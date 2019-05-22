Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Foreign Relations – May 22, 2019

Russia This Week is a weekly review by the MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project, covering the latest Russia-related news and analysis from media in Russia, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe.

Photo Of The Week



Austria's FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache in Ibiza in 2017. (Source: Youtube.com)

In The News:

Austrian Scandal

US-Russia Relations

What Happened Ahead Of Pompeo's Visit To Russia?

Iran And The JCPOA

News In Brief: Russia-China Relations; S-400 To Turkey; Russia-Venezuela Relations; Defense; Censorship

Austrian Scandal

Russian billionaire Igor Makarov has denied any links to the scandal that brought down Austria's right-wing coalition government this weekend after leaked video showed its vice chancellor discussing Russian financing for his campaign.

Austria's Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache resigned on May 18, after a video showed him meeting with a woman posing as Russian oligarch Igor Makarov's niece in 2017 in the Spanish island of Ibiza. In the footage, the woman said that unnamed Russians would be willing to fund Strache's campaign in exchange for government contracts.

(Themoscowtimes.com, May 20, 2019)



(See the video)

Read More:

Moscow on Austrian Video Scandal: Enemies Produce Fake News to Smear Russia. (Sputniknews.com, May 21, 2019; read the full article)

The scandal around former Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache is a "perfect provocation" staged by European liberal forces, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev wrote on Facebook. (Tass.com, May 20, 2019; read the full article)

Austria's chancellor declares formation of interim government. (Tass.com, May 21, 2019; read the full article)

Austria has refused to participate and provide a venue for the 6th European conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club one day before the event, Valdai Council chairman Andrey Bystritsky told reporters. (Tass.com, May 20, 2019; read the full article)

US-Russia Relations

On May 14, 2019, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Russia. During his trip to Russia, Pompeo met with his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. This was the second time in a month that Lavrov met with Pompeo. After the meeting, the two diplomats made statements to the press and shared the moment with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the meeting, Putin stressed the "exotic" character of the Mueller investigation and the fact that no trace of collusion was found between Russia and the Trump administration. Putin also observed that although "there neither was nor could there be any interference" on Russia's part in the US elections, the Mueller investigation produced a deterioration in Russia-US ties. "I hope the situation is changing today," Putin said.

Pompeo also expressed hope about cooperation with Russia on North Korea, Afghanistan, and on other issues. "We can also talk about our strategic dialogue," Pompeo said.

(See MEMRI TV Clip No. 7227, Putin To Pompeo: Mueller's Investigation Produced A Deterioration In Russia-US Ties, I Hope The Situation Is Changing Today, May 15, 2019)



(Source: Kremlin.ru)

US-Russia Relations

MP Primakov: The US Is Pragmatically Aware That It Would Be Unwise To Provoke Russia With Ukraine

Commenting on Pompeo's visit to Russia, Russia MP Evgeny Primakov, grandson of the former Russian PM and minister of Foreign Affairs Evgeny Primakov and foreign relations advisor to Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, wrote:

"We have so many times witnessed the 'breakthrough' in US-Russia relations, after President Trump once again announces [his interest in] 'getting along' with Russia, , so we can calmly evaluate the results of the Sochi meeting.

"There will be no 'reconciliation' and 'upheaval' just for the sake of a deal (as President Trump likes to put it). We will always assess the political dynamics from the standpoint of our interests and we are not going to give up what me managed to achieve and assert in terms of our sovereignty, including in the area of foreign policy.

"Take for example what the US appeal to the 'Monroe Doctrine': do not interfere in the affairs of our hemisphere, says the White House. So, let's remind [them] that the Monroe doctrine also consisted of US non-interference in the affairs of the Old World. Is that what is happening? Ukraine was not discussed during Lavrov-Pompeo meeting – our understanding is that the US pragmatically realizes that it is unwise and stupid to provoke Russia with this problem."

(Facebook.com/profile.php?id=1602777439, May 15, 2019)



Russian MP Evgeny Primakov (Source: Facebook.com)

Senator Kosachev: The US Congress Is Dominated By A Russophobic Majority

Senator Konstantin Kosachev wrote in his FB account:

"… I'm confident that in general signals coming out from Sochi were quite positive and we may expect some follow-up. It will hardly prove possible to reinforce this movement with a rapid renewal of inter-parliamentary contacts, considering the determined Russophobic majority in houses of the US Congress, which dampens the prospects for organizing communication."

(Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100002123135703, May 15, 2019)



Senator Konstantin Kosachev (Source: Facebook.com)

What Happened Ahead Of Pompeo's Visit To Russia?

Meeting On The Defense Industry's Development – Putin: We Need To Guarantee The Strategic Balance Of Power

Prior to Pompeo's visit to Russia, Putin held a meeting with senior Defense Ministry officials and defense industry CEOs.

During the meeting Putin stated:

"I would like to note that the potential of armed services and service branches allows our Armed Forces to accomplish all their tasks.

"At the same time, we should heed changes in the global military and political situation that negatively affect regional and global security. First of all, this implies the withdrawal of the United States from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, as well as a number of other factors.

"All this requires that we consistently develop advanced weapons systems based on cutting-edge technology. These weapons allow us to reliably guarantee the strategic balance of power today, and they will certainly retain this capability in the long-term. Therefore, they will assuredly shield Russia from hypothetical threats…

"First of all, a study of contemporary military conflicts shows that the creation of advanced air defense systems is a high-priority aspect of the Aerospace Forces' development.

"Russian air defense systems have always been renowned for their efficiency and reliability. They fully confirmed their impressive specifications during real-life combat operations in Syria. Therefore it is necessary to consistently equip the Aerospace Forces with the most advanced air defense systems, including the long-range S-400 and the shorter-range Pantsir-S.

"In 2018, military units received four S-400 regiments with long-range guided surface-to-air missiles and three Pantsir-S battalions under state defense contracts. This work must also continue throughout 2019…

"I would also like to note that state tests of the up-to-date S-350 Vityaz air defense system were completed in March 2019. The system has enhanced firepower and additional missiles. This is of paramount importance during the hypothetical all-out use of highly accurate smart strike weapons. Today I would like to ask you to report on the results of this work, as well as on matters requiring special attention on our part.

"The scientific and production potential of the Russian defense industry and the potential of our labor collectives, the personnel potential, should ensure the planned rates of rearmament so that forces get advanced equipment capable of effectively resisting the potential adversary's air attack weapons, including hypersonic weapons.

"We know that for the time being no one in the world except us, except Russia, has weapons of this kind. But we are also well aware that the leading countries will sooner or later acquire such weapons. As far as we are concerned, they should gain them later than sooner. What does this 'later' mean? This means that we must provide ourselves with the means of protection against these types of weapons earlier than the armies I have mentioned put hypersonic weapons on alert duty.

"And this will happen if we work according to plan and with the quality that has been achieved to date. Please pay attention to this. We know and the specialists know which systems I am talking about and what I have in mind. This requires a special focus and a highly professional approach both in planning and preparing for this work. But it must be done and done within the timeframe we have

"A key task, among other things, is raising the level of airspace surveillance. In December 2018, the Konteiner over-the-horizon detection radar was put on experimental alert duty. It makes it possible to monitor the air situation over most of Western Europe and the Middle East."

(Kremlin.ru, May 13, 2019)



(Source: Kremlin.ru)

Influential Telegram Channel Pool-N3: Ahead Of Pompeo's Visit, Putin Showed Off Russia's Hypersonic Missile

On May 14, on the same day of Pompeo's arrival to Russia, Putin visited the Chkalov Flight Test Center to inspect modern air technologies and armaments, including a MiG-31 fighter jet armed with the hypersonic missile Kinzhal (Dagger).

(Tass.com, May 14, 2019)

Commenting on the visit, influential Telegram channel Pool-N3, a channel distributed by one of the journalists in the presidential press-pool, mentioned Putin's defense agenda prior to the meeting with Pompeo:

"Putin was escorted by six SU-57 [5th gen Russian stealth fighter] on his way to visit the Akhtubinsk region, to the National Defense Air research facility and to have a look at 'Kinzhal'. This is just part of the greetings to Donald Trump and to all the others."

(T.me/dimsmirnov175)



(Source: T.me/dimsmirnov175)

Kremlin Spokesman Peskov: No Conspiracy Theories Should Be Concocted

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it is groundless the assumption that Putin scheduled an inspection in Akhtubinsk ahead of talks with Pompeo to give a signal to Washington.

Peskov said:

"The president deals with military and industrial complex issues twice a year and the goal is to develop the military and industrial complex, rather than to send any signals. No conspiracy theories should be concocted here."

(Tass.com, May 14, 2019)

Kommersant Columnist Drize: Maybe It Was A Coincidence, But It Was Still Very Impressive

Kommersant columnist Dmitry Drize wrote:

"…May be it was a pure coincidence, but it was very impressive. The Commander-in-Chief meets with a potential adversary, literally as soon as he has finished inspecting his own ambitious weapons systems. It's hard to say to what extent all this impressed Pompeo, who was holding a conversation with Lavrov at that specific time about global processes. Another possibility, is that the current resident of the White House resident himself was supposed to see those pictures from Astrakhan [i.e. Putin inspecting weapons systems]?

"Yet, even if this does impress, it will hardly change anything. Trump has been talking about having better relations with Russia for at least 5 years, starting prior to his presidential elections, yet the relations have just sunk during his term to the lowest level in modern history. The more he talks about it, the worse it gets in this area. The Kinzhal missile won't help on that matter –unless one uses it as intended. To top this all, if Putin comes to terms with Trump, there will be no need for the Kinzhal …"

(Kommersant.ru, May 14, 2019)

Iran And The JCPOA

Russian Expert Baklizky: Tehran Has Tried To Achieve The Most Dramatic Effect With Minimal Harmful Consequences

Andrey Baklizky, an expert at the Russian PIR-Center NGO, stated:

"Tehran is trying to achieve the maximum dramatic effect with the minimal destructive consequences. Iran refused to be bound by the limitations on reserves of low enriched uranium and heavy water, yet the US sanctions introduced last week would have had a similar effect anyway."

However, Baklizky stressed that Iran's potential future steps - modernizing Arak reactor and raising the uranium enrichment level – will be more serious: "Those processes, though, will go slowly and will be easily reversible, thus Iran will continue its conversations with the remaining JCPOA participants. Most importantly, Iran will maintain unprecedented cooperation with the IAEA, allowing the international community to have objective information regarding the Iranian nuclear program, which is critically important for avoiding a military conflict."

(Kommersant.ru, May 8, 2019)



(Source: Memri.org)

Russian Expert Sveshnikova: Russia Does Not Have Too Many Ways To Bypass The Sanctions, It Can Only Demonstrate Political Support For Tehran

Yulia Sveshnikova, Research fellow at National Research University – Higher School of Economics (Moscow), stated: "Tehran has long awaited and wagered on business development and sanctions relief. It got nothing. Even Chinese banks, despite Beijing's promise to support Iran, refuse to open bank accounts for Iranian nationals. Russia – as well – does not have too many ways to bypass the sanctions. The main thing we can do is to lend political support for Tehran."

According to Sveshnikova, despite the fact that Iran has done the maximum to demonstrate that it is a partner one can trust, and which can comply with the agreements, the situation became only worse. "Tehran has found itself in economic and political-diplomatic trap," Sveshnikova said.

Sveshnikova added that the problem is that the JCPOA concerned only the nuclear issue, but did not contribute to the solution of the conflict between Tehran and Washington. "American dissatisfaction with Iranian policy has historical roots. A targeted solution surrounding the nuclear program has not eliminated the root of the problem. Even now, despite the sanctions, Iran has not stopped its active involvement in the [Middle Eastern] region – quite the opposite, Iran has intensified its policy of involving local forces to serve its own interests."

(Kommersant.ru, May 8, 2019)

Russian Expert Kozhanov: Iran Wants To Avoid A Military Scenario

Nikolai Kozhanov, senior research fellow at the International Economics and Relations Institute of the Russian Academy of Science, stated:

"The Iranians want to avoid a force [military] scenario or quitting JCPOA, yet the current US policy drives them into a corner, where they face a choice of either quitting the JCPOA or trying to negotiate with the Americans. The second scenario is hardly feasible; on the Iranian side, I see little desire to negotiate with anyone."

According to Kozhanov, there is little room to bypass American sanctions: "Russian resources are quite limited. The Europeans lack the political will to solve this question. In France, the middle management tier is driven by strongly anti-Iranian sentiments, while Europe, in general, has enough problems, and primarily Brexit. Yet, the main thing is – Iranian economics is not as tidy a morsel as everyone says it is. The amount of existing political and economic risks poses the question to European business and first of all German business whether it is worth it?"

"Tehran is known for its thunderous declarations, yet it's very cautious in practical terms," said Kozhanov. According to him, future developments depend on the way the US chooses to enforce its oil embargo on Iran: if coercive military measures are implemented then the situation may deteriorate in the whole region.

(Kommersant.ru, May 8, 2019)

See MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 8055, Iranian President Rouhani: Iran Ceasing Sale Of Surplus Enriched Uranium, Heavy Water; Cannot Afford To Stop Immigrants From Flooding Europe, May 8, 2019.

MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 8067, Russian Expert Kortunov On The JCPOA: Russia Can Help Iran At The Political Level, But It Cannot Replace Europe As A Driver Of Iran's Economic Development, May 16, 2019.

MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 8072, Influential Russian Blogger El Murid: Russia's Relationship With Iran Is 'Ad Hoc'; Putin Will Not Stick Up For Iran, May 20, 2019.

News In Brief:

Russia-China Relations

Russia began supporting China's "Huawei" 5G communication. Major Russian telecommunications company VimpelCom Ltd. believes that Huawei's equipment does not carry any threats, and declares its readiness to start using the 5G connection. (Sina.com; Inosmi.ru, May 21, 2019; read the full article in Russian)

S-400 To Turkey

Kremlin views US ultimatum to Turkey over S-400 purchase as unacceptable. (Tass.com, May 22, 2019; read the full article)

Russia-Venezuela Relations

US-backed attempts to stage a coup in Venezuela will continue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters .(Tass.com, May 22, 2019; read the full article)

Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami, who is in charge of economic and financial issues, is planning to visit Moscow, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Latin American Department, Alexander Shchetinin, told journalists. (Tass.com, May 21, 2019; read the full article)

Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa has denied rumors that Russia may set up a military base in the country. (Tass.com, May 21, 2019; read the full article)

Discrepancies in Russia's and Argentina's positions on the situation in Venezuela do not impact bilateral contacts, Sergei Kislyak, the first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia's Federation Council upper parliament house, said on May 19 after a visit to Argentina. (Tass.com, May 19, 2019; read the full article)

Defense

New Russian Su-57 fighters turned out to be cheaper than the Su-35. (Rg.ru, May 21, 2019; read the full article in Russian)

Censorship