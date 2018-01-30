Turkish Political Commentator Hüseyin Güneş: In Syria, Turkey Fights The U.S., Not Just Terrorists; If We Defeat America, This Will Spell The Beginning Of Its End

Turkish political commentator Hüseyin Güneş said that Turkey's military operation in Syria constituted war against America, not just against several thousand terrorists. "If we defeat it in the region, this will spell the beginning of the end for America," he said, adding that Turkish soldiers go to war "with love, hoping to die as martyrs." According to Güneş, the U.S. wants to get rid of Turkey because it is the only country feared by Israel. He was speaking on Turkey's Channel 9 on January 27.

To view the clip on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"Who Threatens The Israeli Entity? Only Turkey – This Is Why America Does Not Want Turkey"

Hüseyin Güneş: "America wants to get rid of Turkey in order to protect Israel, because Turkey is the only country feared by Israel. It does not fear Iran. Iran is all talk and no action. Who threatens the Israeli entity? Only Turkey. This is why America does not want Turkey. It wants an obedient country in this region."

[...]

"This Is A War Against America – If We Defeat It In The Region, This Will Spell The Beginning Of The End For America"

"When the Turkish soldiers go to war, it is as if they are going to their wedding or graduation ceremony. They go with love, hoping to die as martyrs. We do not consider this to be a war against several thousands of terrorists only. This is a war against America. If we defeat it in the region, this will spell the beginning of the end for America, just like Russia [sic] in Afghanistan."