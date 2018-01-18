Raleigh, NC Imam Abdullah Khadra Warns: 'If We Keep Sleeping,' The Zionists Will Destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque And 'Build Their Fictitious Temple'

In a December 6, 2017 lecture in the Raleigh area in North Carolina, Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra warned that the Zionists were planning "to demolish the Al-Aqsa Mosque." "If we keep sleeping, they will just destroy it and build their fictitious temple," he said. The lecture was posted on Khadra's YouTube account; it was delivered two days before his Friday sermon in which he quoted a well-known hadith about the Muslims fighting the Jews on Judgment Day (see MEMRI TV Clip No. 6361 Friday Sermon in the Raleigh Area, NC, by Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra: Haifa, Acre, Jaffa Are Muslim Land; Jews Distorted Facts about Western Wall; At the End of Time, We Will Fight the Jews). Abdullah Khadra is listed as an imam on the website of the Islamic Association of Cary.

"If We Keep Sleeping, They Will Just Destroy [Al-Aqsa Mosque] And Build Their Fictitious Temple"

Imam Abdullah Khadra: "It is very important to learn your history and see now what Muslims did when they took over [Jerusalem], and now what these Zionists are doing. These are not Jews. There are many Jews who are against these practices by these people.

[...]

"By the way, the Romans expelled the Jews from Jerusalem, from that time, because of their corruption. They expelled them, but Muslims, later on – they allowed them [to return], and now the picture is completely twisted.

"We should not forget that in the previous administration [Obama] said, the old... the previous president... he said that it is a Jewish state. He said it. We don't watch, we don't hear. He said a 'Jewish state.' So now they are claiming it is their capital. Not only this, they are going to demolish the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and digging under the Al-Aqsa Mosque... By Allah, if we keep sleeping, they will just destroy it and build their fictitious temple."