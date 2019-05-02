Please Support MEMRI's Efforts Documenting And Fighting Antisemitism

Today marks Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. As antisemitism from both jihadi and white supremacist sources spikes across the West, MEMRI continues to research it.

For over two decades, MEMRI has been monitoring and documenting antisemitism and Holocaust denial from the Arab and Muslim world, maintaining the largest archives in the world of this content as part of the MEMRI-Tom Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial. This past year we have published dozens of reports and videos of Holocaust denial and added them to our archives (view list here).

With the rising tide of antisemitism in the West – not only in sermons by extremist imams across the U.S. but also on online platforms by neo-Nazis, white supremacists, fascists, and racists – MEMRI, together with the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice, has launched a new project for monitoring online incitement against Jews, people of color, Muslims, and the LGBTQ+ community. This project published its first report a month ago and two others since then – one on a Facebook and Gab user posting antisemitic content, including covertly taken photos of Orthodox Jews and a photo of an axe and writing "I wanna kill," and the other on an antisemitic, anti-Muslim, anti-black, and anti-LGBTQ website that alleged that Jews and Muslims were behind the Notre Dame fire. The project aims to examine where white-supremacist incitement coincides and intersects with jihadi incitement, hatred, and extremism on social media.

MEMRI research also includes a focus on the brave reformists in the Middle East who speak out against antisemitism and Holocaust denial – including our release of last year's Holocaust Remembrance Day letter by Dr. Mohammad Al-'Issa, secretary-general of the Saudi-based Muslim World League, to the director of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. In the letter, 'Issa condemned the Holocaust in extremely harsh terms, calling it "an incident that shook humanity to the core, and created an event whose horrors could not be denied or underrated by any fair-minded or peace-loving person." 'Issa added: "This Human tragedy perpetrated by evil Nazism won't be forgotten by history, or meet the approval of anyone, except criminal Nazis or their genre." Yet antisemitism and Holocaust denial remain rampant in the Arab and Muslim world.

The MEMRI-Lantos project's documentation of antisemitic themes in Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, and Turkish newspaper reports, editorials, and other media sources, distributing all its research – reports, analysis, and videos – through a blog and all its videos through the Lantos MEMRI TV page. The project informs governments, policy-makers, and law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as well as media, academia, and the general public, so that they may gain a greater understanding of these issues. Its projects researching antisemitism are supporting legislation on Capitol Hill and throughout the West. The Lantos Project YouTube page includes videos from annual events held in the Speaker's Dining Room of the U.S. Capitol marking the establishment of the Lantos Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial Archives.

No other organization does the work that MEMRI does. Please help us continue it.

PLEASE SUPPORT MEMRI TODAY

MEMRI is at work around the clock across the globe, seven days a week, 365 days a year, producing cutting-edge research on the entire region, from the Middle East through Iran and Central and South Asia to Arab and Muslim communities in the West. MEMRI research covers many aspects related to antisemitism:

Sermons Project – Exposing imams preaching antisemitism, Holocaust denial, and extremism. Recent MEMRI TV clips of hate-filled sermons by imams throughout the U.S. and Canada – in Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, Michigan, New York City, New Jersey, and elsewhere – have prompted criticism from political leaders and public apologies from some imams.

Online Incitement Project – This recently launched initiative examines online incitement against Jews, people of color, Muslims and the LGBTQ+ community, and where white-supremacist incitement coincides and intersects with jihadi incitement, hatred, and extremism on social media.

Iran – The recent U.S. designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) – including its leaders who have called for the annihilation of Israel in antisemitic sermons and which is a major economic force in Iran – as a Foreign Terrorist Organization evoked harsh responses from the Iranian regime, including designating U.S. entities as terrorist in retaliation.

The MEMRI Reform Project – Seeking out and amplifying the voices of Arab and Muslim figures and intellectuals who preach tolerance, coexistence, understanding, including those who promote peace with Israel and speak out against antisemitism; who promote civil, human, and women's rights; who advocate for democracy; and who speak out against and counter hatred, antisemitism, and jihad.

But MEMRI research is an increasingly costly endeavor. Producing MEMRI TV clips demands advanced technology and extensive human expertise – from monitoring, recording, and reviewing raw programming to translating, captioning, and uploading clips. Please help us today to continue this work.

MEMRI RESEARCH IS MORE CRUCIAL NOW THAN EVER – WE NEED YOUR HELP TODAY

Please support MEMRI today so that MEMRI can continue its success. Your donation is tax-deductible. You may donate online at www.memri.org/donate or mail a check to MEMRI, P.O. Box 27837, Washington, DC 20038-7837.

In gratitude for your consideration,

Appendix:

MEMRI Research On Holocaust Denial 2018-2019

Egyptian Hebrew Professor Abou Al-Azayem Farjallah: Zionists Collaborated With Nazis; Gas Chambers Could Not Have Killed Millions; New Literature Says Holocaust Not Directed Toward Jews (April 24, 2019)

Jordanian Columnist: Leaders Of Democracies Have Never Been Held To Account For Their War Crimes, While Nazis Were Convicted Based On Exaggerated Claims Of The Jews (April 9, 2019)

'Al-Ahram' Columnist: The Holocaust Is A Deception Used By The Zionists To Take Over The World (February 22, 2019)

Article On Egyptian Website: There Is No Evidence The Holocaust Happened (January 31, 2019)

YouTube Censors MEMRI TV Clip For 'Hate Speech' – The Clip Exposes Commentator On Lebanon TV Calling Holocaust 'The Greatest Lie In Modern History' (December 12, 2018)

At Antisemitic Conference In Tehran, Iranian Presidency Official Denies Holocaust: 'In Fact, We Do Show Antisemitic Behavior, And If We Are Not Doing Something Against The Jews, We Feel Bad – It Is Part Of Our Culture' (November 12, 2018)

Jordanian Writer: The Spanish Inquisition Murdered Hundreds Of Thousands Of Muslims, While The Holocaust Involved The Death Of No More Than Several Thousand Jews (October 11, 2018)

Palestinian Authority TV Lauds President Abbas' Holocaust Denial PhD Thesis, Terror Attacks Launched From Lebanon (July 26, 2018)

Turkish Twitter Posts Praise Adolf Hitler: 'I Wish He Had Killed All Of Them' (June 4, 2018)

Writer In Hamas Mouthpiece: The Holocaust Exists Only In Israeli Tales – And In The Minds Of Supporters Of Normalization With Israel (April 11, 2018)



MEMRI TV Clips On Holocaust Denial 2018-2019

Gaza Activist Maryam Abu Moussa: We Will Throw Jews into Ditches Like Hitler; Trump's End Will Come At the Hand of a Palestinian Boy (April 24, 2019)

Egyptian Hebrew Professor Abou Al-Azayem Farjallah: Zionists Collaborated with Nazis; Gas Chambers Could Not Have Killed Millions (April 4, 2019)

Lebanese Academic Hassan Jouni: U.S. and Zionist Movement Funded Hitler; Today, U.S. Funds Fascism through Gulf States (March 19, 2019)

Jordanian Professor Ahmad Nofal: Holocaust Was an Illusion; Figure of 6 Million Is a Big Lie (March 22, 2019)

Egyptian Researcher Mohamed Gad El-Zoghby: We Should Erect a Statue of Hitler Because of What He Did to the Jews (February 9, 2019)

Iraqi MP Khalaf Abdelsamad Khalaf: Hitler Was No Worse than Saddam (January 19, 2019)

French-Jewish Holocaust Denier Jacob Cohen: Holocaust Wasn't Mentioned Until Convenient Time in Israel's History; MEMRI Makes People Think Iran Wants to Commit a Second Holocaust; The Holocaust Has Become a Religion (January 5, 2019)

Kuwaiti Cleric Jihad Al-'Ayesh: The Jews Shatter the Spirit Of Every Country They Settle In; Hitler Warned His People of the Prostitution They Spread (November 21, 2018)

Jordanian Political Commentator Sufyan Tal: The Holocaust – The Greatest Lie In Modern History (November 11, 2018)

Iranian Researcher Shams Al-Din Rahmani Denies The Holocaust, Says The Jews Control The Oil Industry (October 6, 2018)

Palestinian Author Adham Sharkawi: Europeans Supported Jewish State To Get Rid Of Jews, Hitler Was Influenced By The Jews' Attempt To Enslave Germany (July 19, 2018)

Palestinian Authority TV Lauds President Abbas' Holocaust Denial Ph.D. Thesis, Terror Attacks Launched from Lebanon (July 20, 2018)

Egyptian TV Host Tawfiq Okasha: The Jews Control the World Economy, Started World War II, Sacrificing a bunch of Jews in the Holocaust (June 12, 2018)

Iraqi Journalist Mahmoud Al-Hashemi: Hitler Slaughtered The Jews Because They Were Using The Black Market Against Him; Shakespeare Shone A Spotlight On The Cruel Jewish Mentality (June 9, 2018)

Kuwaiti Cleric Sheikh Jihad Al-'Ayesh Denies The Holocaust And The Existence Of Gas Chambers: How Big A Bakery Would You Need To Make 50,000 Loaves Of Bread? (May 26, 2018)

Egyptian Professor Amr Allam: Israeli Violence Is in the Jewish Genes; TV Host: Jews Have Exploited the Holocaust (May 5, 2018)

PA President Mahmoud Abbas: Holocaust, Massacres of European Jews Due to Their Function in Society as Usurers; Hitler Struck a Deal with the Jews (April 30, 2018)

Holocaust Denial On PA TV – Palestinian Writer Hani Abu Zeid: The Jews Colluded With Hitler In The 'False Holocaust' (April 10, 2018)

Egyptian Journalist Dr. Hoda Zakariya: The Scope of the Holocaust Is Just a Rumor (February 7, 2018)