Song By Sudanese Band Encourages People To Knock Out Coronavirus By Washing Their Hands, Staying At Home, Boosting Immune System

On April 12, 2020, the Sudan-based All Media Center uploaded a music video titled "Knocking Out [the Coronavirus]" to its YouTube page. The lyrics encouraged people to stay at home, wash their hands, cover their coughs or sneezes, wear protective masks, exercise regularly, get enough sleep, eat healthy foods, pray daily, have faith in Allah, be patient, and contact the authorities if they believe they may have contracted coronavirus.

To view the clip of the Sudanese music video on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"We Should Wash Our Hands Thoroughly, Using Soap Protects Us"

Sudanese Band: "We will only be afflicted with what Allah has pre-ordained for us. We do our best and depend on Allah, while remaining alert and faithful. Allah is the protector.

"The best way to deal with the coronavirus is by taking preventative measures. Doing so reflects awareness. We should wash our hands thoroughly, using soap protects us. We should not touch our faces and eyes with our hands. We should not touch our faces and eyes with our hands. When we cough or sneeze, we should use tissues or the insides of our elbows.

"We should not gather in groups, and we should wear masks. We should be patient and wait for these days to pass. That is preferable to losing loved ones. We should not fear death or exaggerate our fear of the virus. We should not fear death or exaggerate our fear of the virus. We can resolve any problem with awareness and by taking preventative measures."

"Double Check Information And Don't Believe Rumors... This Is An Opportunity For Us To Change Our Lives, And For Our Souls To Relax And Flourish"

"Choose (to eat) oranges to boost your immune system. Vegetables are also great for boosting your immune system. Double check information and don't believe rumors. Double check information and don't believe rumors. Promote authentic information and don't complicate things.

"You should exercise daily, since this helps the immune system. Get enough sleep, and get in the habit of going to bed early. Those who perform the early morning prayers will attain happiness in life and in the hereafter. Those who perform the early morning prayers will attain happiness in life and in the hereafter. This is an opportunity for us to change our lives, and for our souls to relax and flourish."

"Each Family Should Stay In Their House... Our Prophet Recommended Isolation A Long Time Ago"

"Increase your daily water intake, and drink warm beverages, because warm beverages push the coronavirus to your stomach, which can take care of it. The stomach can knock down the virus, and people would recover from it. The coronavirus would then be history, and its time would be over.

"Stay at home. Each family should stay in their house. Those who are not sure if they have contracted the virus should contact the Health Ministry. Protect your family and yourself, before any damage is caused. Protect your family and yourself, before any damage is caused. Our Prophet recommended isolation a long time ago."