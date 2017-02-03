Russian FM Spokesperson Maria Zakharova Announces A Contest For Cartoons Of British FM Boris Johnson

On January 29, 2017, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova launched a contest for cartoons of British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson on her Facebook page. According to the Daily Mail (Dailymail.co.uk, January 28, 2017), Johnson was "furious at a decision to let Russian President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin mouthpiece [i.e. Zakharova] launch a blistering attack on Britain from inside the Commons." In her post, Zakharova stressed sarcastically that the Daily Mail dedicated an entire page to this "hot topic," adding: "Imagine what would have happened had I accepted."

Below is a selection of memes and cartoons that were published on Zakharova's Facebook page, following the launch of the contest. Zakharova's post gathered more than 2.5k likes on Facebook and about 500 comments.[1]

Zakharova: 'London Has Long Since Become A Haven For All Kinds Of Vermin… But What Outrages Them Is An Invitation. In One Word, Democracy'

Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page: "According to the Daily Mail (the weekend edition The Mail On Sunday), British foreign secretary Boris Johnson was furious to learn that the official representative of the Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova, was sent an invitation to attend a reception at the House of Commons. The newspaper dedicated an entire page to this hot topic. Imagine what would have happened had I accepted.

"They are ridiculous, of course: London has long since become a haven for all kinds of vermin – like terrorists who were not finished off, runaway oligarchs, and officials who were caught stealing. But what outrages them is an invitation. In one word, democracy.

"I'd like to announce a cartoon competition. The theme is 'Boris Johnson's fury because of an invitation issued to Maria Zakharova to attend a reception at the House of Commons.' The winner will get an award. Leave your submissions under this post."

Caption: "Zakharova is here! Zakharova is there! Zakharova is everywhere! Lord, what am I muttering?"

Putin: "Borya [short for Boris] do you know who's invited to the reception at the House of Commons?" Johnson: "Obama???"

Putin:"Maria Zakharova, param-pam-pam!"

Caption: "'Katyusha' [a Russian wartime song about a girl longing for her beloved] of the 21st century, the Europe is afraid of"

Boris running away from Zakharova's Facebook page.

Johnson wears a strait-jacket

Caption: "Don't you invite Zakharova, she is nuts!"

Caption: "No Zakharova! She is so weird"

Caption: "For the last time I ask you: who dared to invite Zakharova? Not enough that she is Russian, she is (nightmare!) a woman"

"Oh, Lord, I had a dream tonight - we have a marvelous ball, Zakharava comes in. Such a beautiful woman. All could be all right, but she stayed after midnight. Her trolley turned into "Kuznetsov" aircraft carrier, and all the horses – into "Topol" (ballistic nuclear missiles).

So, I got up – it was just a dream. I think to myself – we've been spared. But no, you, idiots, have invited her here. Dumb idiots. "

Zakharova: "It's a pity, I did not see the dream till the end"

Caption: "Johnson awaits for Zakharova!"

