'Pro-White Social Network' Featuring Pro-Nazi GIFs And Emojis Maintains Forum For Neo-Nazis, Fascists From Around The World, States: 'As Fascists We Must Always Be Prepared To Make The Ultimate Sacrifice'

A website created in 2012 serves as a cyber meeting hub for neo-Nazis and Fascists. Currently, the site is operated by two men who harbor white supremacist sympathies. It stresses its promotion of free speech and states that it does not censor dialogue like other mainstream social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

The website's interface is somewhat similar to Facebook's; users can message one another and share items – including, uniquely, pro-Nazi GIFs, emojis, and animations – to friends' walls. The platform also offers niche communities where users with common interests can come together. Among these niche communities is one of a KKK subsidiary.[1] Overall, the site has approximately 1,500 members.

The website offers two membership packages, though membership is not required to use the site; users can also donate to support the site, using a credit card or Bitcoin.

The following report will look at activity on the website.

About The Site Operators

According to the account of one of the website operators on the Russian social media platform VK, he is based in the South.

Site Described As Best Pro-White Social Network You've Never Heard Of

In October 2019, pro-white advocate [redacted] interviewed the website's owner in the online magazine Occidental Observer, which, according to its website, focuses on "White Identity, Interests, and Culture." The interview, in an article titled "[Redacted]: The Best Pro-White Social Network You've Never Heard Of," was published in the Occidental Observer's section "White Racial Consciousness and Advocacy."

The following is an excerpt from the interview:



The interviewer

"[Interviewer]: How did you come to the conclusion that a social network that provided a platform for free speech was necessary? ... What is your website and how does it work?

"[A]: ...We condone free speech... I put work in on other sites to get people to take a look at us... pretty much daily with invites to people that I believe would enjoy the site...

"[Interviewer]: ...I think there's an opportunity for [your website] to be the network for people who want to use social networking to get things done and are leery of the establishment's antarian[2] censorship issues."

Website Uses Banner Of Antisemitic Racist French Website

As its banner, the website uses the banner of a French antisemitic, anti-Muslim, anti-black, and anti-LGBTQ website Democratie Participative (which in turn is similar to the banner of The Daily Stormer website), with the addition of a saluting Hitler.[3]

Funding The Site

The site offers two membership packages for those who want to donate to support it. Users can also donate via Bitcoin and credit card.

A woman located in Florida is featured on the site as being a Gold-level member, for donating $5 per month.

Payment via Bitcoin or credit card can be made to the site co-owners.

Pro-Nazi Material, GIFs, Emojis Disseminated on Platform

When commenting on the platform, users can select from an array of "reactions" or emojis. Standard ones such as smiley faces or hearts are available alongside more sinister ones such as Pepe the Frog, the "OK" hand symbol which has been co-opted by white supremacists, a noose, a canister of Zyklon-B gas, the well-known caricature of a greedy Jew rubbing his hands in glee, and an insulting depiction of a black person, labeled "N**ger".

On November 17, 2019, a user shared a link to an Italian version of Leni Riefenstahl's iconic Nazi propaganda film Triumph of the Will. The link included in her post directs users to an Archive.org address.

On January 1, 2020, a user shared an official Nazi stormtrooper manual.

Under the website's "documents" tab, members can access a shareable library of antisemitic texts, such as Martin Luther's "The Jews and their Lies" and a compilation of SS race theory and mate selection guidelines from original SS publications, and can download them. Users can also select titles from other categories such as sports, comedy, and entertainment. A "style" section features items such as an SS "Operation Werewolf" training manual.

Site Member Profiles

One member active on the site promotes his own projects on it, such as a radio station promoting Nazi sympathies.

Another user shared a graphic with a photoshopped image of Adolf Hitler hugging two children with the text "I'm Sorry, I Tried." He wrote: "We will try again. We will be unrelenting in our racial struggle to rid our people of the oppression of Jewry. History will repeat itself, but this time will be the victors. Save our Children. Embrace National Socialism. Together we can avenge them and prevent more tragic cases just like this."

Another user, who is active across other social media platforms and operates a website called "Fascist [redacted]," lists her interests as National Socialism and baking.

An Australia-based user posted a photo of himself giving a Nazi salute in front of a Nazi flag.

A young Germany-based member writes rabid anti-U.S. posts; her hatred, she wrote, is because the U.S. did not ally with Hitler in WWII. She features photos of herself in Nazi gear and informs others where to get it. She was apparently a contestant one year in the Miss Hitler online beauty pageant.

Chatter On The Site

Members use the platform to connect with one another. One wrote about his isolation because of the fact that "we have to keep a low profile, or we risk losing friends" and that he didn't and had none. He asked if any others lived near him. One reply was from someone who claimed to be "Not a Nazi…Yet…" but that "the realization of (((who))) [i.e. Jews] has been at fault for the worst events of the past several centuries and what should be done for it is eye opening." In another post, the first writer wrote about moving out of "this jew infested dump" and floated ideas about countries "where I can live like a white man again," raising the possibility of Spain or Hungary. Another member commented that "Another isolated member added that he wanted most of all to move where he could live as "an open NAZI" and that he would stay where he was if he could not.