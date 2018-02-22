Senior Iranian Official Mohsen Rezai Threatens To Annihilate Tel Aviv If Israel Takes The 'Smallest Step' Against Iran

Iranian Expediency Council Secretary-General Mohsen Rezai said that "if Israel takes even the smallest step [against Iran], we will annihilate Tel Aviv and raze it to the ground." In a February 21 interview on Al-Manar TV, Rezai, who is former IRGC commander, said: "If they ever dare to carry out any stupid act, they will see what annihilation awaits them." He further said: "Why did the U.S. come and settle down in east Syria, on the bank of the Euphrates? We all know that the U.S. came there to support ISIS."

"If Israel Takes Even The Smallest Step [Against Iran], We Will Annihilate Tel Aviv And Raze It To The Ground"

Mohsen Rezai: "If Israel takes even the smallest step [against Iran], we will annihilate Tel Aviv and raze it to the ground. We will teach them such a lesson that Netanyahu himself will not have an opportunity to flee the occupied land. The circus act he performed in Munich [i.e., waving debris from Iranian drone] would not even convince children and does not even merit an answer. Nobody is willing to listen to that circus act. The big problem of Israel and America is that they are not familiar with Iran, and are not familiar with the capabilities of the resistance in the region. This is why all their efforts end in failure.

[...]

"After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Americans thought that they were the only power in the world. Today, however, in the wake of the events that took place in the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations, we believe that not only has America not grown any stronger, but it has grown weaker. Today, Israel is experiencing the worst time of its life."

[...]

"The U.S. And Israel Are Too Small To Limit Our Support Of Syria, Lebanon, Or Iraq"

"From Tehran to Gaza, the resistance is at the height of its strength. The Israelis do not possess the courage to attack. If they ever dare to carry out any stupid act, they will see what annihilation awaits them.

[...]

"We will not allow anyone to make decisions regarding the defense of our country, or regarding our presence and our support of the resistance. The U.S. and Israel are too small to limit our support of Syria, Lebanon, or Iraq, or of other countries facing aggression in the region. They cannot limit the support we provide. We design our defense strategy and impose it upon the countries of aggression. If our forces anywhere in the region find themselves under attack, they can rest assured that our response will be swift and devastating. Our presence in Iraq and Syria is legal and legitimate. We were invited there by the legitimate governments of those countries. So any measure taken against our interests in any of those countries will be met with a powerful and mighty response.

[...]

"If the U.S. wants, for example, to occupy areas in east Syria, thus preventing Syria from exercising its sovereignty in that area, we will definitely respond, and will support the Syrian government, so it does not allow the Americans to occupy those areas illegally and illegitimately. Why did the U.S. come and settle down in east Syria, on the bank of the Euphrates? We all know that the U.S. came there to support ISIS."