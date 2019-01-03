Russian Anti-Liberal Think Tank Cheers Turkey-Iran-Qatar Entente As Replacement For 'Demonic' US-Israel-Saudi Arabia Trio

The pro-Putin and anti-liberal think-tank Katehon[1] published an editorial stating that a new axis, represented by Iran, Turkey and Qatar, has been formed. Katehon explained that the prospects of this alliance look "fantastic". According to think-tank, if Iran, Turkey and Doha will overcome their geopolitical differences, they have the power to control Asia, the west of India and Pakistan. This emerging alliance, according to Katehon, will be a much more benevolent hegemon, than "the demonic trio of the USA - Israel - Saudi Arabia."

Below is Katehon's editorial:[2]

"The cordial relations between Qatar, Turkey and Iran continue to evolve despite sanctions.

"Turkey, Iran and Qatar are moving in a direct course towards creating a full-fledged alliance in the Middle East, threatening to make serious adjustments to the status quo in the region. Such a rapprochement, as published in the London edition of Arab Weekly, threatens to undermine the foundations of local security, but it is impossible to say how far these fears are justified.

"In the sphere of geopolitics, the tasks of Iran and Turkey do not coincide much: Turkey wants to revive the greatness of the Ottoman Empire in as wide as possible borders, Iran - to build its Shiite empire in the region, ideally - in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon. The only question in which the position of both states coincides is Kurdish. Neither Teheran, nor Ankara will ever allow the creation of an autonomous Kurdish state at their borders, especially since they gave part of their territory to this “national project”.

"Do not underestimate the role of small Qatar in this triple alliance with latent empires. The fact is that the huge financial resources, as well as the successful geographical location of the emirate, allow it to resist even the all-powerful Saudi Arabia, which also claims regional domination. Thanks to the “Middle Eastern Entente”, Doha, in addition to coming out of the blockade, organized by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, has the opportunity to play a more significant role in the region, to have a greater influence on the situation not only in the Persian Gulf, but throughout the Middle East.

"Thus, international pressure and economic restrictions prompted three completely different states, despite geopolitical differences, to begin rapprochement in the economic sphere. How this will turn out in the future depends primarily on the actions of the United States, which, undoubtedly, will try to break up the emerging triple alliance. After all, the prospects of it looks absolutely fantastic: if the parties overcome the differences, they have the power to control Asia, the west of India and Pakistan.

"And it will be much more benevolent hegemon, than the demonic trio of the USA - Israel - Saudi Arabia."