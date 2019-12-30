'National Socialist Black Metal' Music Available On Telegram, Last.Fm, VK, Facebook, iTunes, SoundCloud, Spotify, Bitchute, YouTube

National Socialist Black Metal (NSBM) music is widely circulated on many social media platforms, including Telegram, Last.Fm, VK, Facebook, iTunes, SoundCloud, Spotify, Bitchute, and YouTube. Several channels on Telegram share links to songs and ideological content in keeping with the genre's Nazi rhetoric. Links from Telegram channels are also posted to the video-hosting service Bitchute and to YouTube, which often removes this content. There is an overlap between Telegram channels that post NSBM and those that promote violence. Additionally, NSBM music festivals are promoted on these Telegram channels.

The following report will look at platforms that host NSBM content. Some make it available at no cost, and others offer it for sale.

NSBM On Telegram

On October 28, 2018, the [redacted] Telegram channel published its first post. It says that it focuses on "true terror propaganda, hate literature and W.A.R. anthems by those who act. We will not appease the weak or coddle to any feeble scene tourists who try to ride along our superiority. The line has been drawn and you're standing on our opposing side. Expect death. Sieg Heil."

A December 8 post features links to an NSBM song on YouTube and Archive.org that eulogizes American neo-Nazi terrorist Robert Jay Matthews, the leader of a white supremacist militant group who was killed in a shootout with law enforcement in 1984. On November 2, it promoted two websites that sell NSBM music.

Another Telegram channel has 1,039 members and was created on March 24, 2019. Its first post read: "You're not welcomed here if you are not immersed in violent and extreme right- wing music. You're not welcome here if you are into violent and extreme music and are NOT active in right wing objectives. You will be snuffed out and ejected. To the few who are, welcome. To those who are not, FUCK OFF!!"

On April 8, this channel forwarded two images of the front and back of a t-shirt featuring an image of an orthodox Jew with the caption "Israelite: Parasite." The shirt's back reads: "Minions of the poisoned race of David, Proselyte or blood born... None of you shall live. Shel Yad [Hebrew for "of the hand"] cut and tied to restrain your limbs. Shel Rosh [Hebrew for "of the head"] gag dislodges and cracks your teeth. Your forked tongue forced down into your throat muffling your shrieks, pleading and pain. Yiddish filth strands ripped from your skull, wrapped around your parasitic throat and used to hang from above. Your cries for help will go unheard not your broken and bleeding form is hung from split and separated neck... Bleeding and swinging from the rafters of your Semitic rat den abattoir."

An August 23 post encouraged followers to purchase NSBM music from specific music labels, that it listed at length.

NSBM On Last.FM, SoundCloud, And Spotify

The guidelines of Last.fm, which describes itself as the "world's largest online music service," read: "Be respectful to each other. Do not vent your frustrations at other members, whether through your comments or material you post on the site. There is zero tolerance for predatory behaviour, disparaging or defamatory comments, threats, harassment, illegal activities, invading privacy, propaganda, racial hatred, offensive cultural behaviour, vulgar or obscene content, or other inappropriate behaviour or the revealing of other members' personal information."[1]

Last.fm gives "wiki" pages[2] that summarize different music genres, including a page dedicated to NSBM music featuring artists, albums, and tracks. The page describes the genre as "black metal that promotes National Socialist (Nazi) beliefs through their lyrics and imagery. These beliefs often include: White supremacy, racial separatism, antisemitism, heterosexism, and Nazi interpretations of paganism or Satanism. Some black metal bands have made references to Nazi Germany purely for shock value, much like some punk rock and heavy metal bands. The sound itself is different from normal black metal as well, with bands often incorporating ethnic music (as expressed in folk metal and pagan metal). NSBM does not fit into normal black metal or white power music circles. The genre was pioneered by the band Absurd in the 90's, who mixed black metal with oi! (noticeably in their early work) and political philosophies."[3]



An artist page on Last.fm for an NSBM group



An artist page on Last.fm for another NSBM group.

SoundCloud appears to host fewer NSBM artists and songs. A search for notable NSBM band [redacted] returned 13 tracks.

SoundCloud's Community Guidelines on hate speech clearly state that Nazi content not posted for educational or journalistic purposes "is illegal, and will be removed without discussion." The guidelines read: "SoundCloud allows for the presentation of individual beliefs and opinions. We do not, however, allow content that promotes or encourages hatred, discrimination or violence against others based on race, cultural identity or ethnic background, religious beliefs, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation. We will use our discretion when necessary to determine if beliefs or opinions incite hatred. Please keep in mind that applicable laws state that Nazi and ISIS content is illegal, and will be removed without discussion, unless clearly used for educational or journalistic purposes."[4]

Spotify also hosts NSBM content, including a playlist featuring 93 songs, as well as songs from various NSBM bands. Spotify's Terms and Conditions of Use state: "Spotify may, but has no obligation to, monitor, review, or edit User Content. In all cases, Spotify reserves the right to remove or disable access to any User Content for any or no reason, including User Content that, in Spotify's sole discretion, violates the Agreements. Spotify may take these actions without prior notification to you or any third party. Removal or disabling of access to User Content shall be at our sole discretion, and we do not promise to remove or disable access to any specific User Content."[5]

NSBM On Apple's iTunes Store

In 2018, Apple swiftly removed content from fringe commentator Alex Jones, stating that "they do not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines and creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users." Nevertheless, Apple's iTunes store sells many tracks by NSBM bands.

NSBM On VK

The Safety Guidelines for the Russian social media platform VK includes a section on reporting inappropriate or questionable content: "If you encounter threats, insults or harassment, or some other threat to your safety, inform us by using the 'Report' button. This button can be found in various types of content, such as posts, comments, photos, videos and stories. You can also contact Support and report a profile or community that contains content that you think is illegal, offensive or suspicious. We review all reports without exception.

"VK has a very large moderation team that responds as quickly as possible to all reports we receive. Our response time is never more than an hour and is usually a matter of minutes. Our team removes content that breaks the VK Terms of Service or the law and blocks communities and profiles used by scammers to spread such content. VK uses a very effective hybrid method of moderation. We respond to reports from users, government regulatory agencies and social organizations, as well as conduct proactive internal monitoring. Our automatic search and inappropriate content removal mechanisms are constantly improving. One example of this is our use of digital fingerprints to quickly locate harmful information. This allows us to prevent the quick distribution of fake news, as well as illegal or offensive content. We also respond to requests from the regulatory body, Roskomnadzor, in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation."[6]

A community on VK that disseminates NSBM music has 137 members and over 1,300 posts, which are mainly in Russian.

NSBM On Facebook

Many NSBM bands have Facebook pages. For example, [redacted band name's] Facebook page has nearly 16,000 "likes."

A page for an annual NSBM music festival has nearly 3,000 followers.

NSBM On Bitchute

Bitchute, which hosts a great deal of racist and antisemitic content, also hosts NSBM music.

Bitchute hosts many albums by the NSBM band [redacted]; its content is categorized under Nationalistic/European Music on the platform.

NSBM On YouTube

YouTube hosts NSBM songs, including many organized into playlists titled "NSBM." Several videos of performances at NSBM music festivals have also been uploaded onto YouTube.