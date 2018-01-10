Palestinian Journalist: Judaism Has Been A 'Religion Of Hatred' Toward All Mankind For The Past 3,000 Years That Surpasses Nazism In Its Cruelty

In an article he published on August 4, 2017 in the Omani Al-Watan daily, Palestinian journalist Jawad Al-Bashiti, who resides in Jordan, wrote that Judaism has been a "religion of hatred" toward all mankind for the past 3,000 years, and that the Jews invented a god of their own who, they claim, instructs them to take the gentiles' property and to kill their elderly, women, and infants. Al-Bashiti concluded his article by saying that, if the Jews' "delusions" remain fixed in the minds of the "new Israelis," Nazism will seem like "a drop in the ocean of the Talmudic beastliness." It should be noted that slightly different versions of this article have been published in the past.[1]

The following are excerpts from the article:



Jawad Al-Bashiti (image: alresalah.ps)

"According to every criterion of human development and progress, cultural, ethical and scientific, especially in the 21st century, there is nothing worse than devotion, in theory and in practice, to the Jewish religion – the Torah and the Talmud – and there is nothing worse than when this devotion takes on a Zionist and political [guise]… Judaism – the legends and the fables that it adopted, claimed for itself, created and developed, and the concepts, ideologies, and ideas that it invented – is the religion of hatred toward all mankind. And although in its Zionist permutation it directs the bulk of its hatred toward Palestinians and Arabs, the fact is that [Judaism] represents 3,000 years of hostility and hatred toward [all] gentiles, in other words, toward mankind as a whole...

"The ancient nomadic group [called] the Hebrews or the People of Israel fabricated the Jewish perception so that it would be consistent, in general and in principle, with this group's social and historical reality:... [The Jews] were a nomadic people that knew nothing of the culture of the ancient nations or of [life] in neighboring regions. They lived in a state of war and by means of war. Anxious about their survival, they distanced themselves from the danger of assimilation and absorption into the cultured pagan nations, and [adopted] a culture of war that is in no way similar to any [other] culture because of their beastliness and hostility toward non-Jews, i.e. toward all of mankind. They invented a god for themselves – Yahweh – according to their social and historic ideal. They first 'Judaized' the heavens so that they could Judaize the land, in other words, the land of the others, i.e. Palestine , which they saw in their Talmudic visions as the Promised Land…

"'Yahweh,' or the corporeal Jew in divine form, is the sovereign of the soldiers of the people of Israel. He marches at their head and leads them in their battles against the 'gentiles,' and specifically [led them] against the 'ancient' gentiles, namely the Hittites, the Girgashites, the Amorites, the Canaanites, the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites. He is the violent Jew, the angry, rapacious, cruel, hostile and vengeful Jew, bloodthirsty toward the non-Jews… Since he is their god, only they are worthy of him. He commands them to usurp the lands of others, burn their cities and their fields, take over their property and kill even babies, children, women, and newborns. [Yahweh] commands [the Jews] to destroy the herds of cows, sheep and donkeys [of the non-Jews]. He prohibits them from mingling with other people and honoring contracts and agreements with others…

"This is a god that [even] Iblis [the Devil] envies for his absolute evil. There is no god like him among the Greek and Roman [gods]. He is the god that resides within the community of the People of Israel, instructing them to commit crimes that [they believe] are 'sanctified and blessed' against whoever is not a Jew. He is the one who chose and desires 'Zion,' i.e. Jerusalem, as his abode and capital and as his exclusive place of worship. He instilled in them their lack of morality and incited them to maraud, rob and plunder, for the property and the capital of the non-Jews belong to the Jews, 'his Chosen People…' In explaining their 'Jewish moral values' and boasting about them, the [proponents] of the false opinions [attributed to] the 'Old Testament' the claim that all the resources of the world belong to the Jews and that everything that [other] people have is their property. [They claim that,] had Allah not created the Jews, His blessing would not have been upon the world and people would not have been able to live. [They claim that] 'Yahweh' gave his people control over the property of the non-Jews and over their blood, [and therefore] the Jew has the right to steal from a stranger, defraud him and steal his money through usury. Even the commandment 'Thou shalt not kill' they [the Jews] interpreted as a prohibition [only] against a Jew murdering [another] Jew…

"If these false delusions remain 'alive' in the minds and hearts of the new Israelis, it will be enough to make Nazism seem like nothing but a drop in the ocean of the Talmudic beastliness."[2]