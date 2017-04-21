Russia This Week – April 6-20, 2017

Russia This Week is a weekly review by the MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project, covering the latest Russia-related news and analysis from media in Russia, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe.

Cartoon Of The Week



(Source: Russiancouncil.ru)

Zakharova Dixit

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova is one of the most-quoted Russian officials. She is known for using colorful language when describing Russian foreign policy in her weekly press briefings. The following are Zakharova's quotes of the week:



(Instagram.com/mzakharovamid)

Q: "White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that the only countries that do not support the U.S. position on Syria are Syria itself, North Korea, Iran and Russia. He also said that all of these countries, with the exception of Russia, are failed states. Can you please clarify if this is the complete list he mentioned?"

Zakharova: "Iran is a 'failed state'? Just look at Iran’s history. Are you in a position to buy a history book or any book on Iran? Can your media outlet do this?"

Q: "Yes."

Zakharova: "Then I strongly advise you to buy one and send it to the American official you quoted. So in future he knows what he is talking about."

(Mid.ru, April 12, 2017)

"I must congratulate our colleagues from The New York Times on such a remarkable achievement as the 2016 Pulitzer Prize they received for a series of stories on Russia. The main theme was that there is no difference between post-Stalin Russia and modern Russia; the intervening 62 years are a wall-to-wall tragedy. This is the kind of 'exposé' that earns prizes!

"After these materials and the hows, whys and whoms of prize-giving, one should consider the role of the US national media and the entire current propaganda campaign with regard to the Russian Federation. There is no other way to describe them but propaganda-mongers."

(Mid.ru, April 19, 2017)

Quote Of The Week

Commenting on the U.S. attack in Syria, pro-Kremlin philosopher Alexander Dugin wrote: "The formal decision to attack was taken by Donald Trump. In doing so, he stopped being Trump, and became Hillary disguised as a man, a kind of transvestite."

(4pt.su)

Interview Of The Week

Ahead of the meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an interview to Mir television and radio broadcasting company on April 11.

Putin: "NATO was established during the Cold War, at a time of confrontation between two blocs. Things have changed today. There is no division along ideological lines between countries today, including in Europe. However, NATO still bears the birthmarks of the era that bore it and continues to live in a paradigm of bloc-based confrontation. It is a highly ideological organization, despite the various statements about the need to change in current conditions. We have heard many such declarations, but see no real transformation…

"We all witnessed the recent U.S. airstrikes against Syria. How did the American NATO allies react? They all nodded away in docile agreement, without even bothering to analyze what was actually happening. Where is the proof that the Syrian government forces used chemical weapons? There is no proof. However, there has been a violation of international law. This is a clear and evident fact. An airstrike has been carried out against a sovereign state without the UN Security Council’s approval. But despite this flagrant violation of international law, they all just nod their agreement and give their support."

Q: "Was Donald Trump’s decision unexpected for you [to attack the Syrian regime's Shayrat airbase]?"

Putin: "Yes, it was completely unexpected, aside from the fact, of course, that we learned about it a few hours in advance."

Q: "Can we say that Russian-American relations have deteriorated to an even lower point than before? In other words, have relations deteriorated with Trump in office from what they were under his predecessor?"

Putin: "We could say that at the working level, the degree of trust has dropped, especially in the military area. It has not improved and has probably worsened."

(Kremlin.ru, April 12, 2017)



Putin interviewed by Mir TV (Source: Kremlin.ru)

In The News:

Russia-U.S. Relations - Kommersant Columnist Strokan: 'The Russian Roulette Of Geo-Political Improvisations'

The Russian daily Kommersant's political observer Sergey Strokan wrote: "Taking into consideration that the calculation banking on Trump's coming to power and the rise of some pro-Russian forces in Europe may prove as wrong, Moscow will have to elaborate a new way of conduct vis-à-vis the West… Since the strategic initiative in Syria belongs to Damascus and Russia which stands behind it, while the American strike did not change much from the military point of view, Moscow still preserves room for maneuver and counter-play.

"Russia, facing an ultimatum, can make it clear that the seven [G7] will be unable to pressure it. Russia may also present the West with a counter-dilemma. The dilemma might be: either there is compromise over Syria, which enables all sides to save face and to unblock cooperation on other conflicts, or there is an absence of a deal while the sides play the Russian roulette of geo-political improvisations which will play on nerves of the Western politicians without guaranteeing them a victory.

"The room for such improvisations is vast for Moscow – the entire Middle East. It may get even closer ties with Iran, it may play a game with China, threaten to quit the START treaty, do something in Ukraine. This game is called: 'You are crazy but I'm even more insane.'

"Trump, who has not yet fallen in love with Russia, may not be playing this game –for the pragmatic businessman in the White House it suffices to decide on what is feasible for accomplishing his task: He may simply understand that messing with Russia is too costly. If he does so, it means he grasps the price of the 'Russian question.'"

(Kommersant.ru, April 12, 2017)

The Very Reverend Archpriest Vsevolod Chaplin: "Honesty, intelligence, will, fearlessness — that is what we need to show America today in response to the sudden and direct actions of Trump. Hypocrisy, petty calculation, cynicism will not work out. We should 'replace' strategic perspectives in dangerous regions not with being 'back to the G8' (which in reality never existed), not with 'non-imposition of sanctions' but with the recognition of Russia's right to direct political control in all the lands where Russian people live and where they are in danger. Well, in the domestic policy, we just need to unleash the will of the people — in order to 'catch up and surpass Trump.'"

(Realnoevremya.com, April 13, 2017)

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow on April 11-12, 2017 came against the backdrop of a recent U.S. missile strike on a Syrian airbase that was followed by political tensions between Russia and the U.S. However, Tillerson's visit was perceived as positive and was described by Russian political analysts as "productive" and as "the start of dialogue."

Trilateral Meeting Russian FM Lavrov, Syrian FM Walid Muallem, And Iranian FM Javad Zarif

After Tillerson's visit to Russia, Lavrov met with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Moscow to discuss the Syrian crisis. During the press conference Lavrov used harsh words against the U.S. strike in Syria. Lavrov declared: "Today, we focused on the situation created by the U.S. air strikes at an airfield in Syria on April 7. We have reaffirmed our concerted view that it was an act of aggression perpetrated in gross violation of international law and the UN Charter. First, we insist that the United States and its allies respect the sovereignty of Syria and refrain from such acts as that which took place on April 7, which are fraught with serious consequences for regional and also global security and the foundations of international law and world order. All of us remember what happened in Iraq, Libya and other countries as well.

"Second, we insist that a careful, objective and unbiased investigation be held in the circumstances of the April 4 chemical attack at Khan Sheikhoun, and that this investigation is held under the auspices of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) by a team that be created on a balanced foundation, including geographically… We are convinced that there is no alternative to a political and diplomatic settlement of the Syrian crisis through an inclusive national dialogue involving representatives from all opposition groups based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254."

"I believe everyone will agree on the unacceptability of violations of international law [referring to the U.S. air strikes]. Such aggressive actions are designed to underline the agreed peace process. The UN Security Council resolution, which was adopted unanimously, says that the Syrian people themselves will decide the future of Syria. Such acts are aimed at abandoning this fundamental concept and at finding pretexts for a government change. These attempts will not succeed, absolutely not. We will insist on strict compliance with absolutely all provisions of the UN Security Council resolution, including strong commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic."

(Mid.ru, April 14, 2017)



Muallem, Lavrov and Zarif (Source: Mid.ru)

Lavrov’s Meeting With Qatar's FM Mohammed Al-Thani

The day after the trilateral meeting, Lavrov met with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Thani. During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers discussed the Syrian crisis.

Lavrov said: "As for Syria, our common view is that we need to ensure that a comprehensive ceasefire arrangement is reached between the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the armed opposition, while the fight against ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra continues, and also accelerate efforts to find a political solution to this crisis based on UN Security Council resolutions.

"In recent days progress along all these tracks has been threatened by the incident involving chemical weapons in Idlib, and the illegal strike by the U.S. against the Syrian armed forces airbase.

"We have shared Russia’s perspective on this situation with our Qatari colleagues, including the discussions held as part of visits to Moscow by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Syrian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Walid Muallem and Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Russia believes in the urgency of a thorough, unbiased, impartial and professional investigation. We will work through the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the UN to insist on dispatching inspectors to the attack site as soon as possible, as well as to the airbase, where bombs were reportedly loaded with toxic substances, as our Western colleagues allege."

(Mid.ru, April 15, 2017)



Lavrov with Al-Thani (Source: Mid.ru)

Russia In Syria - Political Expert Isaev: Russia Should Be Grateful For What Trump Has Done In Syria

Official Russia reacted to the decision by the Trump administration to attack the Syrian regime's Shayrat airbase, the launch site for the chemical weapons attack on the Syrian village of Khan Sheikhoun...

Commenting on the decision by the Trump administration to attack the Syrian regime's Shayrat airbase Leonid Isaev from the Higher School of Economics wrote in Vedomosti:

"Russian politicians should [actually] feel gratitude for Trump's action in Syria, rather than again experiencing betrayal. From now on, the US joined the list of countries which are able to exercise pressure on the Baathist regime – if the situation develops similarly, American influence may be even stronger than that of Russia and Iran. The strike against the airbase will make the Syrian regime behave for a while, and will prompt it to fulfill the obligations which it has undertaken, including compliance with the ceasefire.

"Having started its military operation in Syria with the goal of creating improved conditions for establishing a dialogue with the West, Russia has become a hostage to the policies that the Syrian regime gets away with, while bearing the responsibility each time Damascus commits a crime."

The author states that Russia, having received de-facto carte-blanche for a political resolution through the Astana and Geneva processes, did not succeed in political reconciliation while it completely failed establishing meaningful ceasefire. Isaev then added: "The U.S. with its active foreign policy, intrinsic to the Republicans, is able to create the conditions for Russia to quit the current situation with minimal reputational losses."

(Vedomosti.ru, April 10, 2017)

