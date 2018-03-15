Palestinian Authority President 'Abbas Meets With Released Prisoner Who Was Accomplice In Murder Of Israeli

On March 14, 2018, in the presidential office in Ramallah, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud 'Abbas met with Rajaei Haddad, a terrorist from East Jerusalem released from prison after serving a 20-year term for his 1998 conviction of complicity in the murder of an Israeli in Jerusalem's Old City. 'Abbas congratulated Haddad, noting that "the prisoners' issue holds a special place in the priorities of the Palestinian leadership, that works to free all the prisoners from the occupation's prisons."

Also at the meeting were Palestinian Presidency Secretary-General Al-Tayeb 'Abd Al-Rahim, PLO Executive Committee member Saleh Rafat, and Amjad Abu Asab, head of the committee of families of prisoners from East Jerusalem. 'Adnan Ghaith, head of Fatah Revolutionary Council's Jerusalem Committee, said: "The Fatah movement will remain faithful to our people's rights, and will support the steadfastness of the prisoners and their families, who for the sake of the homeland have sacrificed what is most precious to them."[1]



Front page of official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, featuring 'Abbas-Haddad meeting (Source: Al-Haya.ps, March 15, 2018)

It should be noted that this is not the first time that 'Abbas has met with released prisoners. He has also met with terrorists who have themselves carried out attacks, and with families of "martyrs" killed in carrying out such attacks.[2]