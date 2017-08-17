Russia's New Naval Policy: Making A Statement Or Pre-Budget Debate Skirmishing



On July 20, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the "Fundamentals Of State Policy In The Russian Federation In The Field Of Naval Activities For The Period Until 2030". The new policy replaces the "Fundamentals Of State Policy Of The Russian Federation In The Field Of Naval Activities For The Period Until 2020". As the previous policy was slated to remain in force until 2020 the introduction of the new policy two years in advance required an explanation. Pro-government Russian outlets praised the policy as a response to the rapidly changing global environment, while independent experts dismissed the policy as a propaganda exercise that sets unattainable goals and is primarily intended to buttress the Russian Navy's position in the upcoming budget battles.

The new policy (See Appendix I)[1] preaches the need for a powerful modernized navy. While the strong naval tradition can be expected in the United States with theorists like Admiral Alfred Thayer Mahan and his The Influence of Sea Power Upon History, Russia has always been a land power. In Soviet times Sergey Gorshkov (1910-1988) revolutionized Soviet military thinking by persuading the leadership that Russia needed a navy to project power and be a component of the nuclear deterrence triad. These themes continue in the new policy for example in paragraph 8.

"8. The Russian Federation continues to retain the status of a great sea power; its naval capacity ensures the implementation and protection of its national interests in any area of the World Ocean, is an important factor of international stability and strategic deterrence, and allows it to pursue independent national maritime policy as an equal participant of the international maritime activities."

However, perhaps reflecting an awareness that in Russia's sanctions-impacted economy requests for massive naval investments are a hard sell, the policy is laden with explanations on why the navy is essential for protecting Russian economic interests and assuring access and communications to the more remote parts of Russia that are rich in natural resources and therefore are coveted by foreigners. The Arctic area in particular is singled out. This line of thought can be seen in the following paragraphs:

"18, The long-term significance of the World Ocean for the entire world and for the Russian Federation will grow steadily due to the depletion of natural resources on land, impact of human economic and other activities on the environment, climate change, human migration, and other processes...

"20. Recently, rivalry between countries for the access to the natural resources of the World Ocean has become stronger; the aspirations of a number of states to gain control over the strategically important maritime transportation routes have intensified. In the context of increased intensity of World Ocean exploitation for economic and military goals, the political significance of the above-mentioned factors acquires a global character...

"23. For the period until 2030, the forecast is a militarily and politically unstable global situation, characterized by increased global competition, rivalry between world power centers, unstable political and economic processes taking place against the backdrop of deteriorating international relations and the activation of transnational terrorist groups.

"24. Existing dangers still remain and new dangers emerge to the national security of the Russian Federation in the World Ocean; the chief of them are:

"a) The ambition of a number of countries, primarily the United States of America (USA) and its allies, to dominate the World Ocean, including the Arctic, and to achieve overwhelming superiority for their naval forces;...

"h) Flash points for the eruption of armed conflicts and their escalation in the territories strategically significant for the Russian Federation and its allies exist, as well as in the territories of the countries that have outlet to the World Ocean.

"27. The necessity for the naval presence of the Russian Federation in strategically important and other regions of the World Ocean is also determined on the basis of the following dangers:

"a) The increased ambition of a number of states to possess sources of hydrocarbon resources in the Middle East, the Arctic, and the Caspian Sea basin;...

"b) The negative impact on the international atmosphere caused by the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of Iraq, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, [as well as] conflicts in the Middle and Near East, and in several South Asian and African countries

"28 b) maintaining strategic stability and international rule of law in the World Ocean, in particular, by the effective use of the Navy as one of the major tools of foreign policy of the Russian Federation;…

"29 c) Creating in the remote areas of the Arctic and the Far East districts of the Russian Federation of dual-purpose infrastructure facilities with the aim of providing basing for civil ships, Navy ships and vessels, and federal security service bodies;"

Below is a sampling of reactions by Russian military analysts:

Russia Today's Russian edition quotes Valery Korovin, head of the Center for Geopolitical Expertise, who links the timing of the document's publication to economic and geo-political factors. According to Korovin, the document stresses the emergence of the aircraft carrier component as a substantive part of the future ocean-going fleet. The problematic economic situation and confrontation with the West as the result of Western sanctions impel Russia to take decisive actions in bolstering its naval security and investing in military production facilities.

"Economic growth as well as security are based on the concept of the [country's] power", said Korovin. "Power" according to Korovin is a geopolitical term describing the inter-related nature of economic, political and military factors, which guarantee stability and a state's development.

"Economic development is tied to the creation of major economic zones, and in our case the Euro-Asian economic zone. The creation of such a zone is based on the belief of [our] allies, who are ready to join the Euro-Asian bloc, that Russia will provide their global security", says Korovin. He sums up by asserting that it's impossible to overcome economic shortcomings without providing defense for the partners, and thus this requires the bolstering of naval-military component.

"Without a full-fledged fleet, we won't be able to attract allies, show force and provide economic growth and global security. It's impossible to acquire power in world's current state, which is headed to a new security configuration based on multipolarity, without the presence of aircraft carriers in every spot in the world", says Korovin.

Regarding the Russian fleet's global presence Korovin says: "Our traditional classic points of presence may be restored in Central and South America, Africa, some countries of South -East Asia, first of all in Vietnam. Our new allies are Iran and probably India. Iran is a key partner, since through Iran we gain access to the Indian Ocean".



Other experts warn that the term "second mightiest fleet in the world" is problematic, since it implies competition not only with the U.S. but with China as well . According to Andrey Frolov, editor in chief of "Military Export Journal": "It's quite problematic how you weigh the criteria for second place. Is it the number of vessels, their displacement, number of nuclear submarines or aircraft carriers? We hold second place thanks to a large number of nuclear submarines, but if we consider the total tonnage of surface vessels, then China has held this position for a long time already".

Konstantin Makienko, deputy CEO, Center for Analysis of Strategy and Technology, on the contrary thinks that holding on to second place (after the U.S.) is a difficult task.

"Being the sixth biggest economy in the world, we can get to second place in naval-military potential only by concentrating our resources to their maximum", says the expert. He adds that Russia for geographical reasons should not participate in the naval arms race between the U.S. and China: " We are a continental country. Our trade is based on pipelines, railways and motorways. China's trade in contrast, is based on naval routes, thus they make enormous investments in their Navy". Makienko says in summation that the Russian navy's main task is to serve as the naval component of strategic nuclear deterrence in conjunction with Missile Nuclear Forces and Strategic Aviation.

Igor Korotchenko, editor in chief, "National Defense Magazine" in an interview with Tv-Zvezda (the TV channel of the Russian defense ministry) says that in the current state of affairs military power is a major factor capable of saving a country from being a victim of aggression at the hands of more powerful actors: " In a modern competitive world the military power factor might be the defining one allowing a country to assert its interests in the face of more powerful actors. It enables the country not to be victim of aggression. We've observed that during the last decades when the US and their NATO allies exterminated countries which did not want to compromise their sovereignty".

According to Korotchenko :" The factor of a powerful, mighty Russian military fleet is a decisive one in order to make them ( the West ) take us into consideration and in order to enable us to protect our natural resources in the Arctic. "

Oleg Ponomarenko, Center for Strategic Conjuncture : "We may say that that the Russian fleet is currently on a very good level, it is still one of the mightiest fleets in the world…. We must also say that except for the American fleet the Russian one enjoys superiority over all the other fleets. China, though, breathes down our neck. We take Chinese development into account." Speaking about technical questions, "the task [of remaining in second place] is achievable…. Even the means, we currently have (high precision missiles ) , if there is a sufficient amount, suffice in order to create a deterrence factor".

Leonid Nersisyan, a columnist for the Regnum news agency writes: "Regarding 'second place' – if we don't take into account the atomic submarines – the race against China is already lost. China massively builds military ships of the first class – aircraft carriers and cruiser and it so does so at an accelerated work pace". Currently Russia disposes of neither the production nor professional capabilities to cope with such projects. The break with Ukraine which previously cooperated with Russia's arms industry is taking its toll. "Thus it's quite difficult to call the published document an "element of strategic planning" - many key paragraphs, describing rearmament and fleet's development, are unobtainable in the current reality, while an attempt to do so will squander resources and time. One can only hope that the plans are mere propaganda and they will remain only on paper. We should admit – we sorely lack real strategic planning".

Aleksandr Sitnikov, a columnist for Svobodnaya Pressa ( Free Press ) seconds Nersisyan's argument. Russian military naval building capabilities are scarce and inadequate to outstrip the Chinese rate of building naval military vessels. The author argues that not only are the surface fleet's construction capabilities insufficient to meet the document's requirements, but China may surpass Russia in the number of strategic nuclear submarines. The author states that currently the Russian fleet totals 106 surface ships, at least 50 of which need to be replaced due to their obsolescence and combat readiness deficiencies.

According to an article in Vedomosti, the policy imposes exorbitant goals upon the fleet. The article hints that the policy reflects the ongoing struggle over priorities for the new military acquisition program. Mikhail Barabanov, Center for Analysis of Strategy and Technology, says that historically, major expenditures on both the Czarist Russian and Soviet fleets resulted in catastrophic defeats in the Crimean and Russo-Japanese wars and the massive expenditures in Soviet times did not help Russian foreign policy very much. Therefore, priority should be extended to the ground forces.

Aleksandr Goltz, a leading military expert, and deputy editor in chief of Everyday Journal, writes in his column: "Frankly speaking, Russian military –naval strategy does not substantially differ from the general doctrine. Endless boasting concludes very fast by betting on nuclear weapons. Only by referring to nuclear warheads, it's possible to explain the goal of having second place in global military capabilities. In other departments the comparison is laughable. Russia's one carrier is under repair after traveling to Syria while the Americans have a dozen carrier groups and this disparity is all across the board. Yes, Russia enjoys parity with the US when considering nuclear naval forces. But China, which commissions new ships every year, surpasses Russia taking into account all the other criteria. Thus the military-naval strategy is oriented to an arms race with China. In the practical terms, the only meaningful purpose of this document is to strengthen the fleet's bargaining position during the bureaucratic fight over the new rearmament program. "

