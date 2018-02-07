Special Video Compilation Marking 20th Anniversary Of MEMRI's Founding Features Clips Of Commentary On Arab And Iranian TV About MEMRI And Its Impact

To mark the 20th anniversary of our founding on February 7, 1998, MEMRI is releasing a video compilation of excerpts from clips it has published over the years from Arab and Iranian TV, featuring journalists, officials, analysts, and other leading figures commenting on, condemning, and praising MEMRI.

The commentators are shown discussing MEMRI's direct impact among U.S. Congressmen, European legislators, and decision-makers worldwide. Noting MEMRI research and monitoring capabilities, speakers state that this has led to bans on Hizbullah's Al-Manar TV, Iran's Arabic-language Al-Alam TV, and Hamas's Al-Aqsa TV in Europe, and to Apple's and Google's removal of Al-Manar's social media apps from their app stores. Other speakers advise their audiences not to make antisemitic statements or deny the Holocaust because of MEMRI's monitoring.

The compilation shows MEMRI's impact and influence in the Arab countries and Iran, and underlines their awareness that MEMRI is monitoring, translating, and publishing their words.

To view this clip on MEMRI TV, click here or below: