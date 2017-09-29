New York/New Jersey Memorial Service For Former Muslim Brotherhood Supreme Guide Mahdi 'Akef: We Are Under Zionist-Crusader-Zoroastrian Attack In U.S., Europe

At a September 25, 2017 memorial service for former Muslim Brotherhood Supreme Guide Mahdi 'Akef, held by the American Muslim Community in New York and New Jersey, 'Akef was hailed as a mujahid and a martyr by Sheikh Muhammad Al-Barr, imam of the Mus'ab Bin Umayr Mosque in Brooklyn. Syrian-American political activist Dr. Fehmi Khairullah, a former head of the New Jersey-based Syria First Coalition, said that the Islamic nation has become "a target for a Zionist-Crusader-Zoroastrian attack" in the U.S., Europe, and elsewhere, and called 'Akef a "beacon illuminating our path." The video of the service was posted on the Al-Jazeera Network's Facebook page.



'Akef, who was Muslim Brotherhood Supreme Guide from early 2004 to 2010 and who died on September 22 in Cairo, often expressed support for jihad and martyrdom. Over the years, MEMRI has published numerous translations of his statements in reports and clips (see Following Death Of Former Muslim Brotherhood Supreme Guide Mahdi 'Akef: Translations Of His Statements 2004-2011– From The MEMRI Archives.)

The following are excerpts from the service:

Sheikh Muhammad Al-Barr Speaks At Memorial Service

Sheikh Muhammad Al-Barr: "Oh Allah, grant him the status of a martyr. Oh Allah, place him in Paradise, in a seat of honor, near God Almighty.

"Oh Allah, he died as a mujahid for Your sake, so grant him the status of the mujahideen."

Dr. Fehmi Khairullah Speaks At Memorial Service

Dr. Fehmi Khairullah: "Allah said: 'Think not of those who were killed for the sake of Allah as dead.' Indeed, we consider the late [Akef] to be a martyr living with his Lord, not dead. Great scholars, such as Dr. Muhammad Mahdi 'Akef, are not only alive with their Lord, but when they pass away, they still remain on this Earth as beacons that illuminate the path for us all. I will not speak about the virtues of Dr. Muhammad Mahdi 'Akef. Those who spoke before me have said it all, and I am unworthy of talking about his virtues."

"But today, in this country, we have become a target for a Zionist-Crusader-Zoroastrian attack. It targets us here in America, in Europe, and everywhere.

"We should seek the legacy of those who have passed away, but remain here as beacons illuminating our path, so that we do not stumble, so that we can differentiate our enemies from our friends, and so that we can pave the way for future generations.

"The Islamic nation is the target of a great Crusader attack. It is not only the honorable ulema that are being killed in broad daylight, but also scientists, engineers, doctors, and nuclear scientists. They hunted down Iraqi scientists and killed them in their homes and abroad."

Additional Photos Of Memorial Service

