Please Support Our Summer 2018 Campaign

• MEMRI is exposing extremist imams in the West and identifying and publicizing imams who preach true coexistence. Following MEMRI's June 26 translation and release of a clip of an anti-Semitic sermon by French imam Mohamed Tatai, French prosecutors began investigating him, and numerous French politicians, public figures, and groups called for action to be taken against him. Last month, British Columbia Premier John Horgan rescinded the "certificate of recognition" he had recently awarded Vancouver imam Tarek Ramadan after MEMRI translated a hateful sermon by Ramadan. Additionally, former Australian prime minister Bob Carr withdrew from speaking at an event after MEMRI translated pro-jihad statements by another event participant, Kuwaiti poet and Hamas supporter Ahmad Al-Kandari.



• MEMRI is closely following developments concerning Iran, its ongoing development of ballistic missiles, its nuclear program, its threats to resume enriching uranium, and its continued backing of militias in the Middle East – including Hizbullah, as well as Hamas in its current violence on the Gaza-Israel border.



• MEMRI translated and exposed statements by Hamas leaders on Hamas's activity in the "March of Return" into Israel; MEMRI TV clips of statements by them and others have had millions of views online.



• MEMRI Tom Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial: Every day, the Archives grow, with more MEMRI exposure of antisemitism in the region, including inciting against Jews and referring to them as apes and pigs; Holocaust denial; promulgation of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion; and, most recently, widespread praise for Hitler on Twitter in Turkey.



• The MEMRI Reform in the Muslim World Project seeks out and amplifies the voices of brave individuals across the region speaking out against hatred, in support of human, civil, and women's rights, calling for reform in government, schools, and mosques, and more.



So far in 2018, your donations have enabled MEMRI to publish 290 translations from print and online media; 39 Inquiry & Analysis reports and 18 Daily Briefs; 725 Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) and 123 Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) Project reports; and 303 translated media clips.



Every single day, in the U.S. and the West, MEMRI is assisting government, intelligence, security, and law enforcement bodies with timely translations and analyses of content from print, broadcast, online, and social media, and from sermons, speeches, and more.



Your donations have a major impact on the struggle against terrorism and extremism. Over the past two years, MEMRI has compiled over 500 pages of information about American jihadis in over 30 states, and this information has been shared with U.S. authorities. Internationally, MEMRI research has led to the disruption of terror plots in the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, and elsewhere.





MEMRI continues its efforts to expose incitement by extremist imams, as it seeks out and amplifies the voices of imams preaching tolerance, coexistence, and understanding. After MEMRI’s translations over this past year of extremist, hate-filled sermons at mosques in numerous U.S. states, most recently in New Jersey, a local Islamic leader cautioned preachers and Islamic teachers to be mindful of statements they make in sermons and in schools, so as not to say anything that could be considered incitement to violence. "Institutions of Islamophobia" with "budgets in the millions, whose only job is [to monitor] us," he said, mean that "anyone speaking on behalf of [Islamic] institutions... [must be] knowledgeable, informed, and responsible.”



