was, according to the video, avenged with an attack of 68 missiles on 10 military points in the Golan, in May 2018.

An attack by Iraqi Kurdish forces on Iranian forces at the Iran-Iraq border was avenged with IRGC missiles fired on Kurdish command posts in Iraq's Kurdistan province, in September 2018.

The September 22 terror attack at the IRGC military parade in Ahvaz will, according to the video, be avenged in Riyadh and Jerusalem.

