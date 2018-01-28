Russia In The World – Russia On The African Continent Part II

"Russia In The World" is a MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project review of Russia's geopolitical interests and areas of penetration. This installment will deal with Russia's relations with African countries.



Russia In Angola



Angola



Angola's flag, evokes the hammer and sickle used by Soviet iconography.

Russia To Grant Scholarship To Angolan Citizens And Confirms Construction Of Oil Refinery

The media outlet Allafrica.com reported that Russia decided to extend more scholarship grants to Angolan citizens who "intend to be trained in that European Country, within the framework of bilateral cooperation."

According to the media outlet, in a meeting with the National Assembly Speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, the Russian ambassador to Angola Vladimir Tararov stressed that 1800 Angolans are currently studying in Russia, and that a Russian language school "may be" opened in Angola in the near future.

Taravov also confirmed the construction of an oil refinery in the Angolan province of Namibe. The project is run by two Russian private companies in partnership with other investors. The construction will require 12 billion U.S. dollars in funding.

(Allafrica.com, January 26, 2018)

Angosat Satellite Launched From Russia's Cosmodrome

On December 26, the satellite Angosat-1 was launched from Russia’s Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Angosat-1's goal is to boost mobile and net communications in Angola, and also to broadcast radio and TV programs. However, soon after the launch, Russia lost contact with the satellite. On December 29, contact with AngoSat-1 was restored.

Russia’s Energia Rocket and Space Corporation said: "Experts from the Energia Corporation have received telemetry data from the AngoSat satellite launched by the Zenit-3SLBF space rocket from the Baikonur spaceport on December 26. The satellite has provided telemetry data showing that all its systems settings are in order."

(Tass.com, December 29, 2017; Africanews.com, December 30, 2017)

Russia-Somalia Relations



Somalia



Federal Republic of Somalia Defense Minister Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman (Source: Garoweonline.com)

On January 18, the Federal Republic of Somalia Defense Minister Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman, who was recently appointed in November 2017, met with Russia's Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow.

The Russian MFA reported that the two sides discussed the "traditionally friendly Russia-Somalia relations". The Russian MFA added: "The Russian side confirmed its principled position in support of Somalia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as efforts of Somalia’s federal government to combat the terrorist threat."

(Mid.ru, January 18, 2018)

Russia-Nigeria Defense Relations



Nigeria



Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Nigerian Defense Minister Mansur Dan-Ali (Source: Nan.ng)

In 2018, Russia will supply Nigeria with 10 Su-30 multirole fighter aircraft. In 2017, Nigeria received two Su-30s under a contract for the delivery of 12 Russian fighters.

(Sputniknews.com, June 26, 2017)

On August 22, 2017, the Nigerian Defense Minister Mansur Dan-Ali met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on the side-line of the Army-2017 international forum in Moscow. In that occasion, Nigeria and Russia discussed to pursue a common program aimed at "intensifying the fight against terrorism" in Nigeria.

(Nan.ng, August 22, 2017)

Russia-Burkina Faso Defense Relations



Burkina Faso

On August 28, 2017, Burkina Faso’s military ordered two Mi-171Sh armed helicopters from Russia that will be delivered this year (2018). On August 25, at the Army 2017 defense exhibition in Russia by Sergey Kornev, the deputy director general of the state arms export agency Rosoboronexport, said that Burkina Faso signed two contracts: one for the helicopters and another for air-launched weapons.

The South African media outlet Defenceweb.co.za informed: "The Mi-171Sh is equipped with two VK-2500 or TV3-117VM engines, armor and a defensive aids suite. It can be fitted with rockets, missiles and gun pods. It can carry up to 37 paratroopers, and cargo of up to 4 000 kg… Burkina Faso already flies Mi-17 and Mi-24P helicopters."

Kornev was optimistic about further arms purchases: "At the moment, they are considering a possibility of buying defense industry products from us for other branches of the armed forces."

(Defenceweb.co.za, August 28, 2017)

