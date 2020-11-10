Russian Columnist Dmitry Popov: Vienna Attack Is An Episode In War Of Civilizations, Effete Europe Is Doomed Unless It Reembraces Religion And The Family

Moskovskij Komsomolets columnist Dmitry Popov comments on the recent terror attacks in France and Austria. He has little admiration for Emmanuel Macron or for his Russian admirers such as former actress Ksenia Sobchak when they pledge to defend the values of European civilization. He dismisses their declarations as mere sloganeering. By prioritizing the human rights of a suspected Islamist, the Europeans have sacrificed the paramount human right– the right to live. By championing hedonism and sexual depravity, old Europe is no match for the new Europeans, who migrated and now cannot be uprooted. Decadent Europe, unless it returns to the values of family and religion, will follow the course of history and be replaced by those who still remain close to nature.

Popov's article follows below:[1]



Viennese police survey the scene of terrorist attack (Source: Gazeta.ru)

"After the cruel, senseless and chaotic (and hence even more terrible) massacre in Vienna on Tuesday night, many rushed to point fingers at the guilty party.

"Someone with a good memory recalled the words said by Turkish President Erdogan back in 2017, during the migration crisis: 'If Europe continues the same trend, no European in any country of the world will be able to walk calmly and safely on the streets."

"Ksenia "not a day without a hype" Sobchak, trying to get maximum response from the audience, actually accused the [MMA] fighter Nurmagomedov of provoking terrorist attacks.[2] People heard "Khabib" and emotions flared up, no one took care to pore over [Sobchak's post]. Meanwhile, Sobchak just wrote: "We must uphold our idea of civilization, of the world, otherwise this world will simply be destroyed."

"Emmanuel Macron (who was the trigger of the current wave of terrorist attacks), in expressing support for Austria, wrote about the same: "After France, [our] allied country was subjected to attack. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they are dealing with. We will not surrender anything."

"There is no point in trying to understand what is going on in the head of religious fanatics (who, in fact, have about the same relation to Islam as Schema - monk Sergius to Orthodoxy[3]). It is enough to understand that these are extreme manifestations (that is why they are called extremist) of the world order, that is replacing the old one.

"Fanatics need everything at once – they want the world to be arranged here and now in the manner they think correct. And in their blindness, they kill indiscriminately: left, right, believers and unbelievers, Christians and Muslims, whites, blacks, whatever they like.

"Those, who infiltrated Europe in the migratory Trojan horse, can no longer be uprooted. The recent Viennese terrorist was born in the Austrian capital in 2000, has Albanian roots, and his immediate parents are from North Macedonia. In fact, he is European. He lived on his own, and then he started to kill. This happened despite the fact that the local Office for the Protection of the Constitution drew attention to him already back in the summer, because he was one of 90 Austrian Islamists who wanted to go to fight in Syria. He was not allowed into Syria and... that was it. The police did not suspect that he was capable of a terrorist attack, because of human rights.

"The corpses on the streets of Europe easily prove a false understanding of rights. The murdered people had the main right - the right to life.

"Macron spoke in slogans. 'This is our Europe' But this is no longer true. New Europeans are increasing here.

""Our enemies must know who they are dealing with." - Well, they know: they deal with "Parent №1" and "Parent №1", [they deal] with people of 26 genders, with degenerates. Because people who are afraid to say "I am a man" and "I am a woman" are doomed to extinction.

""We will not give up anything." – What exactly? Gay pride parades? What great values is Europe unprepared to renounce, if it abandoned such values as children, family, God?

"World history shows how one collapsed civilization, which replaced God with man and his rights (or rather, pleasures) is always replaced by another - young, barbaric, aggressive, which lives by the laws of nature: eating meat from the bone and multiplying.

"The civilization war, which is unfolding before our eyes, will inevitably lead to the fact that the 'European' will be destroyed, because his culture is regressive, his vitality approaches zero, and the ego is bloated to the sky.

"It seems that it is necessary to listen to Macron – 'to defend our idea of civilization, of the world', to defend our values. The main thing is to determine what values we need to defend. It is apparent where to look for a clue. There is the good book [Bible].



Dmitry Popov (Source: Mk.ru)