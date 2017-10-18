Official Russian Reactions To Trump's Speech On The Iran Nuclear Deal

The following are official Russian reactions to President Donald Trump's October 13 speech outlining his policy towards the Iran nuclear deal.[1] Russian Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov advises the U.S. not to amend the nuclear deal because "If it ain't broke, don't fix it.". According to Konstantin Kosachev, head of the Russian Senate's International Relations Committee, the Iran nuclear deal deserves preservation as it is "the most important success achieved by the international diplomacy since the end of the Cold War."[2]



(Source: Twitter.com/Thehill, October 13, 2017)

Pushkov's Tweet Storm

Senator Alexey Pushkov (@Alexey_Pushkov) wrote on his Twitter account: "If the U.S. exits the Iranian deal, it will destroy the remnants of trust. It will be a powerful blow to the U.S'. image even in the eyes of its allies."

(Twitter.com/Alexey_Pushkov, October 15, 2017)

Pushkov followed up: "Iran's warning regarding its possible exit from the deal should be taken seriously. The U.S. is ready again to open another Pandora's box."

(Twitter.com/Alexey_Pushkov, October 15, 2017)

Pushkov identified the real culprit behind Trump's speech" "It's [U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki] Haley, who pushed Trump into the idea of quitting the Iranian deal. People who have no understanding [of foreign affairs], are dealing with U.S. foreign policy."

(Twitter.com/Alexey_Pushkov, October 14, 2017)

Russian MFA's Statement: 'Russia Remains Committed To The JCPOA And Has A Stake In Preserving It'

The Russian MFA published the following statement in its website: "In view of the strategy announced by President of the United States Donald Trump with respect to Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry reiterates its position that aggressive and threatening rhetoric is unacceptable in international relations. They are relics of the past and inconsistent with modern norms of civilized communication between states. Attempts to employ such methods to address foreign policy tasks that affect the fundamental security interests of other countries are doomed to failure.

"We regret the U.S. President’s decision not to recertify to Congress Tehran’s faithful compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program. At the same time, we see it as an element of internal political discussions within the framework of U.S. national legislation. We hope that this move will have no direct impact on the implementation of the agreement, though it is clearly at odds with the spirit and letter of the JCPOA.

"The JCPOA is multilateral in nature and backed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015), and it has already contributed to strengthening international peace and stability as well as to creating a more predictable atmosphere in the Middle East. Instead of questioning the results of the JCPOA’s implementation at a time when it is only beginning to 'get on its feet' and pay concrete dividends, it would be better to focus on the full-fledged realization of its potential. Everyone would benefit from this.

"The JCPOA is effectively addressing the tasks that were set before it. Iran has been strictly complying with its commitments, which is regularly confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This includes access to Iranian sites of interest to the IAEA.

"In any case, irrespective of the decisions of certain signatories, there can be no return to the situation around the Iranian program prior to the adoption of the JCPOA. In particular, any resumption of sanctions through the UN is out of the question.

"Russia remains committed to the JCPOA and has a stake in preserving it, and will continue fulfilling its obligations under it. We are calling on all the other signatories to follow suit."

(Mid.ru, October 13, 2017)

Senator Kosachev: Trump's Statement On Iran Marks The Deepest Schism, In Postwar History, Between The U.S. And Their Transatlantic Allies

Senator Konstantin Kosachev, head of the Senate's International Relations Committee, posted on his Facebook account:

"Today's statement by Trump on Iran, aside from its absolutely destructive substantive part, perhaps heralds the deepest schism, in postwar history, between the U.S. and their constant transatlantic allies – Germany and France (and even Great Britain).

"Previously, when the Americans opened fire with both barrels on Russia (I do not manage to find another word), lumping it, together with North Korea, into a notorious anti-Iranian law, this affected the relations of the Europeans with Russia, without however producing major shock waves across the Atlantic, the White House did not hasten to tighten the sanctions, despite the growing criticism on the part of McCain and Cardin.

"But 'Iran' is about something different. It goes beyond the economy. It is not merely about security. And it is not only about terrorism and proliferation.

"It is also about the following: is it permissible for a power aspiring to global leadership and global responsibility to disassociate itself by spitting upon international law (pacta sunt servanda [agreements must be honored]), at the UN (in this case on the IAEA which made impeccable reports on Iran), and simultaneously on common sense?

"Until yesterday's announcement - all this was doable. After all this was permissible for a hegemon for Jupiter can be tolerated. But the U.S. can do so only together with its allies, by agreeing (and scheming) and making a poker face ("we will leave no stone unturned for the sake of peace freedom and democracy")of menacing to destroy everything in the name of peace, freedom and democracy").

"As of today, as it turned out, it's not only the aforementioned [international] law which went off the deep end, not only the common sense, but the allies themselves, with whom, apparently, nothing was discussed in advance, and who obviously were placed before a fait accompli by the abrupt maneuver in Washington's Iran policy.

"And so from now on Germany, France (and even Great Britain) will acquire a new global outlook, which, by the way, our country has been sharing for quite some time: [besides] what is so attractive about this unipolar world? Especially when the pole is over the rainbow, and not in your pocket and under your belt?

"And, considering this situation, I do not feel so sorry for France and Germany (and even for Great Britain) - they are strong and they will handle it. But as for the other adherents of unipolarity, who surrendered their sovereignty for a pinch of tobacco in favor of the American leadership (whose name is Legion) ... how are they now?

"And where are they headed? And where are they taking refuge?

"And, most importantly - what was the point of it?"

(Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100002123135703, October 13, 2017)

Chairperson Of Russia's Federal Council Matvienko: I Hope The U.S. Won't Quit The Agreement On Iran

The Chairperson of the Russian Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko: "If the U.S. wants to quit this agreement, anyway it is a unilateral initiative, which the world would not support… I hope there would not be a decision on ripping up the nuclear deal, as any steps to misbalance the agreement are very dangerous… The deal on the Iranian nuclear program and JCPOA were tough to reach, the world recognized them as a major victory for international diplomacy."

(Tass.com, October 14, 2017)

Duma International Relations Committee Chair Slutsky: Washington Turns The Countries It Does Not Like Into Outcasts

The Chairman of the State Duma’s committee for international relations, Leonid Slutsky, told the Rossiya-24 television news channel: "Washington in its relations with countries that do not fit in with the scheme of achieving a mono-polar world order, where only one country would be the sole center of force, tries to turn them into outcasts in the information and political space... This is precisely what is happening to Russia and Iran… Washington does not take the trouble of changing anything about its strategy."

(Tass.com, October 14, 2017)

Russian Deputy FM Ryabkov: 'If It Ain't Broke, Don’t Fix It'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said: "There is an American saying our overseas colleagues often use in such situations: 'If it ain't broke, don’t fix it'… That’s what I would like to address to the colleagues in the United States… We note recurring signals from Washington in favor of the so-called improvements of the existing agreement and possible supplements to it… What is to be improved in this context is the implementation of the existing agreements by the U.S. side… Naturally, in our contacts with Iranian colleagues we will stress the importance of keeping the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as it was reached and the importance of it being completely implemented… I am not ready to provide concrete names or dates but, obviously, we will discuss these topics in the near future. As a matter of fact, they [the Iranians] have passed the ball to the U.S. side."

(Tass.com, October 15, 2017)