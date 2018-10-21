Russian Essayist Khudiyev: The Globalist Neo-Liberal Elite Is Causing A Schism In Global Orthodox Christianity

The Russian essayist and theologian Sergey Khudiyev wrote an article, titled "The Schism Is Inevitable, But We Know Who Will Win," dealing mainly with the theological aspects of the situation created in the Orthodox Church. In his article, Khudiyev strongly criticized the Patriarchate of Constantinople's decision to grant canonical status to the Kyiv Patriarchate and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church, recognizing them to be part of the Constantinople church, and lifting from the Ukrainian "schismatic leaders" the anathema (i.e. excommunication) imposed on them in the Nineties by the Moscow Patriarchate.[1]

According to Khudiyev, the Patriarchate of Constantinople's decision represents the largest schism in the Church since 1054, when the Orthodox Christian Church and the Catholic Church parted ways.

Khudiyev wrote that the Ukrainian government and the globalist neo-liberal elite are those chiefly responsible for the schism.

Concerning the Ukrainian government, Khudiyev opined that Kyiv needs constantly to exacerbate the conflict, fuel patriotic hysteria, and look for enemies. "Making the flock of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) into enemies is folly and a crime from the perspective of the country's interests but an obvious move from the perspective of [Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko's personal interests," Khudiyev wrote. The author speculated that Poroshenko is attempting to bolster support for his reelection support by promoting the independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

According to Khudiyev, the other power interested in the schism is the globalist elite. "The globalist elite has a very clear ideology, in which promotion of abortions and sexual perversions is a matter of principle… For this ideology, the Church … is a fundamental adversary. Causing a schism in the global Orthodox Christianity with a view to promoting liberal ideology in the Constantinople section… [it] s a big achievement for these forces," reasoned Khudiyev.

The Russian essayist charged the Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew with assuming the role of ally to the globalist elite.

Khudiyev stated that Patriarch Bartholomew's decision created a situation similar to a coup d'état. The Russian essayist opined that the Patriarch did not behave as primus inter pares, 'first among equals', among the leaders of the Orthodox Churches, but as primus sine paribus, 'first without equals'. "Behind Patriarch Bartholomew's demands lie not only political, but also theological ambitions. To accept them, we would need to change not our political loyalties, but our faith," Khudiyev further explained.

For these reasons, Khudiyev supports the Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church's decision to no longer remain in Eucharistic communion with the Patriarchate of Constantinople, which took place in response to Patriarch Bartholomew's decision.[2] Khudiyev concludes with an approach to Orthodox Christians: "If somebody [i.e. Patriarch Bartholomew] claims that God has given him power to command you – and not only you but the entire Orthodox Christian world, you can either believe it and submit, or firmly and definitively say 'no'."

Below are excerpts from Khudiyev's article:[3]

The Ukrainian Government Needs To Constantly Exacerbate The Conflict, Fuel Patriotic Hysteria, And Look For Enemies.

"Today's schism in the Church is the largest since 1054, when the Orthodox Christians and the Catholics parted ways. It is quite natural that this arouses among many bewildered questions as to what is, in fact, happening, and why. We will try to make sense way in the entanglement of political, ideological and religious motives that are behind the actions of [all] sides.

"We can distinguish four major parties to the conflict: the Ukrainian political elite, the globalist elite, the Constantinople Patriarchate, and the Moscow Patriarchate.

"What are the motives of the Ukrainian authorities? They were articulated by President Poroshenko in his address marking the 1030th anniversary of Christianization of Kievan Rus. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate is 'the enemy's tentacles' that must be 'cut off'. Later, he repeated the statement that the church was 'the fifth column'. And now the head of the Ukrainian state, with his adorable European directness, dictates to the faithful whom they should and should not pray for.

"The ties between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church headed by Metropolitan Onufriy [the current head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)] and the Moscow Patriarchate are, rather, of a spiritual and symbolic nature – there are no financial flows from Ukraine to Moscow. The Ukrainian Church is completely independent in the enthronement of bishops and all other matters. But even such a symbolic connection looks unacceptable to the Ukrainian authorities, which are trying to construct a new national identity, based on confrontation with Russia.

"At the same time, the volume of trade with the 'aggressor nation' is growing, the products of the Poroshenko-owned 'Roshen' [confectionery] factory are sold in Crimea – but that is money, after all. Money is not faith, money is sacred.

"The second interest of the Ukrainian government is the need to constantly exacerbate the conflict, stoke patriotic hysteria, and hunting for enemies.

"During Poroshenko's reign, Ukraine has firmly established its status as the poorest country in Europe. He is surrounded by hatred and contempt of Ukrainians holding most disparate political views. Therefore, his only chance to sneak through the coming election is to pose as the daring patriot who is saving his homeland from enemies and traitors. And if there is shortage of enemies, and the conflict is slowly cooling down – some fuel should be added to the flames. In this respect, making the parishioners of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) into enemies is a folly and a crime from the perspective of the country's interests but an obvious move from the perspective of Poroshenko's personal interests.

"Finding internal enemies and redirecting the population's frustration and anger towards them – this is a very old maneuver that has been used more than once.

The Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew Is An Ally Of The Globalist Elite

"Another interested power is the globalist elite. One could say 'American', but the real situation is more complicated. America itself is an arena of a heated confrontation between those who view it as a global empire and those who view it as just a nation with its own interests.

"The globalist elite has a very clear ideology, in which promotion of abortions and sexual perversions is a matter of principle. It is not accidental that the person who invested so much effort in the autocephaly project was the former US Vice President Joe Biden, ardent campaigner for strengthening the LGBT ideology, who called opponents to same-sex marriage 'troglodytes' and personally officiated at the wedding of two male White House staffers.

"For this ideology, the Church (not only the Moscow Patriarchate but any church which defines marriage as a union between a man and a woman and thinks that children are better than abortions) is a fundamental adversary. Causing a schism in global Orthodox Christianity with a view to promoting liberal ideology in the Constantinople section, which is more vulnerable to it, – that's a big achievement for these forces.

"The Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew has taken on the role of an ally of the globalist elite, and here we must say a few words about the structure of the Orthodox Church.

"World Orthodoxy consists of 15 churches, each with its own Patriarch, who is equal to others and has authority within the boundaries of his church.

"The Constantinople Patriarch has traditionally been accorded the 'primacy of honor', he has been acknowledged as 'the first among equals', his name has been pronounced first among other patriarchs during services as a sign of respect towards the fact that once Constantinople used to be capital of the Eastern Roman Empire.

"The latest actions of Constantinople – revoking the 17th century decision to transfer the Ukrainian Diocese to the Moscow Patriarchate and removing the anathema from the leaders of schismatic groups – serve as a vivid demonstration of the fact that Patriarch Bartholomew does not consider himself to be the 'first among equals' but the 'first without equals', primus sine paribus, as his court theologians say, an indisputable lord of the entire Orthodox world, who can do whatever he pleases without consulting any other Orthodox Patriarchs – and even against their explicit will.

"His actions create a situation similar to a coup d'état: somebody proclaims himself an absolute dictator and demands unconditional obedience. In fact, the situation is even worse, for it is not just a matter of power, it is a matter of faith. Behind Patriarch Bartholomew's demands lie not only political, but also theological pretensions. To accept them, we would need to change not our political loyalties, but our faith.

"An honest man can sometimes modify his theological views, because he reads the Scripture, learns the Tradition, seeks the will of God – but modifying them because the global 'force for good' wanted it, the geopolitical cards fell that way, some politician decided to improve his rating… The mere idea is unbearably insulting and blasphemous.

"That is why the Moscow Patriarchate, which has suffered the ever growing ambitions of Constantinople for a long time, wishing to keep the peace, now has no choice but to say 'no'.

"And indeed, if somebody claims that God has given him power to command you – and not only you but the entire Orthodox Christian world, you can either believe it and submit, or firmly and definitively say 'no'.

"And believing Bartholomew's claims, especially when one takes into account the way he behaves and whose ally he is, is absolutely impossible.

"The schism is inevitable, and this cannot help but make one deeply sad. But we, as Orthodox Christians, know that the true Lord of history is God and not the globalist elite. And after all these winners, Christ will emerge victorious."