Photos From Kashmir Solidarity Day Events: Pakistan's Political And Religious Leaders Warn India, Advocate Jihad To Liberate Kashmir

On February 5, 2020, religious groups and political parties in Pakistan organized mass protests across Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir. Activists joined the protests in support of Kashmiris in Jammu & Kashmir, the disputed region, whose autonomy was reduced by India through a constitutional amendment on August 5, 2019. Many mainstream Kashmiri leaders remain under house arrest.

Below are some images and statements that were made during the Kashmir Solidarity Day protests by Pakistani groups. Some of the leading groups that took part in the protests include Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Defense of Pakistan Council, government departments, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Pakistan People's Party, Pakistan Muslim League, Pakistan Awami Tehreek, organizations of traders and students, and others.

Protests were also organized in other countries such as Turkey and the United Kingdom, especially by the Kashmiri diaspora. According to a report in the Urdu daily Roznama Dunya on February 6, 2020, the Kashmir Solidarity Day "began with prayers in mosques for the martyrs of Kashmir." The report notes that an event was also organized in the British parliament to mark the occasion.



In Islamabad, Uzma Gul, the chairperson of Kashmir Solidarity Movement, asked the Pakistani government to "declare jihad for the liberation of the occupied Kashmir." She said: "Jihad is the [another] name for war against aggression and occupation. It is the right of Kashmiris and there is order for in Islam." (Roznama Ummat, February 6, 2020)



In Karachi, Barelvi organization Sunni Tehreek participates in the rally. The text on the banner reads: "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan." (Roznama Express, February 6, 2020)



In Peshawar, protesters burn the Indian flag. (Roznama Dunya, February 6, 2020)



Female protesters in Karachi hold a banner that reads: "Kashmir will become Pakistan." (Roznama Express, February 6, 2020)



At a protest rally, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, the chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan Council, said: "Kashmir will be freed with jihad, not slogans." (Roznama Ummat, February 6, 2020)



At Mirpur (Pakistani Kashmir), on February 6, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed a mass rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris. Khan warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "Do not be in any misconception. An attack on Pakistan will be your last mistake. No one in Pakistan fears death." (Roznama Dunya, February 7, 2020).



In Turkey, members of the Kashmiri diaspora protest at the Indian Consulate in Istanbul. (Roznama Ummat, February 6, 2020)



A 20-km human chain was formed by members of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan. Jamaat-e-Islami emir and Senator Sirajul Haq addressed the crowd. (Roznama Ummat, February 6, 2020)



A child in a Pakistan army uniform participated in the protests. (Roznama Ummat, February 6, 2020)



In the Pakistani city of Hyderabad, Hindu community protests against India's actions in Kashmir (Roznama Dunya, February 6, 2020)



An air hostess on a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Karachi distributes Kashmiri flag among the passengers (Roznama Dunya, February 6, 2020