Syrian TV Show Discusses Biden’s Upcoming Presidency: We Have Learned We Can Say No to the U.S., The U.S. Is Weak, Defeating It Is Possible, Simple, Easy

Lebanese political analyst Hassan Shuqair and Syrian TV host Yara Saleh spoke about America's role as a world power and Biden's upcoming presidency in a show aired on Al-Ikhbariya TV (Syria) on January 20, 2021. Hassan Shuqair said that during President Trump's administration the resistance axis, Syria, Iran, Lebanon, and Venezuela learned that they can say "no" to the U.S. He said that they should confront Biden, by creating a counter-strategy that would enable them to force the U.S. to "return to its senses" after "Trump led it to madness." Yara Saleh said: "We have learned that it is easy to say "no" to the U.S." She concluded the show by saying that the U.S. is now weaker than it has ever been. She said that defeating the U.S. and the "conspiracies of the imperialist countries against our people in this region and against our Arab people is possible, simple, and easy."

"All The Fury Of Trump And His Administration Was Because Syria Said 'No,' Despite All The Sanctions... Iran Also Said 'No'"

Hassan Shuqair: "We have learned [from Trump's presidency] that American [dominance] is not inevitable, and that we can say 'no!' All the fury of Trump and his administration was because Syria said 'no,' despite all the sanctions. Despite the Caesar Act and all that, Syria said 'no.'

"Iran also said 'no.' [Trump] failed to improve things with Iran. Iran has not been brought to the negotiating table on its knees. Venezuela also said 'no,' as did Lebanon of the resistance."

Yaran Saleh: "Maybe we have learned that it is easy to say 'no' to the U.S. and say it loud and clear."

"U.S. [Dominance] Is Not Inevitable[;] The U.S. Is Not The Only Superpower In The World... [It Is] Now Weaker Than It Has Ever Been"

Shuqair: "I would like to finish by saying that American [dominance] is not inevitable. This is what I have been talking about. I said that we can confront Biden with his new soft war or his new strategy, which is meant to serve the interests of the U.S. or Israeli entity by implementing a counter-strategy that will enable us to force the U.S. to return to its senses after Trump led it to madness."

Saleh: "U.S. [dominance] is not inevitable. The U.S. is not the only superpower in the world. The U.S. is now weaker than it has ever been.

"Defeating the U.S. and the conspiracies of the imperialist countries against our people in this region and against our Arab people is possible, simple, and easy. Goodbye."