Taliban Releases Photos Of Victory Processions In Afghan Provinces Following Loya Jirga Decision To Release 400 Prisoners

The deal signed in Doha on February 29, 2020 by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) and the U.S. paved the way for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and the release of about 5,000 Taliban inmates from Afghan prisons, and assured the Taliban's place in the power structure of Afghanistan.[1]

While some 4,600 Taliban prisoners were released following the Doha deal, a loya jirga (grand assembly of elders), that convened in Kabul on August 7-9, 2020, decided under U.S. pressure[2] to release about 400 additional Taliban prisoners accused of serious crimes such as murder, kidnapping, and drug smuggling.[3] The release of the 400 prisoners is intended to facilitate the intra-Afghan talks in Doha, which will give the Taliban a share in power.

The signing of the Doha deal and release of the Taliban prisoners has emboldened the Islamic Emirate as well as Al-Qaeda, which has continued to maintain its ties to the Taliban.[4] Meanwhile some Taliban terrorists have gone on to join the fighting after being released as part of the Doha deal.[5] As the loya jirga was deciding in favor of releasing the 400 Taliban prisoners, the Taliban mujahideen came out into the streets of Afghan provinces such as Ghazni, Logar, and Laghman, marching in victory processions. The following images show these processions, published by the Taliban's official website[6] under the title "Valiant Mujahideen in Ghazni, Logar, and Laghman."[7]