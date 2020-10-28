Russian Daily Nezavisimaya Gazeta: The Fighting In Nagorno Karabakh Is Turkey's Stepping Stone To Building The 'Great Turan' – A Gigantic Federation Of Turkic Peoples With An Army Of 2.8 Million Soldiers

Nezavisimaya Gazeta columnist Vladimir Mukhin, citing Russian experts believes that the fighting in Nagorno Karabakh is part of a step-by-step Turkish strategy to resurrect the idea of "Great Turan," a federation of Turkic peoples. Russia's preferred strategy of playing the role of peace keeper will be countered by the demand that Turkey share in the peace keeping role. Turkey, since the collapse of the Soviet Union, has used soft power such as Turkish imams, financial assistance and has even supplanted Russia in providing military training. There is even talk already of a Turkic army numbering 2.8 million soldiers from, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia.

Mukhin's article follows below:[1]



Turkish-language map projects a future Turan federation stretching from Turkey to Mongolia and Siberia (Source: Dostum.org)

'It Is Clear To Everyone That The Construction Of The New Ottoman Empire Is Turkey's Plan'

"...The Azerbaijani leadership demands to include Turkey as a member in co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group to identify new requirements for the settlement of the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh. 'Mere restoration of the ceasefire cannot be a topic for negotiations. We have demands. We must be provided with very serious guarantees, and international mediators must confirm them,' [the head of Azerbaijan, Ilham] Aliyev said.

"The topic of the Armenian troops withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh as a condition for the start of the settlement process in the region has already been discussed by the international community: in March 2008, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding 'the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of all Armenian forces from all the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan' with 39 votes in favor, 7 against and 100 abstentions. The countries co-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group (US, Russia, France) opposed the adoption of this resolution, since, in their opinion, it was unilateral. Back then Turkey supported this thesis. And now, amid the 'thunder' of war, this issue is again being debated.

"...Judging by the hostilities, Azerbaijan's military potential with the explicit support of Turkey is much higher than Armenia's. If the war won't be stopped, the gradual and grueling advance of the Azerbaijani forces in Karabakh will bring them success…

"'In geopolitical terms, such a situation is disadvantageous to the Russian Federation. Even if Yerevan agrees to the entry of Russian peacekeepers into the conflict zone, Baku, supporting Ankara, will propose the presence of Turkish blue helmets there,' said military expert Shamil Gareev, a reserve colonel.

"Analyst Andrei Medvedev also believes that Ankara can play an increasing role in the future peace process around the Karabakh conflict: 'France and the United States stated that they intend to continue to mediate the peace process, and the parties must unconditionally cease fire. This is perhaps the main thing. However, this statement is not only and not entirely about Karabakh, it's about the New Ottoman Empire. It is clear to everyone, that the construction [of the New Ottoman Empire] (in one form or another) is Turkey's plan. And if Ankara will become a mediator in the negotiations between Yerevan and Baku, it will be another stone in the foundation of the Ottoman Empire 2.0.'

"The expert believes that such a Turkish aspiration will be opposed not only by the Russian Federation, but also by other countries-mediators of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. Medvedev draws attention to the fact that 'Russia's presence in the region is no picnic for the West either. And the ideal scheme [for the West] is to squeeze out the Russians, keep out the Turks in and to take everything for themselves (or this time, at least, to curb Erdogan's imperial ambitions). Did Washington invest so much in Armenia for nothing? To give it all to the Turks? – no way!' says the expert.

Turkey Has Been Taking Root In Central Asia For Several Years



Erdogan with Kyrgyzstan's former leader Almazbek Atambayev (Source: Trthaber.com)

"Meanwhile, Central Asian expert Robert Ten points out that the idea of the 'Great Turan' is already being implemented by Turkey in some CIS [former Soviet] republics. And this has a baleful influence on the Russian Federation's position in the region. 'The project began in the 1990s, after the collapse of the USSR,' the expert says. A number of media outlets, including Russian ones, recently quoted the words of Turkish author Kaan Sariaydin, who stated that on October 29, presumably at the summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states, 'the creation of a united army of the Turkic countries - the army of 'Great Turan' will be announced.'

"Ten recalls that the prestigious Turkish magazine 'Uluslarası Politika Akademisi' wrote about this. 'This was tied to the prospect of developing the Organization of the Eurasian Law Enforcement Agencies with Military Status, in whose format the unification of the military law enforcement agencies of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia would presumably happen. Such an 'army', according to the publication, 'uniting law enforcement agencies with military status, will number 2.8 million soldiers,' Ten says. At the same time, Kyrgyzstan is considered to be an ally of Russia, while Mongolia and Azerbaijan have been (and remain) good, reliable partners. The expert points out that Telegram channels covering the theme of the 'Great Turan' in Central Asia write that 'since the early 90s, Turkish mullahs started pouring into Asia as well as investments. The sole purpose was to establish a 'Pan-Turkic peace and brotherhood.' And the Islamization of the once secular region has led to its radicalization.'

"Ten draws attention to the fact that Turkey has been taking root in Central Asia for several years. Former Uzbek leader Islam Karimov, after the post-Soviet period of friendship with Turkey, decided 10 years ago to limit Ankara's cultural influence and even banned Turkish TV series in the country in 2012. But after his death, in July 2017, under the new leadership, a large package of agreements on military and military-technical cooperation was signed between the two countries in Tashkent, including the documents entailing 'Uzbek military training in Turkey.' And in 2019, Turkish units were spotted at the 'Forish' Uzbek training grounds, where joint military exercises with Pakistan were held. 'We cannot dictate our will to other countries, but the participation of Turkey and Pakistan in the maneuvers in Uzbekistan makes us think. Why does Turkey, which is thousands of kilometers away, need Uzbekistan?' asks the expert.

"Meanwhile, according to Ten, Ankara considers Kyrgyzstan to be the main lobbyist for the interests of the 'Great Turan' in Central Asia, rather than Uzbekistan. Robert Ten says that pro-Turkish forces are involved in the unrest in Bishkek: 'In the course of these events, the leader of the opposition groups, Kyrgyzstan's former leader, Almazbek Atambayev, was released.' 'Back in 2011, during Erdogan's visit to Kyrgyzstan, Atambayev, as the country's prime minister, strengthened his friendship with Ankara. At the time the two countries reached an agreement on the transfer of $ 1 million as financial assistance for the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan - the Turkish side provided money for the construction of a new base in the city of Osh for the Military Institute of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan. According to my information, only officially Turkey provided Kyrgyzstan with military-technical assistance worth more than $ 20 million. How much of this amount went to the Atambayev clan is still unknown. But after that the talks about the deployment of another Russian military base in Osh have stopped,' noted the expert."