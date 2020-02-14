Telegram Channel Provides Bombmaking Instructions; Calls For Burning Synagogues, Planned Parenthood Clinics

Beginning in late 2019, a Telegram channel has been posting instructional videos for assembling homemade napalm bombs and Molotov cocktails. In addition, the channel openly called for burning synagogues and Planned Parenthood clinics, and provided links listing their locations.

The following are examples of the content the channel posts.

Bombmaking Instructions

In February 2020, the channel posted a video showing an individual placing and detonating a homemade bomb outside what appears to be a public building. The channel suggests that synagogues should be targeted and can be located online.



Screenshots from the video showing the detonation of a homemade bomb outside what appears to be a public building.

In January 2020, the channel posted a video showing how to make Napalm B.



Screenshot from the video.

In December 2019, the channel posted instructions on how to make a Molotov cocktail.



Instructions for making a Molotov cocktail.

Calls for Violence and Hate Speech

In December 2020, the channel shared a link that was originally posted by another Telegram channel, that shared a link for finding the locations of Planned Parenthood clinics. The post included text suggesting that arson be used against them.

The channel then commented on this post and shared a link to a site for locating synagogues, referring to New York City as a location with many synagogues.

In December 2019, the channel uploaded an image showing fires being lit outside what looks like a public building. The channel added text calling for arson against politicians and civil institutions such as abortion clinics, immigration centers, and synagogues.

Also in December 2019, the channel posted an image of an interracial couple, a white man and an Asian-looking woman, with the caption, "<Exodus 22:19> Whosoever lieth with a beast shall surely be put to death." The channel also stated that Japanese anime, an animation style that is popular worldwide, makes white men choose Japanese women over white women.