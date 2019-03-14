Qatari Criticism Of President Trump – In Cartoons

U.S. President Donald Trump's statements and policies, especially those concerning Middle East affairs, come under harsh criticism in Qatar, as does Trump personally. This criticism has in recent months been expressed in cartoons in the Qatari press, both domestic and international. These cartoons focus on topics on the regional and global agenda, such as Trump's announcement that he will withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, U.S. involvement in Venezuela, and, particularly, the U.S. administration's support for Saudi Arabia, against the backdrop of the October 2018 murder in Turkey of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The cartoons depict Trump as heartless and as coveting the world's oil and money even at the cost of relinquishing American values and harming others, including with bloodshed. He is also depicted as betraying his Kurdish allies in Syria and as acting in the service of Israel and of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The following are cartoons on Trump in the Qatari press:

President Trump Prefers Oil And Arms Deals Even If They Harm Others And Cause Bloodbath



Trump sits atop faucet of "arms deals" bringing a bloodbath to the Arab world. Across top: "The American arms deals and anguish of war in the Arab world" (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, December 30, 2018)



Trump shouts "Human Rights in Venezuela!!!" as he hastens to "milk" this country, which has "the world's largest oil reserves" (Arabi21.com, February 9, 2019)

Trump covets Venezuela's oil (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, February 8, 2019)



Trump rolls oil barrel over "American values" (Alaraby.co.uk, November 24, 2018)

President Trump Sows Destruction Worldwide



"Trump Claus" brings weapons to Syria and Yemen, resulting in a bloodbath – who's next? (Arabi21.com, December 23, 2018)



Trump remote-controls "The Arab Homeland" towards "chaos," "coup," "economic crisis," and "policy changes." (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, March 7, 2019)



"Trump's Disastrous Policy vis-à-vis the World" (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, September 12, 2018)

President Trump Is Acting In The Service Of Israel



Any Arab who wants to rule must jump through Trump's Jewish hoop. Trump: "Bravoooo. Next..." (Arabi21,com, December 15, 2018)



At the UN, Trump, Israel's watchdog, held by Israel, barks at the Arabs. Across the top: "Trump's frantic defense of Israel in [his] U.N. speech" (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, September 28, 2018)

Trump prunes the "Deal of the Century" according to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's dictates (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, February 27, 2019)

Trump Betrays His Kurdish Allies In Syria



Trump announces: "The mission of abandoning the Kurds has been completed." (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, December 21, 2018)



Trump stands behind "Kurdish faction in Syria" who mocks Turkish President Erdoğan – until he abandons him, unarmed, to his fate (Arabi21.com, December 27, 2018)



Trump shouts to Turkish President Erdoğan "I'm warning [you] not to harm the Kurds" and sends windup Kurdish soldier saying across the "Turkish border" (Arabi21.com, January 15, 2019)



"Mission Accomplished" – Trump abandons "Syria" as Putin and Assad wave goodbye from atop the ruins (Arabi21.com, December 19, 2018)

A Greedy Trump Is Motivated By Saudi Money – Especially In His Handling Of Khashoggi Murder



"Trump demands more Saudi money for defending Saudi Arabia." (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, October 7, 2018)



"[Who pays] the bill" for Trump's purchases? Trump points at Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying, "Let him pay!" (Al-Raya, Qatar, January 3, 2019)



"Buying silence" : Trump silences porn stars with dollars, as "Bin Salman" does the same to him (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, December 12, 2018)



Saudi Arabia pays Trump to keep his mouth shut as the U.S. and U.N. look on, concerned (Al-Arab, Qatar, November 22, 2018)



Trump is directed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's dollars (Alaraby.co.uk, November 22, 2018)



Trump absconds with cash cow, saying "I'm with Saudi Arabia" (an allusion to his November 20 announcement about the Khashoggi murder, in which he stated that "The U.S. relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia"). (Al-Watan, Qatar, November 22, 2018)