Photo Exhibit At Organization Of Islamic Cooperation Secretariat In Jeddah Highlights India's 'Atrocities' Against Kashmiris



OIC Secretary General Dr. Al-Othaimeen speaks at the exhibition (image courtesy: OIC-oci.org.)

On November 9, 2017, a photo exhibition-cum-seminar was organized jointly by the Pakistani Consulate and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the OIC Secretariat in the Saudi city of Jeddah. The chief guest on the occasion was Dr. Yousaf bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary General. Other dignitaries present at the event included the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham bin Saddique and other diplomats.

According to a report in the Pakistani Urdu daily Roznama Islam, the theme of the conference was "Kashmir, Lahu, Lahu" ("Kashmir, Blood, Blood"). Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al-Othaimeen said: "The OIC expresses complete support for the Kashmir cause, and all the member-nations are standing by the Kashmiri Muslims and condemn the atrocities committed by Indian security forces on the unarmed Kashmiris."[1]

Pakistani Ambassador Khan Hasham bin Saddique told the audience: "For the past 70 years, Kashmiris have been victims of Indian atrocities and aggression. Acting on the UN resolutions, India will have to give the right of self-determination to Kashmiris so that peace can be established in the region."[2] The former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir is currently divided between India and Pakistan by a Line of Control (LoC).

According to the KMS news service in Pakistan, Kashmiri representative Syed Faiz Naqashbandi "briefed the audience about the prevailing situation and continued human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. He called upon the international community and the OIC in particular to help the Kashmiri people in securing their right to self-determination."[3]

Others who attended the seminar included the OIC Secretary General's Special Representative On Jammu And Kashmir Ambassador Abdullah Al-Alim, Saudi officials, members of the diplomatic corps, local dignitaries, and representatives of the Pakistan community.

The following images from the exhibition were released by the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP):[4]