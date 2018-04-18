Saudi Scholar Saad Ibn Abdullah Al-Humayd: What Is Written In 'The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion' Is Translated Into Reality

Saudi scholar Sheikh Saad ibn Abdullah Al-Humayd, said that although we have no proof of the authenticity of "The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion," the films produced by Hollywood and "the feverish competition meant to preoccupy people with the arts, with sports, with theater, and with film" is evidence that "The Protocols" are being implemented in reality. "Who sponsors this and takes care of this? It is the handiwork of the Jews and of Jewish capital," concluded Sheikh Al-Humayd, who is a professor of hadith studies at King Saud University, Riyadh, and who appears frequently on Saudi television. The interview aired on the Saudi Wesal TV channel on March 21.

"The Feverish Competition Meant To Preoccupy The People With The Arts, With Sports, With Theater, And With Films... They Drown The People In Such An Atmosphere"

Sheikh Saad ibn Abdullah Al-Humayd: "Some people question the authenticity The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and indeed, we have some questions about this book. It's not clear how the news about so secret an organization can spread everywhere, especially since these people hold such power, as we all know. One cannot feel certain about [the authenticity] of their method, which seems to be making every effort to let people know about The Protocols.

"These are the kind of things that raise doubts about such a book. However, if we look at reality, we see that what appears in this book is implemented. Is it, in fact, possible that these Jews wrote this book, and intentionally spread the news about it, in order to weaken the resolve of the people? Is it possible that they had studied the psychological effect that might be caused by reading such a book, and reached the conclusion that this psychological effect would serve them well? It's possible. Only Allah knows. At any rate, we do not have proof for the authenticity of The Protocols, except for what exists in reality."

"Who Sponsors This And Takes Care Of This? It Is The Handiwork Of The Jews And Of Jewish Capital"

"If we consider Hollywood, for example, and look at the films it produces, and at the feverish competition meant to preoccupy the people with the arts, with sports, with theater, and with films, and to aggrandize those insignificant people, such as actors, male and female dancers, sportsmen and sportswomen... This includes bringing women into games which they cannot perform, but into which they have been cast. It includes the arts, in all its diverse forms. They drown the people in such an atmosphere. Well, this is what appears in The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. We find it translated into facts on the ground. Who sponsors this and takes care of this? It is the handiwork of the Jews and of Jewish capital. As proof, look who is in control in places where this happens, in Hollywood and elsewhere. They are all Jews. This is well known. Isn't this proof that what is written in The Protocols has been translated into reality? Let's assume, for the sake of argument, that this book does not exist at all. Doesn't reality demonstrate that we are being targeted?"

Interviewer: "Of course."

Sheikh Saad ibn Abdullah Al-Humayd: "No reasonable person would deny this."