Sermon At Islamic Centre Of Southwest Ontario, Canada On Jerusalem: Egyptian President Nasser Said 'Whatever Is Taken Away From You By Force...Will Be Restored By Force Alone'; We Run To 'The Black House... Seeking To Become Dignified' – But 'Our Dignity Will Be Achieved Not Through Negotiations'

In a Friday, December 15, 2017 sermon at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario (ICSWO), in London, Ontario, Canada, Imam Jamal Taleb said, in English, that while the Arabs make up 19% of the world's Muslims, they buy 50% of the world's weapons – and not '[t]o fight the occupying entity' but "because they are killing each other."

Referring to Jerusalem, he quoted the late Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser as saying "Whatever is taken away from you by force… will be restored by force alone," and added: "We are running to the 'Black House,' we are running to Moscow, and we are running to this and that – seeking to become dignified... Our dignity will be achieved not through negotiations." He also noted: "We used to say: 'Palestine and noble Jerusalem as its capital.' Now what do we say? 'Palestine and East Jerusalem as its capital'... we replaced 'noble' with 'East' because this is what our masters told us." The sermon was posted on the YouTube channel of the ICSWO.

Additionally, in a March 2017 sermon at the ICSWO, Imam Jamal Taleb stressed that the March 22, 2017 London Bridge attack " has nothing to do with Islam" and added, "Anything that happens in the streets of Damascus, of Baghdad, or of Yemen has nothing to do with Islam." He went on to say: "Islam is not only for Jamal, Islam is not only for Ahmad. Islam is for Joe, and Islam is for Mike. They are waiting for you to tell them what Islam is, because if they know what Islam is, I would say that they will all become Muslims." (View this MEMRI TV clip here).

Born in Lebanon, Imam Taleb has been serving the London Muslim community since 2001 and is a member of the Canadian Council of Imams. In recent years, the ICSWO has hosted Ontario New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Andrea Horwath and Ontario Parliament members Theresa Armstrong and Peggy Sattler,[1] as well as London, Ontario mayor Matt Brown.[2] It has also participated in organizing the annual Nazem Kadri Charity Golf Classic, an initiative of Toronto Maple Leafs player Nazem Kadri, that has, according to its Facebook page, raised $400,000 for charity.[3]

The following is the transcript of the December 15, 2017 Friday Sermon by Imam Jamal Taleb at the ICSWO.

The Arabs "Make Up 19% Of Muslims [But] Buy 50% Of The Weapons Of The World" – Not "To Fight The Occupying Entity" But "Because They Are Killing Each Other"

"We know that in the last days of Al-Andalus, the Muslim state that started as one entity was divided into 22 little entities. One became 22 in Andalusia, and one fell after the other – the last one of them in Seville. [The ruler's] name was 'Abu Abdallah.' That was his kunya.

"He stood on [Suspiro del Moro], looked at Seville, and started to cry profusely. His mother looked at him, and she said to him: 'Stop crying like women for a kingdom that you could not defend like a man.' How similar is today to yesterday.

"The Arabs, that make up 19% of Muslims, buy 50% of the weapons of the world, and they only make up 5% of the global population. Five percent buy 50% of the weapons – and why? To fight the occupying entity? They haven't done that for 70 years. What for? It is because they are killing each other.

"The one-kilometer towers [in the Gulf] are not going to bring us back Palestine."[...]

"We Are Running To The Black House... Seeking To Become Dignified; Our Dignity Will Be Achieved Not Through Negotiations"

"We fought ourselves – our brothers and sisters – with weapons, and we fought the occupying entity by du'a [supplications]. By du'a! And du'a, we know, is not accepted from those who do not deserve for their du'a to be answered. I declare that we are not deserving of Allah accepting our du'a, because of what we are doing.

"We are running to the 'Black House,' and we are running to Moscow, and we are running to this and that – seeking to become dignified.

"Our dignity will be achieved not through negotiations."

Nasser Said: "Whatever Was Taken By Force Will Be Restored By Force"; "We Used To Say 'Palestine And Noble Jerusalem As Its Capital'; Now What Do We Say? 'Palestine And East Jerusalem As Its Capital'"

"There is a statement – whether we agree with him or not – but he was a leader who said the right thing to be said... He said: [in Arabic] 'Whatever was taken by force' [Egyptian president] Gamal Abdel Nasser [said this] – 'will be restored by force alone.' Whatever is taken away from you unjustly by power – you cannot take it back except by power. Let us stop fooling ourselves.

"We used to say: [in Arabic] 'Palestine and noble Jerusalem as its capital.' Now what do we say? 'Palestine and East Jerusalem as its capital.' [In Arabic,] both adjectives begin with the same letter, but we replaced 'noble' with 'East' because this is what our masters told us."