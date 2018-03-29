Please Consider Donating To The MEMRI Spring 2018 Campaign

After marking its 20th anniversary last month, MEMRI continues to move ahead with its research efforts and to launch new initiatives. We hope you will consider making a donation to support our work, as part of our 2018 Spring Campaign.

Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, MEMRI is publishing primary-source translations and original analysis that are relied on by governments, law enforcement and intelligence agencies, media, academia, and the general public, for an in-depth understanding of the complexities of the Middle East and South Asia.

Understanding the Middle East has never been so important. Russia's involvement and impact in the Syria crisis continues to grow, as does its relationship with Iran – which is seeking, via its proxy Hezbollah and on its own, to open a new front against Israel in Syria, and via the Houthis in Yemen to threaten Saudi Arabia. Iran itself is already a threshold nuclear state, and is continuing to advance its ballistic missile program and threaten the U.S. and the West. Qatar continues to defy the Arab states boycotting it over its support for terrorism as it reaches out to the West; ISIS, having lost ground in Syria and Iraq, expands its online outreach and inspires more and more "lone wolf" sympathizers in the West to carry out terror attacks at home; and Saudi Arabia engages in regional dialogue that includes Israel in solidarity over the Iranian threat while implementing dramatic reforms at home.

In all 50 U.S. states and Washington, DC, politicians, decision-makers, counterterrorism officials, and first responders turn to MEMRI for research on ISIS- and Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist threats. With the ever-growing online outreach, recruitment, and radicalization efforts by these and other terror groups, MEMRI is continuing to monitor, translate, and analyze these efforts from the Arab and Muslim world.

But this research, and MEMRI's goal of bridging the language gap between the Middle East and the West, is an increasingly costly endeavor. Producing MEMRI TV clips demands extensive and advanced technology and human expertise – from monitoring, recording, and reviewing raw programming to translating, captioning, and uploading clips.

U.S. Congress: MEMRI meets regularly with staff of leading Republican and Democratic members of Congress and committees to share its research on the Middle East and terrorism, and continues to work with Members of Congress to develop initiatives for legislation and Congressional letters.

The White House and federal agencies – the Departments of State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the National Counterterrorism Center; and TSA. MEMRI provides all of these, and others, with research on emerging terrorism threats and trends.

Governments, law enforcement and counterterrorism authorities, in all 50 U.S. states and worldwide.

Academia – over 500 universities, colleges, and other institutes of higher learning, in the U.S. and worldwide.

Leading U.S. print and broadcast media outlets – including The Washington Post, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, and CNN.

In the past two years, MEMRI has compiled, and shared with U.S. law enforcement, over 500 pages of information on American jihadis in over 30 U.S. states, and has provided authorities in countries across the West with similar timely assistance.

MEMRI translation and analysis of all Russian media outlets fills a critical void in U.S. government capabilities, as Russia further expands its role and influence in the Middle East and parts of Europe.

MEMRI continues to expose the anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial that continues to spread in Muslim communities in the West. In recent months, MEMRI TV clips of hate-filled sermons by imams throughout the U.S. and Canada – including in California, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, New York City, New Jersey, Virginia, Ontario, British Columbia, and elsewhere – have prompted condemnation from political leaders and public apologies from some imams.

MEMRI publishes and amplifies the voices of Arab and Muslim liberals and intellectuals who preach tolerance, coexistence, understanding; who promote civil, human, and women's rights; who advocate for democracy; and who speak out against and counter hatred, anti-Semitism, and jihad.

MEMRI continues to have a global impact. For example, in Italy the leader of the Five Star Movement that won a major victory in the general election two days ago, Beppe Grillo, has admitted that "everything we know" about Iran and the Middle East comes from MEMRI, while alleging that it is "filtered."

