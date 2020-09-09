Official Chinese TV Network Offers Advice On Educating Children About Racism, Chimes In On America's Race Debate: Being 'Not Racist' Is Not Enough; You Should Be Anti-Racist

On September 4, 2020, CGTN Network (China) aired a short animated video in American English that takes aim at the U.S. and white Americans, titled "How to Teach Your Kids about Race and Racism." The video opened with a white mom dispensing "practical advice" on what parents "can do to break this pattern" of "racism passed down from generation to generation." Urging parents not to "try to hide the news from kids," the mom pointed to a television screen showing a policeman kneeling on a black man's neck. Next, a white dad explained to his son that "police officers have made bad choices because of the color of someone's skin," and a black mom explained to her son that "some people don't like other people just because of the color of their skin.

Next, a white dad driving his teen son past a Black Lives Matter protest asserted that because some people "aren't fair," black people "have less money to buy food" and added that black people are "hurt by police at a higher rate," as a white cop and a white man threatened a black man. The white mom encouraged parents to "show your kids how racist ideas hurt people" and stressed that "unfortunately, most children's books and shows center around white characters."

"How Can You Teach Your Kids About Race And Racism? ...You Can Use Examples From Daily Life And The News"

Mother 1:"Racism is passed down from generation to generation. What can you do as parents to break this pattern? How can you teach your kids about race and racism? Here is some practical advice. Talk about it. You can use examples from daily life and the news."

Boy: "Mommy, that boy has brown skin."

Mother 2: "Everybody has something called melanin in their skin which makes us come in all different colors. But under the skin we are all the same. Isn't it wonderful that the world has so many different kinds of people?"

"Unfortunately, Some Police Made Bad Choices – Because Of The Color Of Someone's Skin"

Mother 1: "It may be tempting to try to hide the news from kids but it's better to tackle things head-on."

Father: "There are things happening that are making us sad and angry. Unfortunately, some police made bad choices – because of the color of someone's skin."

Mother 1: "For children in elementary school, you can focus on fairness. It's an idea they can understand."

Mother 3: "Some people don't like other people just because of the color of their skin and it's not fair, because we're all the same underneath."

Mother 1: "As kids get older, you can add more details."

Father 2: "Because some people aren't fair, black people have gotten fewer opportunities than other people. So they have less money to buy food and take care of their needs. Black people also tend to get sick more often because they can't afford doctors or medicine. And black people are hurt by police officers at a higher rate than other people."

"Remember, Being 'Not Racist' Just Keeps Things The Way They Are Now; By Being 'Anti-Racist,' You Can Help Lead Our Children To A Brighter Future"

Mother 1: "When kids link race with value judgements, don't get angry and shut them down. Instead, probe to find out where these ideas are coming from."

Girl 1: "I only like princesses who look like Ariel, and I don't like Moana's brown hair and skin."

Mother 4: "That's interesting. Why do you think that?"

Mother 1: "You can also show your kids how racist ideas hurt people."

Boy 2: "You can't be Spider-man, you are black."

Mother 5: "Honey, how would you like it if that boy said you couldn't be Spider-man because you have blond hair? How would you feel?"

Mother 1: "Take at look at what your kids are watching and reading. Show them movies and TV shows about heroes from other cultures. Malala Yousafzai, who fights for girls' education in Pakistan, anti-apartheid fighter Nelson Mandela from South Africa, Native American warrior Crazy Horse, and Chinese martial arts hero Bruce Lee. The list goes on. Unfortunately, most children's books and shows center around white characters. But some don't, if you make an effort to look for them. Lead by example and add diversity to different parts of your life. Take part in activities likely to have a diverse group of people. Remember, being 'not racist' just keeps things the way they are now. By being 'anti-racist,' you can help lead our children to a brighter future."