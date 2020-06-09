Sabaheddin Torkilmaz, Head Of A Berlin Shi'ite Center On Iranian TV: Khomeini's Revolution Has No Borders; The Rule Of The Jurisprudent Stands In Opposition To Liberal Democracy

Sabaheddin Torkilmaz, the head of the Imam Reza Islamic Center in Berlin, said in a June 3, 2020 interview on Ofogh TV (Iran) that Imam Khomeini and the Islamic Revolution have inspired Iraq, Syria, Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, and other countries in Africa and Latin America. He elaborated that the Islamic Revolution has no borders and that the Rule of the Jurisprudent stands in opposition to liberal democracy and American democracy.

"Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, And Palestine... Yemen And Countries In Africa And In Latin America - Have Been Inspired Directly By Imam [Khomeini]"

Sabaheddin Torkilmaz: "Since the Revolution [in 1979], Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine - and now Yemen and countries in Africa and in Latin America - have been inspired directly by Imam [Khomeini].

[...]

"We need to examine what was the purpose of the Revolution. When Imam [Khomeini] said, 'We will export the Revolution,' what was it that he wanted to export? Iranian culture? Iranian-ness?

[...]

"The Message Of The [Islamic] Revolution - And Of Exporting It... [Is] The Struggle Against Arrogance And Oppression"

"When we understand this, it becomes apparent that the Revolution has no borders. In the political dimension, when the monarchy was overthrown and the Islamic regime came to power, it was only in Iran. The message of the Revolution - and of exporting it - is something else: The struggle against arrogance and oppression.

[...]

"The Rule Of The Jurisprudent Stands In Opposition To The System Of Liberal Democracy In The World And In Opposition To The Democracy In America"

"The world needs to know that the system of the Rule of the Jurisprudent stands in opposition to the system of liberal democracy in the world and in opposition to the democracy in America."