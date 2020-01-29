On Social Media, New York City-Based Woman Claiming To Be Employee At Major E-Commerce Company Promotes Nazi Ideology, Views

A New York-based woman who is a self-proclaimed Nazi actively promotes her views on social media. According to her LinkedIn profile, she works at a major e-commerce company. She states that she is engaged, and that her fiancé holds the same ideological views. She also has a dating profile on a dating site that attracts many white nationalists and neo-Nazis.[1] Online, she promotes her views and posts photos showing that her car has a swastika dangling from the rear-view mirror along with a photo of Adolph Hitler.

The following report will track the New Yorker's social media activity.

YOU MUST BE SUBSCRIBED TO THE MEMRI WHITE SUPREMACIST THREAT MONITOR (WSTM) TO READ THE FULL REPORT. GOVERNMENT AND MEDIA CAN REQUEST A COPY BY WRITING TO [email protected] WITH THE REPORT TITLE IN THE SUBJECT LINE.

Personal Details

The woman has no connections on LinkedIn, and her account does not appear to be very active. She does, however, list her education and her current role at a major e-commerce company.



Source: VK

VK Activity

On the Russian social media platform Vkontakte (VK), the woman goes by her first and middle name. Her profile picture shows her alongside a Nazi flag.

Her identity is revealed in an old post of several photos of her new Visa custom debit card. One of the photos shows her name.

She recently shared a quote by Adolf Hitler: "And so, [t]he the Jew advances on his fatal road until another force comes forth to oppose him, and in a mighty struggle hurls the heaven-stormer back to Lucifer. Germany is today the next great war aim of Bolshevism. It requires all the force of a young missionary idea to raise our people up again, to free them from the snares of this international serpent..."

In one post, she shared an article originally posted about a mail carrier refusing to make deliveries to a home with racist Halloween displays. She commented about living in "Jew York."

In one post, she vented her frustrations, alleging that she was deliberately overcharged at a gas station and threatening retaliation by her comrades.

She posted a photo of her partner propping up a framed photo of Adolf Hitler. A swastika is visibly tattooed on his arm.

A photo she posted of a swastika hanging from her car's rearview mirror also featured a photo of Hitler.

At the time of this writing, the woman maintains a private Twitter account which is active.