Please Support MEMRI's Efforts To Expose Antisemitism And Extremism In The West And Middle East

Just this week, MEMRI documented and translated a number of antisemitic and extremist sermons and statements, in the U.S and throughout the world.

In Jersey City, New Jersey, Imam Aymen Elkasaby told worshippers that Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque is "under the feet of apes and pigs" and, in another sermon, that the Jews had carried out the November 2017 Sinai mosque attack in which over 300 were killed.

At a rally in New York's Times Square, New Jersey imam Mohammad Qatanani called for a new intifada, while a local leader of Students for Justice in Palestine said "Every inch of Palestine is Palestinian land" and "We want to see Israel fall within our lifetime" – to which the crowd responded, "Oh, Jews, the army of Muhammad will return."

In Sweden, protestors opposed to President Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital called for shooting Jews – just before a synagogue in the country was firebombed.

A sermon at an Amman, Jordan mosque included the statement that "nothing will resolve the struggle [with the Zionists] but the sword."

MEMRI research has also exposed extremists Imams in California, Tennessee, Canada, Denmark, and elsewhere, leading to arrests.

The MEMRI Antisemitism Documentation Project Maintains The World's Largest Archives Of Translated Antisemitic Content From The Arab And Muslim World

The Archives, founded in 1998, are the repository for MEMRI's monitoring, translation, and analysis on antisemitism and Holocaust denial in the Arab and Muslim world – and are the largest such archives.

The late Nobel laureate, author, and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel said of MEMRI's research on antisemitism and the Middle East: "Thanks only to the tireless efforts of the invaluable Middle East Media Research Institute, we know the true extent to which Holocaust denial has grown in the media in the Middle East and among Islamist as well as in other Muslim circles…. MEMRI is the only organization in the world translating and documenting this horrific phenomenon."

MEMRI Sharpens The Focus On Persistent Antisemitism Worldwide – And Prompts Authorities To Take Steps Against It

MEMRI research has and continues to have a tremendous impact – for example in Europe, where antisemitism, racism, and Holocaust denial are fought by means of legislation. Broadcasting by Arab and Iranian TV channels, in­cluding Al-Sahar (Iran), Al-Manar (Lebanon/Hizbullah), Al-Aqsa (Hamas), and Iqraa TV (Saudi Arabia) has been stopped in Europe after MEMRI exposed their incitement and extremism. Other media outlets in the Arab world have been forced to tone down their antisemitic discourse as a result of MEMRI research.

At the U.S. Capitol, nearly every year, MEMRI holds a unique bipartisan event at which its latest antisemitism research is released; these events are attended by senior Congressional and executive branch leaders. Distinguished speakers and contributors at past events have included Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Members of Congress John McCain, John Kerry, Paul Ryan, and others; and many more. Other participants have included representatives of the U.S. State Department, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, and the National Endowment for Democracy.

Abroad, the U.N. High Commissioner on Human Rights, UNESCO's director-general, the European Union, the European Parliament, the British Parliament, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Germany Foreign Ministry, and many others rely on MEMRI's resources. Recently, the International School for Holocaust Studies at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, Israel expressed its gratitude to MEMRI for providing access to the Archives, which the director said had "significantly elevated the educational quality" of the institution's online training on antisemitism.

