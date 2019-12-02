Palestinian 'Al-Hayat Al-Jadida' Daily Publishes Post By Hebron Resident Thanking Palestinian Authority For Making Regular Payments To His Family For Two Of His Brothers Who Were Involved In Terrorist Operations

The back page of the December 1, 2019 issue of the Palestinian Authority (PA) daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida features a post from the personal Facebook account of Thair Al-Haymouni, a Palestinian from Hebron, in which he thanks the PA for the payments it makes to his family. According to the post, the payments are made for two of Al-Haymouni's brothers, Hamas activist Ghazi Al-Haymouni, who was killed in 1994 while attempting to carry out a stabbing attack near the Cave of the Patriarchs,[1] and Fatah activist Mu'taz Al-Haymouni, who is in prison for recruiting the terrorist 'Andalib Taqatqa and planning the attack she carried out in a Jerusalem marketplace on April 12, 2002, in which 6 people were killed and 80 were wounded.[2]
Al-Haymouni's Facebook post appears on the paper's back page unaccompanied by any explanation, but its publication is likely related to a recent protest by a group of released Hamas prisoners who claim that the PA stopped making them payments in 2007.[3] The post backs up the PA's claim that it has never stopped making payments to Palestinian prisoners and to the families of martyrs, regardless of their organizational affiliation. An editorial in the same issue of the daily indeed states that the PA makes payments to "thousands of Hamas prisoners."[4]
It should be mentioned that, since its founding, the Palestinian Authority has been making payments to prisoners, released prisoners and the families of martyrs, including those involved in deadly terror attacks against civilians. These payments have continued despite international pressure to stop them on the grounds that they encourage terrorism. PA officials, headed by Palestinian President Mahmoud 'Abbas, repeatedly state that making them is a national duty of the first order and that they will never be stopped. For example, at an August 2017 meeting with President Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, 'Abbas said that he would never stop the payments to the families of prisoners, released prisoners, and martyrs, even if he was forced out of office as a result.[5] About one year later, 'Abbas said at a Ramallah ceremony in honor of prisoners, "We will neither reduce nor prevent [payment] of allowances to the families of martyrs, prisoners, and released prisoners, as some seek, and if we had only a single penny left, we would pay it to families of the martyrs and prisoners."[6]
The following is a translation of Al-Haymouni's Facebook post, as published in Al-Hayat Al-Jadida:
Thair Al-Haymouni Thanks The PA For The Payments It Has Been Making To His Family For 20 Years
In his Facebook post Thair Al-Haymouni writes: "I thank the Palestinian Authority for making payments that have never stopped for 20 years to [the family of] my martyred brother, Hamas member Ghazi Al-Haymouni, and to my imprisoned brother, Fatah member Mu'taz Al-Haymouni, just as it pays tens of thousands of [other] Palestinian fighters, regardless of their organizational affiliation."[7]
Thair Al-Haymouni's Facebook post
Thair Al-Haymouni's post on the back page of Al-Hayat Al-Jadida
As stated, the post appeared on Al-Hayat Al-Jadida's back page without any explanation. It was also shared by Munir Al-Jaroub, head of the information bureau of Fatah's recruitment and organization commission, on his personal Facebook page.[8]
Al-Hayat Al-Jadida Editorial: The PA Makes Payments To Thousands Of Hamas Prisoners
The Al-Hayat Al-Jadida editorial dealt with the group of released prisoners from Hamas who erected tents in Ramallah to protest the PA's failure to pay them allowances. It stated: "Know that if such tents had been erected by any faction in Gaza, they would have been burned down and the people in them arrested. But in Ramallah they enjoy the democracy of the PA. [In fact], the Prime Minister even visited them, unaccompanied by bodyguards to intimidate the leaders of [the group] in the tents, which are clearly not [genuine] protest tents but a Hamas deception. Whoever wants to find out more about this matter should peruse the [PA] finance ministry records [which list] the [bank] accounts of the prisoners who receive payments, including thousands of Hamas prisoners. The initiators of the protest do not appear [on this roster]."[9]
