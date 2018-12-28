Support MEMRI's Work Fighting Extremism: This Past Week, Extremist Imam Exposed By MEMRI In France Is Indicted For Provocation To Hatred – Following This Month's Police Raid On Berlin Mosque Of Another Extremist Imam Exposed By MEMRI

On December 21, the prosecutor of Toulouse, France announced that Mohamed Tatai, imam of the Grand Mosque of Toulouse, had been indicted for provocation to hatred or violence. Imam Tatai's antisemitic statements in a December 2017 sermon were exposed in June 2018 by MEMRI, and in September 2018, a judiciary prosecuting case was opened against him. The indictment was widely reported by leading French media, including Le Monde,[1] crediting MEMRI for the exposure.

To view the MEMRI TV clip of Tatai's statements, click here or below:

FRENCH IMAM'S INDICTMENT FOLLOWS RAID IN GERMANY EARLIER THIS MONTH OF MOSQUE WHERE MEMRI EXPOSED EXTREMIST IMAM

Tatai's indictment follows the December 18 raid by German police[2] of the As-Sahaba mosque in Berlin, as part of a larger terrorism probe. Prosecutors stated that mosque imam Abul Baraa, exposed by MEMRI this summer in a lecture on the "wonderful feeling" of wanting to meet Allah asking "who wants to die right now?" (see Germany-Based Salafi Cleric Abul Baraa Calls For A "Show Of Hands": Who Wants To Die Right Now And Meet Allah?)is suspected of sending funds to an Islamist fighter in Syria "for purchasing military equipment to carry out terrorist criminal acts."

