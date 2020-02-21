Turkish Imam Muhammed Hoca: I Am Raising My Son To Be A High-Quality, Fantastic Enemy Of The Jews And The Christians

Turkish Imam Muhammed Korkmaz Hoca, also known as Niğdeli Muhammed Hoca, in a video uploaded to the Internet on January 6, 2020, said that he is raising his son to be a "high-quality" and fantastic enemy of the Jews and the Christians.[1] The video has the logo of the "500 Evler Love Association," which, according to the group's Facebook page, is based in Istanbul.[2] 500 Evler is an avenue in the Gaziosmanpaşa district of Istanbul. A YouTube channel bearing the group's name also features lectures from various imams, as does the group's Facebook page.[3]

"Allah Himself Said There Aren't Any [Good Jews] – How Can I Say That There Are Good Ones?"

Muhammed Korkmaz: "The other day, somebody said to me: 'There are some good Jews.' [I said:] 'No, there are not.' He said: 'There are.' [I said:] 'There are not.' Why not? Because Allah himself said there aren't any. How can I say that there are good ones?'

"I was waiting one day in the airport. We have a son, he was five or six at the time.

"Men with yarmulkes came.

"They were fat. They sat across from us. Our son was running around, and they were laughing and making gestures like this. One of them took out 20 [Turkish lira] and gave it to our son."

"I Am Raising My Son As A Very Good, High-Quality Enemy Of The Jews... A Fantastic Enemy Of The Jews – A Fantastic Enemy Of The Christians"

"I said: 'Son, come here. I am going to tell you something. If you go over there, tear up that money, and throw it at their feet, I'll give you 50 lira.'

"He went over to them, tore up the money, threw it, and ran back to me. I showed them as I gave him 50 lira and I did this. I called my son. [I said:] 'You see these dishonorable people? You know those children we see in Palestine who are killed, slaughtered, raped?' [He said:] 'Yes?' 'These dishonorable people are the ones who kill them. Here they give you money to make themselves seem sympathetic, but if they have the opportunity, they will kill you too. Beware! Do not love them.' I am raising my son as a very good, high-quality enemy of the Jews."

Crowd: "Praise Allah."

Muhammed Korkmaz: "I swear by Allah, brother. A fantastic enemy of the Jews. A fantastic enemy of the Christians. [Some say:] 'A Muslim cannot raise an enemy.' Well, I am raising one, man! Is my brain not my own? I am their enemy. May the curse of Allah be upon them."

Crowd: "Amen."

"Our Daughters Have Come To The Point Of Walking In The Streets Completely Naked! In The Name Of What? In The Name Of Fashion... Was It Not [The Jews] Who Propagated This?"

Muhammed Korkmaz: "When they are slaughtering children in Palestine, when they are raping, killing, slaughtering a million people in Iraq, when they are committing big massacres in Afghanistan, when America and Israel are the biggest perpetrators of genocide, if I make my child love Jews and Christians, Allah will not say that I am good! Allah will not say this to me. Allah says: 'Do not incline toward them.' Allah says: 'Do not resemble them.' 'The Jews and the Christians will never approve of you until you follow their religion!'

"Muhammed is not saying it, Allah is saying it. Do not resemble them, do not incline toward them. Allah says: Throw away their praise, their customs, their practices, their traditions like a rag. Oh Muslim, did we not come into this condition because we resemble them? Our daughters have come to the point of walking in the streets completely naked! In the name of what? In the name of fashion.

"They display their bodies in a way that does not please Allah or his messenger.

"Was it not [the Jews] who propagated this? They did! And now am I going to have [my son] take 20 lira [from them]? Tear it up and throw it away. We do not need their money or their love. May Allah grant us hatred of them!"

"Allah Does Not Say That The Jews And Christians Are Our Brothers – Why Would I Love Them?"

Crowd: "Amen!"

Muhammed Korkmaz: "We cannot love them. We love Muslims, because Allah says that only the believers are friends of one another. Allah says only the believers are brothers of one another. Allah does not say that the Jews and Christians are our brothers. Why would I love them?"