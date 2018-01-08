Sermon In Raleigh, North Carolina-Area Mosque: 'Al-Quds [Jerusalem]... Jaffa, Acre, And Haifa... It Is Our Land... And Will Return To Us'; 'We Will Fight Those Jews Until The Rocks And The Trees' Say 'Oh Muslim, This Is A Jew Behind Me'; 'Those Occupiers Made Some Legends' About The 'Wall Of Buraq' And 'Made It Their Own Wall' And 'Distorted The Facts'

In a Friday, December 8, 2017 antisemitic sermon delivered in a mosque in the Raleigh, NC area, Imam Abdullah Khadra stressed: "Al-Quds [Jerusalem]... Jaffa, Acre, and Haifa... will remain our land, and will return to us sooner or later." Referring to the well-known Hadith stating that on Judgment Day the Muslims will kill the Jews, he said: "The Prophet Muhammad gave us the glad tidings that... we will fight those Jews until the rocks and the trees will speak: Oh Muslim, this is a Jew behind me." He added that "these occupiers, aggressors, and murderers" had made "some legends" about "the Wall of Buraq," and had "made it their own wall' and "distorted the facts," noting, "May Allah destroy everyone who wants evil for Islam and Muslims."

The Syria-born Khadra, who was cleared for entry to the U.S. on a religious work visa and came to Raleigh, NC in 2011,[1] and later applied for political asylum,[2] is principal of Cary Masjid's IQRA Academy educational program,[3]and teaches at Islamic centers, including, in the past, at the Islamic Association of Raleigh.[4] He is an active preacher in several mosques in the Raleigh area. His YouTube channel, which posts videos of himself speaking on religious topics, has over 2,000 subscribers,[5] and on his Facebook page he posts similar videos, along with some pro-Palestinian content and, in December 2017, some Christmas greetings. [6] He was in the news in early 2017 when his four-year-old daughter was not allowed to reenter the U.S. after a visit with relatives in Lebanon in October 2016 due to a visa issue; she was reunited with her family in February 2017.[7] In April 2017 interview about the U.S. airstrikes against the Assad regime in Syria, he expressed satisfaction at the strikes, and added that without the removal of the regime, the massacres of the people there will continue, and much more needs to be done to stop the regime.[8]

The following are Imam Khadra's statements in his December 8, 2017 sermon. The video did not identify the mosque where this sermon was delivered.

"Al-Quds [Jerusalem]... Jaffa, Acre, And Haifa... It Is Our Land... And Will Return To Us Sooner Or Later"

Abdullah Khadra: "Our first qibla, dear brothers and sisters – it is not new that it is under occupation since 1967. It is not new that the other parts, the neighboring parts of Al-Quds, which is Palestine – Jaffa, Acre, and Haifa, those cities that have now been changed in their names and their people... We should never ever forget that this is a Muslim land."

"We should teach our children that it is our land and will remain our land, and will return to us sooner or later. But the question is: Will you be among those who will contribute to regaining it or not?"

"We Will Fight Those Jews Until The Rocks And The Trees Will Speak: 'Oh Muslim, This Is A Jew Behind Me"

"The Prophet Muhammad gave us the glad tidings that at the End of Time, we will fight those Jews until the rocks and the trees will speak: Oh Muslim, this is a Jew behind me."

"These Occupiers, Aggressors, And Murderers Can Never Take Our Holy City"

"These occupiers, aggressors, and murderers can never take our holy city – only if we are dead. If you are dead, they can do to you whatever they can, but if we are truly alive – they cannot. May Allah make us of those who are alive, who are aware of their holy places, who are defending their religion, and who move by all possible means to defend their rights.

"It is the place where our Lord Jesus, the prophet that we all believe in and love – he was born there. From there, from that spot, he was saved from the Jews, who tried to crucify him.

"The 'Wall Of Buraq'... Those Occupiers Made Some Legends... Made It Their Own Wall" And "Distorted The Facts"; "May Allah Destroy Everyone Who Wants Evil For Islam And Muslims"

"The wall at which [the Prophet Muhammad] tied his camel or animal is reserved by the Muslims. It is called the 'Wall of the Ascent to Heaven' or the 'Wall of Buraq.' Even that wall – those occupiers made some legends, and they made it their own wall, and they distorted the facts.

"May Allah liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the hands of the aggressors and the occupiers. May Allah destroy everyone who wants evil for Islam and Muslims."