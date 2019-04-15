Please Consider Donating To The MEMRI Spring 2019 Campaign

The Middle East and the entire Arab and Muslim world – Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and North Africa – and the issues of global jihad, the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict, and the upcoming Trump peace plan, continue to be very complex and to challenge Western understanding, not least because of language. In response to this challenge, MEMRI has, for over two decades, been bridging the language gap between them and the West, publishing primary source translations and original analysis that help to inform governments, policy-makers, law enforcement and intelligence agencies, media, academia, and the general public in order to gain a greater understanding of them.

Antisemitism is increasing across the West, from both jihadi and white supremacist sources, and MEMRI research projects are monitoring and documenting it. Russia is no less enigmatic to the West than the Arab and Muslim world, and for the past three years, MEMRI has been publishing translations from the Russian print and broadcast media, in addition to original analyses, exposing what Russian officials, media, commentators, think tanks, and others are saying about the U.S., the West, and NATO, and other topics, in the government, political elite, military, academia, media, and other institutions.

MEMRI's dedicated staff is at work around the clock across the globe, seven days a week, 365 days a year, producing cutting-edge research on the entire region, from the Middle East through Iran and Central and South Asia to Arab and Muslim communities in the West. MEMRI research covers:

Iran – The MEMRI Iran Media Studies Project monitors, studies, and translates materials from the Iranian media on a day-to-day basis, including statements by regime and military leaders – among them IRGC leaders – that have, particularly lately, threatened the U.S. This research is of particular strategic value to the West. It also is tracking Iran's expansion in the region and its growing presence in Syria and Lebanon, with its own forces as well as via its proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and elsewhere.

Saudi Arabia and the Gulf – MEMRI has monitored the fallout in Saudi Arabia from the October 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and struggles against repression in the country – while at the same time it and other Gulf states are engaging in dialogue with Israel, out of concern for threats posed by Iran.

South Asia – publishing reports and in-depth analytical research papers tracking and analyzing trends in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India, including issues connected to the spread of jihadism in the region, cultural and religious freedom, and emerging threats to international security.

Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon – Iraq, where in addition to local conflicts Iran is taking control of its financial and banking system, with cooperation from Iraqi officials and with the aim of circumventing the U.S. sanctions against Iran; Syria, as President Assad regains control of large swaths of the country and victory is declared against the last vestiges of ISIS on the ground; and Lebanon, where the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies now hold a large majority in the Lebanese government, Iran has offered to equip Lebanon's army, and Hezbollah is opening a new front against Israel, tunneling into it from southern Lebanon.

Turkey – The MEMRI Turkish Media Project is closely monitoring the spread of virulent anti-Semitism in the country under President Erdoğan and his AKP party, that is coupled with increasing repression of any opposition, including media, and a sharp turn towards Islamism and away from the West.

Palestinian Authority and Gaza – Palestinian Authority officials continue to declare their support for terrorists who kill Israeli civilians and to announce that they will never stop providing allowances for prisoners and the families of "martyrs." – as Hamas fires Iranian-made missiles into the heart of Israel and continues to fan violent unrest at the Gaza border.

Russia – as it further expands its role and influence more deeply throughout the Middle East, particularly in connection with Iran and Syria, and bolsters its alliances with parts of Europe, South America, and more.

Sermons Project – Exposing imams preaching anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial, and extremism. Recent MEMRI TV clips of hate-filled sermons by imams throughout the U.S. and Canada – in Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, Michigan, New York City, New Jersey, and elsewhere – have prompted criticism from political leaders and public apologies from some imams.

Online Incitement Project – Examining white-supremacist incitement, hatred, and extremism on social media – and where it coincides and intersects with jihadi incitement, hatred, and extremism on social media.

The MEMRI Reform Project – Seeking out and amplifying the voices of Arab and Muslim figures and intellectuals who preach tolerance, coexistence, understanding; who promote civil, human, and women's rights; who advocate for democracy; and who speak out against and counter hatred, anti-Semitism, and jihad.

The MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project – Translating and analysis of content published by all Russian media outlets fills a critical void in U.S. government capabilities, as Russia further expands its role and influence in the Middle East and parts of Europe.

The MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project – Monitoring, tracking, and researching organizations and groups such as ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and their offshoots and sympathizers across the globe. As ISIS fighters and sympathizers continue their efforts online to recruit, fundraise, and spread their ideology, Western jihadis who joined ISIS in the Middle East now seek to return home, and ISIS-inspired "lone wolves" in the West continue to plan attacks. In the past two years, MEMRI has provided U.S. law enforcement with massive amounts of information on jihadis in over 30 U.S. states, and has done the same for authorities across the West – leading, in many cases, to arrests and prosecutions.

The MEMRI Cyber and Jihad Lab (CJL) – Tracking and researching jihadi and other types of hacktivist groups and activity emanating from the Middle East, Iran, and South Asia, and studying jihadis on social media and online, with a focus on their use of encryption and other technologies. It works with tech companies to help come up with solutions for dealing with jihadis and terrorists online, and with legislatures to help develop laws for tackling this phenomenon.

U.S. Congress – MEMRI meets regularly with staff of leading Republican and Democratic members of Congress and committees, sharing its latest research on the Middle East and terrorism and discussing ways of helping to stop online terror recruitment and funding.

The White House and federal agencies – the Departments of State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the National Counterterrorism Center; and TSA: All receive the latest MEMRI research on emerging terrorism threats and trends.

Governments, law enforcement and counterterrorism authorities – in all 50 U.S. states and worldwide, who are fighting terrorism, extremism, and anti-Semitism.

Academia – 700+ universities, colleges, and other institutes of higher learning, in the U.S. and worldwide.

Leading U.S. print and broadcast media outlets – including The Washington Post, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, and CNN.

