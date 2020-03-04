Neo-Nazi/White Supremacist Charity For 'Political Prisoners' Provides Addresses, Prison Commissary Links To Send Funds To Who's Who Of White Supremacist Terrorists: Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof, Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Robert Bowers, Atomwaffen Members

Notorious white supremacist inmates in U.S. prisons, many serving life sentences for murder, are receiving monetary and emotional support from a U.S.-based organization. Among these inmates are Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof and Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers,[1] as well as members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division. The organization’s website lists the addresses where supporters can send the inmates letters, and links for donating funds to their prison commissary accounts.

The site's main page provides a link to a TOR open source browser, where viewers can use the site without being tracked. The group also has a Telegram[2] and a Gab account.[3]

Recently, the group posted a classified ad promoting the cause in a local newspaper. While the ad is no longer visible, the MEMRI WSTM was able to obtain a cached version.

The following report will examine the content of the group’s website and the ways it facilitates and encourages access to white supremacist prisoners.

The URL for untraceable TOR browsing

The website registrar is Epik, which is a ICANN-accredited domain registrar and web hosting company known for providing services to websites that host far-right, neo-Nazi, and other extremist content. It was founded in 2009 by Rob Monster. It should be noted that after 8Chan was proven to have been connected to the August 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting, which left 22 dead, Cloudflare severed ties with the site. Epik quickly stepped up to host 8Chan; Epik also hosts the popular neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.[4]

The site maintains a registry of prisoners in alphabetical order, listing their location and cause for arrest, with tags indicating the ideology or context for their crime. These include categories like "lifer," "national socialist," "Charlottesville," and others.

The charity also uses its Gab and Telegram accounts to post updates on prisoner needs.

Featured Prisoners On Charity Website

One featured prisoner is a Maryland man. He is charged with two counts each of attempted murder and first-degree assault and related firearms charges. He was also accused of a hate crime. According to the site's narrative, he was involved in an altercation with two black men. Higgs produced a firearm and was shot in the leg during a struggle. The man was found guilty following leaked chat logs illuminating his ties to White Nationalist organizations.

The descriptions of the prisoners are largely sanitized. The Maryland man is described as a former Navy cryptologist and shown with a yellow identitarian lambda, a white nationalist symbol, tattooed on his arm. Leaked chat logs show that Higgs had links to some prominent attendees and organizers of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA that turned deadly. These facts are absent from the website.[5]

The site provides the man’s address at the Baltimore country detention center, where he has prison commissary privileges.

A post about Richard Holzer, suspected of threatening to blow up a synagogue in Pueblo, Colorado and arrested in November 2019, was authored earlier this year. The post mentioned that Holzer lacked funds to make calls, and solicited for people to donate to him so he can communicate. The website puts a different spin on Holzer's involvement claiming that he was catfished by the FBI."

A message from James Alex Fields, who is serving life in prison for plowing his car into a group of counterprotestors at the Unite the Right Rally, killing Heather Heyer, was cross-posted on the group's Telegram group and on the charity’s website.

The site states that commissary funds can be sent via Moneygram Bureau of Prisons to certain prisoners.

A Florida man is also featured as able to receive commissary and letters. The page describes him as a member of the violent neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen; he is in fact a founding member. The description downplays his crimes and expresses doubt that explosives were found in his apartment.[6]

The site writes that Richard Dean Clayton was arrested after "allegedly" posting on Facebook post that he might shoot up a Walmart. A commissary link and his address at the Orange County jail is available for interested parties. The U.S. DOJ release on Clayton asserts that he unlawfully possessed and stored dangerous explosive materials in his home.

In a February 21 Telegram post, the charity called for a "housewarming" to welcome a prisoner being transferred to a new facility: "One of our guys has been moved to a new location and I want us to throw him a house warming! So let's fire up the engines and let him know we care!"

The prisoner being transferred was accused of planning a mass shooting at a hospital. The page explains: "He was arrested on over thirty charges mostly weapons related. Law enforcement and the media claim he is obsessively fixated on Adolf Hitler and Nazism which so far as we are aware remains legal in America.”

On February 24, the website posted a letter from a prisoner who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019.

The excerpt of the letter on the front page reads: "Stand fast! I'm glad for brothers and sisters like y'all to carry the torches as when we marched in Charlottesville. We must stand fast and not be discouraged... The spirit of our people, the Folk Will, must be re-kindled and set ablaze. I stoke the flames that burn in me anew each day. I look forward that I can return from exile and once again join the struggle. Until then I wait patiently."

Active Campaigns

The website details the active campaigns of which they are a part. Some of them include prisoners from the Atomwaffen Division, Charlottesville prisoners, Confederate prisoners (those dedicated to the cause of the South), Members and Affiliates of the World Church of the Creator movement, Nazis, and members of The Base. Clicking on a specific campaign leads to a list of all prisoners under that category.

Dylann Roof and Robert Bowers

Earlier this year, the charity’s wrote about internal debate that was being conducted on Gab as to whether their organization should support more extreme violent murderers such as Dylann Roof and Robert Bowers.

Dylann Roof's page describes his crimes dispassionately and informs readers that they can send him commissary funds via MoneyGram: Bureau of Prisons.

The website provides Roof's address at the Terre Haute U.S. Penitentiary in Indiana.

The page for Bowers likewise downplays his involvement in and the severity of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre, stating that he "allegedly" shot "several congregants."

The site provides Bowers' address at Butler County Prison in Pennsylvania.

Newspaper And Radio Advertising

On January 30, 2020 the charity placed a classified ad on the website of a local newspaper. The ad was removed, and only appears on a cached version of the date.[7]

Earlier this year, a white power radio show aired an episode which featured a member of the charity. The podcast is hosted on Castbox, a Hong Kong-based podcast company headquartered in San Francisco.