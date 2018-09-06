Russia In The World – Russia-France Relations – Sputniknews: Good Bye, Trump? Macron Looks At Russia As A Possible Ally

"Russia In The World" is a MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project review of Russia's geopolitical interests and areas of penetration. This installment will deal with Russian private military companies and their role in expanding Russia's influence.

"Europe can no longer entrust its security to the United States alone. It is up to us to assume our responsibilities and to guarantee European security and thereby sovereignty" (Source: Twitter.com/EmmanuelMacron, August 27, 2018)

Macron's Views On EU Sovereignty And Multilateralism – Macron: We Have To Renews Dialogue With Russia

On August 27, 2018, in his speech at the Ambassadors' Conference 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that the EU needs to ensure its own security, without relying on the Unites States.[1]

Macron elucidated: "France is ready to enter into concrete discussions with European States on the nature of reciprocal solidarity and mutual defence relations under our Treaty commitments. Europe can no longer entrust its security to the United States alone. It is up to us to assume our responsibilities and to guarantee European security and thereby sovereignty."

Pursuantly, the French President added that it was necessary to rethink European security and EU relations with Russia as part of the new security approach. Macron stressed: "We must fully take on board the consequences the end of the Cold War. Allies today are still extremely important, but balances, and sometimes the reflexes on which they were built, need to be reviewed. And that also means that Europe should also act accordingly. This enhanced solidarity will involve a review of the European defence and security architecture. This will include initiating renewed dialogue on cyber security, chemical weapons, conventional weapons, territorial conflicts, space security and the protection of polar regions, especially with Russia."

In his speech, Macron also raised the topic of "multilateralism", a form of cooperation among states, rather than of competitive international relations, which is the leitmotiv of his foreign policy.[2] According to the French President the US is disrupting the multilateral order by turning its back to the EU. Macron said: "Indeed, multilateralism is undergoing a major crisis, with an impact on all of our diplomatic efforts – primarily because of US policy. Doubts concerning NATO; the aggressive unilateral trade policy leading almost to a trade war with China, Europe and a few others; withdrawal from the Paris agreement; and denunciation of the nuclear agreement with Iran are all examples of this. The partner with which Europe built the post-war multilateral order seems to be turning its back on this shared history. France has always been the first and the most forthright country when it comes to expressing its opposition to these decisions, always working to persuade before such decisions are taken, and to maintain the crucial high-quality dialogue between our two countries. And I fully stand by this approach."

It is worth noting that in May 2018, Macron was the guest of honor at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. During a joint news conference with Putin, Macron raised again the concept of "multilateralism," and stated: "I proposed to President Putin to determine together with France a new, clear definition of the multilateral approach, multilateral relations, so that these terms cease to be empty words, so that they yield concrete results. This meets the interests of our countries. I think this is a factor that can bring us closer together. We discussed a whole range of international issues in the same vein."

On that occasion, Macron once again underlined France's "independence" in foreign policy. Macron remarked: "Our dialogue with Russia is one link in this independent policy as well as our belonging to democratic and sovereign Europe. Just like our alliance with the United States... The fact that we speak openly with our partners is a hallmark of our independence."[3]

During his stay in St. Petersburg Macron clearly cast doubts on his commitment to trans-Atlantic relations, showing a desire to break with the concept of a "unipolar" order and the trans-Atlantic alliance in order to embrace a "multilateral" approach. "To be clear, I want to put an end to this insufficient sovereignty, which, perhaps, was the case in Europe before," stressed Macron. In that occasion, Putin quickly seized the opening and suggested a new strategic alliance with France: "Emmanuel said that Europe and the United States have mutual obligations. Europe depends on the U.S. in terms of security. But there is no need to worry, we can help with security. At any rate, we will do everything we can to prevent any new threats. I think we need to take this road."[4]



Macron and Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic (Source: Kremlin.ru)



Putin with Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Kremlin on July 15, 2018. (Source: Kremlin.ru)

Macron Offers Positive Assessment On The Results Of Cooperation With Russia In Syria

In his speech at the Ambassadors' Conference 2018, Macron also assessed that the France-Russia dialogue has produced prositive results in Syria.

Macron explained: "The coordination mechanism created in St Petersburg with Russia has borne its first fruits, particularly from a humanitarian standpoint, without compromising on our principles and through non-governmental organizations present on the ground leading humanitarian operations for civilian populations."[5]

The mechanism of French-Russian dialogue in Syria was implemented in conformity with the decisions taken by Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron during their meeting in Saint-Petersbourg.

In July, the Russian ministry of Defense declared that a Russian military airplane had delivered more than 40 tons of French humanitarian aid to the airport of the Hmeimim base in Syria.[6]



Macron and Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic (Source: Kremlin.ru)

Macron EvokesDe Gaulle's Policies

The French edition of Sputniknews.com published an article, titled "Good Bye, Trump? The Reason Why Macron Is Looking At Russia As A Possible Ally."

In the article, Sputniknews.com analyzed the op-ed by Youri Roubinski, director of the Center for French Studies at the European Institute of the Academy of Sciences of Russia, published in the Russian media outlet Gazeta.ru.

In his op-ed, Roubinski opined that, after his coming to power, Emmanuel Macron has been trying to find a common language with Donald Trump, acting as an intermediary in the dialogue between Washington and Brussels. However, Roubinski stressed that the dialogue failed.

As for Macron's declaration about the necessity for strenghtening European security independent of United States participation, Roubinski said that he does not consider this a "revolutionary development", but rather a tactical move by Macron to exploit the present situation. According to Roubinski, there is no reason, at present, to believe that there will be any dramatic decision, since the European countries are busy with the elections for the European Parliament, due to take place in 2019, and with the appointment of the new European Commission as well as with Brexit.

Nevertheless, Roubinski opined that Macron's intent to act as a spokesman for a united Europe echoes the policies towards Russian carried out by Charles De Gaulle.[7] He then added that Macron is being more successful than his predecessor in consolidating ties with Russia. As an example, he pointed to Franco-Russian humanitarian cooperation in Syria (see below).

Roubinski added that, at the moment, Moscow hopes that Paris and Berlin will release the funds for rebuilding infrastructures in Syria, a decision that will serve the Europeans because it would enable Syrian refugees, who became asylum seekers in Europe, to return home. According to Roubinski, as a former fiduciary power in Syria, France is ready to play an important role in this Middle East country. In Roubinski's view, the Franco-Russian dialogue will become more substantial once the Idlib battle is over.

