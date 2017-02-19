Responses In Jihadi And Other Circles To Death Of 'Blind Sheikh' 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman

Egyptian cleric Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman, known as "the Blind Sheikh," who is considered to be one of the founders of global jihad and was convicted of conspiracy in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, died February 18, 2017 in a North Carolina prison. His death sparked a wave of reactions from jihadists online. Al-Qaeda reposted the sheikh's last testament, originally published over a decade ago, in which he complained of his mistreatment in prison and called upon his supporters to attack the U.S. in the case of his death. Jihadists, including supporters of both Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIS), expressed their sorrow over his death while cursing the U.S. for imprisoning him and praying for its destruction. Many of them quoted his last testament, especially his calls to avenge his death; others shared quotations from his writings and lectures, and extoled him for blazing a path for contemporary jihad by proclaiming the rulers of Arab states to be apostates and calling to fight the enemies of Islam.

Responses to 'Abd Al-Rahman's death were also heard in non-jihadi circles. Statements expressing sorrow over it were issued by the Al-Gama'a Al-Islamiyya movement, which he once led, and by some branches of the Muslim Brotherhood. His family members claimed, both shortly before his death and after it, that the treatment he received in prison grew worse after Donald Trump became president and that he had been denied medication in order to cause his death.

Some Egyptians on social media called not to bury 'Abd Al-Rahman in Egypt due to his terrorist past.

The following are excerpts from the reactions by leading voices in the Salafi-jihadi community and by jihad supporters online, as well as excerpts from reactions in non-jihadi circles:

Al-Qaeda Reposts Sheikh 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman's Last Testament To The Islamic Ummah

Mere hours after the announcement of 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman's death, Al-Qaeda's official media wing, Al-Sahab, published his "last testament," in which he described his mistreatment in the American prison and urged his followers to punish the U.S. in "the harshest, most violent" manner in the case of his death. As noted above, this text has been circulating on jihadi websites for years.[1] The following are excerpts from it:

"O Muslims worldwide, the U.S. administration regards my imprisonment and my presence in its custody as a good opportunity to harm the Muslims' honor and trample it as far as possible, and it has taken full advantage of this opportunity. This was [the Americans'] purpose in besieging me, not only physically but also mentally, for they deny me an interpreter, a reader [i.e., someone to read him books],a radio and a tape recorder, and I receive no news... They also besiege me by placing me in solitary [confinement], and no speaker of Arabic is allowed to visit me, and thus I spend days, months and years without speaking to anybody or anybody speaking to me, and reading the Koran is that only thing that has kept me from developing many psychological and mental disorders.

"Another aspect of the siege is the camera with which they monitor me day and night, and even violate my modesty when I bathe or use the toilet. Not only that, they have also assigned officers to watch me day and night. They take advantage of my blindness to satisfy their depraved desires by searching my body: they strip me and have me stand naked before them as they stare at my privates from the front and back. What are they looking for? Drugs, explosives, and so on. This happens before and after every visit, and it causes me so much sorrow that I would rather have the ground swallowed me than go through it [again]. However, as I said, this is their way of trampling the honor of [all] Muslims on earth. They also keep me from praying in public on Fridays and festivals and from having any contact with [other] Muslims, justifying all this with various false excuses and groundless claims. They treat me with the utmost malevolence, and keep me [from attending to] my personal hygiene, such as cutting my hair and nails, for months. They force me wash my own underwear by scrubbing it with soap and hanging it up to dry, and this is difficult for me.

"I feel I am in danger [and that] they will no doubt kill me, for I am isolated from the entire world. No one sees what they do with my food or drink, and so on. They may use [some] method to kill me slowly. They may poison my food or medicine or injections, or give me dangerous or spoiled medication, or lethal drugs or drugs that cause insanity. I say this especially because I smell strange, repugnant odors coming from the floor above me, accompanied by a continuous 'whoosh' sound, like a broken old air conditioner, along with sounds of banging and clanging that sound like explosions. This goes on nonstop, day and night. They invent various untrue explanations and false excuses [for this], and don't believe what they say. They are consummate liars...

"America is working to kill [Islamic] scholars who say the truth everywhere. They ordered their lackeys in Saudi Arabia [to do so as well, prompting them to] imprison the clerics Safar Al-Hawali and Salman Al-Odeh, and all the [scholars] who speak the truth, and Egypt has done the same.

"There are Koranic accounts of these Jews and Christians, but we forget them, [for instance]: 'And they will continue to fight you until they turn you back from your religion, if they are able' [2, 217]; 'And never will the Jews or the Christians approve of you until you follow their religion' [2, 120]... These people fight any Islamic awakening in the entire world, [and] spread fornication, usury, and other kinds of corruption the world over.

"Oh brothers, if they kill me – and they undoubtedly will – send my body back to my family and come to my funeral. But do not forget my death or let it be in vain. Rather, avenge it in the harshest and most violent manner, and remember your brother who told the truth and died for the sake of Allah. These are my words to you, this is my testament to you. May Allah guide your steps and bless your actions. May Allah protect you, preserve you, watch over you and empower you.

"Allah's peace and blessings be upon you, [signed] your brother, Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman."



An image widely distributed online of 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman with a quote from his last testament in which he urges his followers to avenge his death

Calls On Twitter To Punish U.S. For Blind Sheikh's Death

A pro-Al-Qaeda Twitter page called "The Khorasan Brigade" urged Muslims to avenge the sheikh's death, saying: "The martyrdom of sheikh 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman in his jail [cell] will only increase Al-Qaeda's determination to strike at the oppressive America. We call upon the Muslims to avenge [the death of] this scholar." The page describes itself as "the official account of the Khorasan Brigade which belongs to Al-Qaeda in Syria," but it is unclear whether its operators actually have any connection to Al-Qaeda or Al-Qaeda operatives.[2]

Al-Qaeda supporter Al-Battar Al-Zarqawi tweeted: "America and its supporters should know that when it kills the mujahideen it [only] makes them [more] alive in our hearts. Their blood becomes a guiding light and a fire that shall burn [America and its supporters]."[3]

Senior Salafi-Jihadi Clerics Express Their Sorrow Over Blind Sheikh's Death

Senior Salafi-jihadi clerics expressed their sorrow over 'Abd Al-Rahman's death and took the opportunity to scold other scholars for evading their duty to speak up against his imprisonment and against similar injustices.

Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi: May Allah Bring About The Destruction Of Any Country That Harmed 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman

Senior Salafi-jihadi cleric Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi, who resides in Jordan, eulogized 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman at length and prayed for the destruction of the countries that imprisoned him [i.e., the U.S. and Egypt] He wrote: "Sheikh 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman died alone in his cell today. Some say: Not one of the millions of Muslims [worldwide] managed to save him, and I say: Did they even try? Millions of people in Egypt, Tunisia and other Muslim countries rose up [during the Arab Spring]. We saw masses taking [to the streets], pillaging, burning and shouting for bread. But we did not see even one percent of them do anything of the kind to demand [the release of] a Muslim scholar who spent over 20 years in the Crusaders' prisons. There are many other Muslim scholars still [rotting] in the prisons of the tyrannical [Arab] rulers… O Allah, 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman lived to defend Your shari'a. He did everything to rally support for Your religion and promote jihad against Your enemies, and died alone in Your enemies' prison. O Allah, allay his loneliness and honor him with [Your] hospitality. Place him in the uppermost [level of] Paradise and let him and ourselves join the Prophet Muhammad and the Prophet's companions [there]. O Allah, destroy every country that fought him, harmed him and imprisoned him, and lower the flag [of every such country] to half-mast. Bring about its disintegration and destruction and gladden our hearts by doing so."[4]

Preacher In Syria: "Allah, Curse America... Avenge Your Weak Slaves Who Fought Her"

Al-Zubair Al-Ghazi, a Gazan preacher associated with Al-Qaeda who is currently a cleric in the Syrian rebel organization Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham, eulogized the Blind Sheikh while cursing the U.S. and calling for vengeance against it: "There is no power and no strength except in Allah. May Allah have mercy upon the imprisoned sheikh 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman who died today in an American prison. The eye weeps and the heart grieves for his loss. Allah, curse America and abandon her, avenge your weak slaves who fought her." In a separate post he wrote: "We advise our Muslim brethren, especially in Syria, to pray the absentee [funeral] prayer for the martyred sheikh 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman and to remind the Muslims of his achievements, his perseverance and his tribulations..."[5]

Hani Al-Siba'i: The U.S. Is The Leader Of Suppression And Terror

The London-based preacher Hani Al-Siba'i claimed that the U.S., " the leader of suppression and terror," jailed 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman "based on trumped-up charges and falsified evidence fabricated by American intelligence" and because he was a thorn in the side of the Americans' "tyrannical mercenaries" (the Arab rulers). He added: "They [the Americans] imprisoned him as an example to others, as a warning to any sheikh who came out against their servants [i.e., the Arab rulers] who preserve [the American interests] and suppress and oppress our Muslim peoples." They [the Americans] imprisoned him for nearly 25 years in solitary confinement, so that he was trapped in two states of darkness – the darkness of his blindness and the darkness of his cell. Crude and violent jailors treated him pitilessly and mercilessly!" Al-Siba'i urged all the Islamic scholars to take an example from Sheikh 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman who sacrificed his life in the cause of Islam.[6]

Abu Basir Al-Tartusi: The Sheikh's Death In Prison– A Mark Of Shame For America's Purported Humanity And Justice

Prominent Islamic cleric Abu Basir Al-Tartusi, who likewise resides in London, eulogized 'Abd Al-Rahman, writing: "The sheikh's death in their prison is a mark of shame for the humanity and justice that the Americans falsely claim to be full of. This is a mark of shame for many of the regimes and states that conspired and kept silent about the blind sheikh's arrest! The sheikh died a foreigner in the oppressor's jail, but history will immortalize him [by including] his name on the roster of great heroes who upheld justice in public and refused surrender to the oppressive executioner. [Conversely], the names of his enemies, oppressors and jailers will forever be [emblazoned] on the roster of criminal oppressive tyrants, so their fate will earn them the curse of future generations." [7]

Other Reactions By Al-Qaeda, ISIS Supporters

Al-Qaeda supporters on social media likewise eulogized the sheikh. Al-Qaeda supporter Azmaray Al-Umawi tweeted a photo of him and wrote: "We convey our condolences to the Al-Qaeda organization, may Allah glorify it, and to its sheikhs, commanders, soldiers and supporters, upon the martyrdom of sheikh 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman."[8]

Another Al-Qaeda supporter shared photos of 'Abd Al-Rahman visiting jihad fighters in Afghanistan in the 1980s, and wrote: "He did not fail to target the enemies of Allah during this visit. We pray that Allah accept him [as a martyr]."[9]

ISIS supporters likewise expressed sorrow over the sheikh's death and railed against the U.S. for imprisoning him. The Ibn Taymiyya Media Center, a pro-ISIS media outlet affiliated with the Salafi-jihadi movement in Gaza, published a banner that describes him as "the sheikh, scholar and mujahid Omar Abd Al-Rahman, who was taken by Allah [while incarcerated] in the prison of Crusader America..."



A pro-ISIS Telegram channel called "The Flame of the Men of the Arabian Peninsula" [wahj al-jazrawiyeen] eulogized the sheikh using words similar to those of Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi: "Allah, your servant 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman lived to support Your law, rally support for Your religion and wage jihad against Your enemies. He died in the prisons of Your enemies, alone and unmatched. Allah, comfort him in the loneliness of his grave, grant him honorable lodgings [in Paradise], place him in the highest [level of] Paradise and let him and us join Your Prophet and his companions. Allah, destroy every state that fought him, harmed him and imprisoned him."[10]



ISIS supporters shared a video of a lecture by 'Abd Al-Rahman in which, they said, he declared Arab rulers of to be apostates, especially the rulers of Saudi Arabia.[11]

Official Statements By Gama'a Al-Islamiyya, Muslim Brotherhood Lamenting Blind Sheikh's Death

As stated, statements expressing sorrow over the Blind Sheikh's death were also issued by non-jihadi elements. The Al-Gama'a Al-Islamiyya movement, to which 'Abd Al-Rahman had belonged, issued a statement saying: "Al-Gama'a Al-Islamiyya announces the death of its commander, teacher and spiritual mentor, the Al-Azhar sheikh Dr.' Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman, in an American prison following a life full of giving, sacrifice and protracted struggle to disseminate the truth and address the ummah's problems. [The sheikh] spent the last two decades [of his life] in inhuman solitary confinement after receiving an oppressive life sentence [based on] charges riddled with fabrication and falsehoods."

"Al-Gama'a Al-Islamiyya informs the Islamic world of its leader's passing and extends condolences to his family, his pupils and all his followers, and prays that Allah accept his forbearance and his jihad."[12]



The Al-Gama'a Al-Islamiyya statement

Several branches of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) movement also published announcements lamenting the sheikh's death. A statement issued by the MB's youth branch said that the U.S. had falsely accused him of involvement in terrorism and denied him medical treatment until he died. The MB branch headed by Mahmoud 'Ezzat conveyed its condolences to the sheikh's family and supporters."[13]

Sheikh 'Aboud Al-Zumar, a member of Al-Gama'a Al-Islamiyya's Shura Council, tweeted in response to the announcement of the sheikh's death: "I never imagined that the oppression by the American administrations would reach the point of placing him in solitary confinement for 22 years despite his [frail] health and that they would oppose all efforts to repatriate him."[14]

Dr. Hakim Al-Mutairi, a Salafi cleric and the chairman of the Salafi Ummah party in Kuwait, tweeted: "We extend condolences to the entire ummah and to Al-Gama'a Al-Islamiyya in Egypt upon the death of the jihad-waging sheikh 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman [who died] after 24 years of oppression in an American prison.[15]

Sheikh 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman's Family And Associates: The Trump Administration Deliberately Murdered Him

On February 2, 2017, one week before the sheikh's death, Khaled Al-Sharif, a media advisor to the Egyptian Construction and Development party, the political branch of Al-Gama'a Al-Islamiyya, condemned "the oppressive moves taken by the U.S. authorities against Sheikh 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman since Trump became president," such as taking away his radio and withholding his medication, which endangered his life. Al-Sharif claimed further that the U.S. authorities had intimidated the sheikh's lawyer to the point that he quit and that the sheikh's family was looking for a new lawyer.[16]

On February 18, 2017, before the news of the Blind Sheikh's death was announced, 'Abd Al-Rahman's daughter Asmaa wrote on her Facebook account: "Who will save Sheikh 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman from the Trump administration? We urge you to pray, for the sheikh is very ill."

In another post the same day, Asmaa wrote: "The U.S. intelligence contacted Sheikh 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman's family today and informed them that the sheikh is very ill and that they should contact the U.S. embassy in Egypt to request that he be repatriated." She added: "The despicable Trump is killing the sheikh slowly. In his last [phone] conversation [with his wife], the sheikh said that since Trump became president they have been withholding his medication and they have [also] taken away his radio, and that this may be his last call..." [17]

In statements to the media after the sheikh's death, his three sons repeated the claim that after Trump became president the sheikh was denied medication. They also said that his last wish was to be buried in Egypt. The sheikh's son 'Abdallah told the Egyptian dailies Al-Masri Al-Yawm and Al-Yawm Al-Sabi' that "there was a deliberate plot to kill ['Abd Al-Rahman], as evident from the fact that in the recent period they denied him his medication." He added that in his last phone conversation with his wife, the sheikh had said: "Tell my sons that they are trying to kill me slowly, [and that they] humiliate me, violate my human rights and harm my honor." 'Abdallah said further that the U.S. administrations, especially the George W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations, lied when they said the sheikh had stuck to his support for terrorism and violence, because the sheikh actually announced on several occasions that he was firmly opposed to all forms of violence. He too claimed that the U.S. authorities had persecuted the sheikh's lawyer.[18]

Another of the sheikh's sons, Khaled 'Abd Al-Rahman, who lives in Oman, likewise said that in his last phone call the sheikh had told his wife that it would probably be their last conversation and that he was dying because he was not getting his medication. Khaled explained that his father had suffered from diabetes and several other conditions for the past 40 years and that the prison authorities had badly mistreated him. He added that the Egyptian authorities have agreed to ship the body back to Egypt, but that the arrangements had been suspended for the weekend and would probably recommence on Monday. The sheikh, he said, wished to be buried in the Al-Dakahlia district in Egypt alongside his family members.

Khaled said that his father had not written any memoirs in prison and had left no messages for his family except for the request to be buried in Al-Dakahlia; moreover, he did not discuss politics with anyone in his family in the last few years.

The third son, 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman, said that the U.S. intelligence services contacted the family on Friday night to inform them about the sheikh's deteriorating health. According to him, they advised the family to contact Qatar about shipping the body back to Egypt, but the family refused on the grounds that the sheikh was an Egyptian so it is Egypt that should handle the matter. After the sheikh's death, the Americans advised the family to contact the U.S. embassy in Egypt about transferring his body, but the embassy refused on the grounds that it handled affairs related to U.S. nationals in Egypt, not Egyptian prisoners in the U.S.[19]

Calls By Egyptians On Social Media Not To Bury 'Abd Al-Rahman In Egypt Due To His Terrorist Past

Following reports about plans to bury the sheikh in Egypt, some Egyptians on social media opposed this due to his terrorist past. Khaled Ref'at Saleh, head of the Taiba Institute for Political Studies, wrote on his Facebook page: "How can we agree to bury the mufti of terror, 'Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman, in [the city of] Al-Gamalia [in] Al-Dakahlia, [when] throughout his life he accused us of heresy, and issued religious rulings stating that we and even our children must be killed?! How can we allow his stinking corpse to be buried in the soil of beloved Egypt, when we know that, upon fleeing from Egypt, he called it a land of heresy and hypocrisy? I firmly oppose contaminating Egyptian soil [in this manner]. It is the Creator who shall settle the score with [the sheikh], but this is our pure soil in which we bury our sons every day because of [the sheikh's] filthy rulings, [our sons] who were killed defending this land from his plots and his supporters. How can we bury him in this soil[?]..."[20]

Twitter user Sayed Elmasri wrote on his Facebook page: "I wish the U.S. would do something good for once in its history and pitch the body of this terrorist into the ocean, as it did with the body of Osama Bin Laden, the leader of Al-Qaeda, and spare us [having to deal with] him."[21]