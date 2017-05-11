Russia This Week – April 27-May 11, 2017

Russia This Week is a weekly review by the MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project, covering the latest Russia-related news and analysis from media in Russia, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe.

Photos Of The Week



The military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of Victory in the 1941–45 Great Patriotic War. (Kremlin.ru)

The defense minister and General of the Army Sergey Shoigu at the military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of victory in the 1941–45 Great Patriotic War. (Kremlin.ru)



Putin's speech at the military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of victory in the 1941–45 Great Patriotic War. (Kremlin.ru)



Putin with President of Moldova Igor Dodon at the military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of victory in the 1941–45 Great Patriotic War. (Kremlin.ru)



The military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of victory in the 1941–45 Great Patriotic War. (Kremlin.ru)



The military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of victory in the 1941–45 Great Patriotic War. (Kremlin.ru)



The military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of victory in the 1941–45 Great Patriotic War. (Kremlin.ru)

Quote Of The Week

During the 39th meeting of the Russian Pobeda (Victory) Organizing Committee, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: "Historical revision opens the road to a revision of the foundations of the modern world order and erosion of key principles of international law and security that took shape following World War II."

(Kremlin.ru, April 20, 2017)



Putin takes part in the Immortal Regiment march (Source: Tass)

In The News:

72nd anniversary of Victory In The 1941–1945 Great Patriotic War -Military Parade

The Kremlin's website reported: "The military equipment column was headed by the T-34–85 tank followed by Tigr-M, Taifun-K and Taifun-M armored vehicles. The motorized column was preceded with Kurganets-25 and BMP-3 infantry combat vehicles, T-14 Armata and T-72B3 tanks, Iskander-M missile systems, Buk-M2 and Tor-M2U tactical air defense missile systems, Rakushka airborne multi-purpose armored personnel carriers and BMD-4M airborne assault vehicles. S-400 air defence missile systems and autonomous launching units of the cutting-edge Yars missile system rolled onto Red Square. The Bumerang infantry fighting vehicles concluded the motorized column.

"For the first time, the newest Arctic versions of the famous Tor-M2DT air defense missile systems and Pantsir-SA air defense gun and missile systems took part in the parade."

(Kremlin.ru, May 9, 2017)



(Rbth.com, May 5, 2017)

Moldova’s President Attends Military Parade Next To Putin

Moldova's President Igor Dodon sat next to Putin at a military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of Victory in the 1941–45 Great Patriotic War. Dodon was the only head of state from the former Soviet republics to attend the parade. This was Dodon's third visit to Russian, since he became Moldova's president in December 2016.

On May 9, the Russian army also paraded in Tiraspol, in Transnistria.

The media outlet Balkan insight reported: "Dodon… recently opposed a government move to declare May 9 as Europe Day in Moldova. 'Nothing and nobody will make us forget the great achievements of our grandparents and great-grandparents! We remember and we’re proud' … Dodon has also opposed the establishment of a NATO liaison bureau in Chisinau and recently barred Moldovan soldiers from attending an alliance international exercise in Romania."

(Balkaninsight.com, May 9, 2017)



Russian troops parade in Tiraspol. (Source: President.gospmr.ru)

Moldova's President: To Join NATO Is Unacceptable For Moldova

The President of Moldova Dodon said that joining NATO is unacceptable for his country. While talking with the Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, Dodon said: "I have always said to all our external partners there are three or four things that I can never [allow] to be subject to negotiations. This is our statehood, the preservation of Moldova, not union with some countries. Second is our neutrality, NATO is categorically unacceptable."

(Sputniknews.com, May 10, 2017)

Serbian PM Delivers A Message To Moscow In Russian For Victory Day

In a message delivered in Russian, Serbian PM and President-elect Aleksandar Vucic said in message directed to Moscow: "Victory Day is one of the most important days in the history of humankind that is respected the most. The Russian people have suffered the greatest losses in the Great Patriotic War, which will forever remain an example of exceptional courage and patriotism. With its heroic deeds in the Second World War, they managed to destroy fascism and save the world from that evil power. The courage of Red Army soldiers today deserves respect and eternal memory in our hearts… I congratulate Russia, the Russian people, and the entire freedom-loving humankind on this great day, the day of victory over fascism."

(B92.net, May 8, 2017)

Russian FM Lavrov Meets With Trump

On May 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House as part of his three-day trip. The meeting with Trump came after Lavrov’s discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

(Rt.com, May 10, 2017)



Lavrov, accompanied by Russia's Ambassador to Washington Sergey Kislyak, meets Donald Trump at the White House (Source: Militarytimes.com)

French Elections

Russian reactions to Emmanuel Macron's victory in the second round of the French Presidential elections.on May 7, 2017 varied. Some dismissed Macron as a submissive servant of Merkel's Germany or a continuation of the failed Hollande presidency. Others believed that he would be too preoccupied with internal and EU matters to prioritize relations with Russia. Another approach recommended a wait and see attitude that discounted Macron's contradictory campaign statements as calculated to appeal to various segments of the French electorate.

See MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 6913, Russian Reactions To Macron's Victory In The French Presidential Elections, May 9, 2017.

Merkel's Visit to Russia

On May 2, 2017, German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Sochi. While the visit had been highly anticipated by the Russian media, the actual coverage was less extensive than expected. The major news agencies did not publish analytical articles on the visit, while the major newspapers were also quite reserved in the analytical coverage.

The visit was Merkel's first visit to Russia after two years. The agenda of Merkel's visit focused on the forthcoming G20 summit, which will convene in Hamburg next July, and on the summit's topics. Generally, Russian commentators considered the visit a positive one and proof that Russian-German relations in all spheres remained in good shape.

See MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 6911, Reactions To Merkel's Visit To Russia, May 8, 2017.

Russia- EU Relations

On April 24, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini visited Moscow.

See MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 6896, Russia This Week – April 25-27, 2017, April 27, 2017.

Following Mogherini's visit, the Russian daily Kommersant stated that Russian-EU relations are still at a dead-end, though the visit itself may be considered as "a minor victory for Russian diplomacy". The newspaper quoted an unidentified Russian MFA source, who said that both sides are not pursuing the prospects of full cooperation: "Europeans keep telling us there will no more be business as usual. But we ourselves are not striving for that. We are interested in pragmatic business relations in spheres of common interest – business first. We feel that in general there is a desire in Brussels to get out of this dead end, but the positive majority succumbs to the negative minority on this issue."

(Kommersant.ru, April 25, 2017)

Russia in Syria

On May 4, 2017, Russia, Iran and Turkey signed a "Memorandum On The Creation Of De-Escalation Area In the Syrian Arab Republic," during the fourth round of the Astana talks. The memorandum states that the creation of the de-escalation zones is a temporary measure that will last initially for six months. The memorandum also states that the complete preparation of the de-escalation zones maps will be performed by June 4, 2017. The de-escalation zones will be set up in four Syrian regions: the Idlib province and some parts of the neighboring provinces (Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo), the area north of Homs province, the East Ghouta suburb of Damascus, and parts of southern Syria (Deraa and Quneitra).

See MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 6910, Memorandum On The Creation Of De-Escalation Areas In Syria, May 7, 2017.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Sixth Conference on International Security

The Sixth Moscow Conference on International Security, organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense, was held on April 26-7, 2017. This year's panels addressed Twenty-First century global security challenges (the shaping of a polycentric international system, international terrorism), European security (NATO-Russia relations, OSCE capability in confidence building), modern objectives of counterterrorism and counter-radicalism in the Middle East (radical groups, political dialogue in Syria as a stage of post-conflict settlement, threats of terrorism merging with WMD), U.S. BMD in Europe and in the Asia-Pacific, Security in Central Asia and the terrorist threat coming from Afghanistan, and military alliances in the Asian-Pacific region. What was notable about the conference was the harsh anti-American and anti-Western tone.

See MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 6904, Russian Defense Ministry's Sixth Conference on International Security– Part I, May 4, 2017.

See MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 6909, Russian Defense Ministry's Sixth Conference On International Security– Part II, May 7, 2017.

Oil Output Cut Deal

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that the extension of the oil output cut deal will help accelerate the market's return to a healthier state. The country's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said: "Russia is in solidarity with the efforts of the partners aimed at rebalancing the market and believes that the joint initiative to stabilize the world oil market is currently effective. We are discussing various options and believe that an extension for a longer period will help speeding up the return of markets to a healthier state."

(Sputniknews.com, May 8, 2017)