Reports: Leading Muslim Brotherhood Anti-Semitic, Jihad-Inciting Religious Leader Yusuf Al-Qaradawi Removed From Interpol's Wanted List

Media reported today that the Qatar-based Egyptian cleric Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, who heads the International Union of Muslim Scholars and is considered a spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, has been removed from Interpol's "wanted" list and that all international arrest warrants against him have been dropped.[1]

MEMRI has published numerous reports on Al-Qaradawi over the years – for example, on his 2006 justification of killing Israeli women and children in suicide operations, his 2005 praise for jihad and martyrdom, his view, expressed in 2004, that Jews should be excluded from interfaith dialogue, his May 2013 wish for personally dying as a martyr, and his fatwa calling for abducting and killing American civilians in Iraq.

He is also known for making virulent and specifically anti-Semitic statements. In January 2008, he said on Al-Jazeera TV that Allah had imposed Hitler upon the Jews to punish them, and called for a second Holocaust, saying, "Allah willing, the next time will be at the hand of the believers" – i.e. the Muslims (see MEMRI TV Clip Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradhawi: Allah Imposed Hitler Upon The Jews To Punish Them – "Allah Willing, The Next Time Will Be At The Hand Of The Believers").

