Nation Of Islam Official Ishmael Muhammad: Jews Control Hollywood; They Fueled Slavery, Sold Sheets And Nooses To The KKK; Proposed COVID-19 Vaccine Is Part Of Kissinger's Plan To Depopulate The World

On July 12, 2020, Ishmael Muhammad, the National Secretary to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, delivered a speech defending Farrakhan's July 4, 2020 speech (see MEMRI TV Clip No. 8119.) In his speech, Ishmael Muhammad claimed that Jews have always been spying on black people, that it was a Jew who had first invested in the Ku Klux Klan, and that Jewish merchants sold sheets, guns, and ropes to the Klan. Muhammad also said that the proposed COVID-19 vaccine is part of a plan to cull the world's population in accordance with a plan devised by former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Muhammad said that the accusations of Farrakhan being antisemitic are "trickery" intended to promote a "political, economic, and social agenda," and he claimed that the Jews control Hollywood and the music industry. He said that they are the "architects of the filth [that] has led to the perversity of [American] society and culture." In addition, Muhammad encouraged his listeners to thanks celebrities who have publicly supported Farrakhan such as athletes DeSean Jackson and Stephen Jackson, and musicians Ice Cube and Sean "Puffy" Combs.

Jews "Sold Sheets, And Guns, And Ropes To The Ku Klux Klan... Jews Were The Slave auctioneers, The Brokers... Keeping The Slave Economy Oiled..."

Ishmael Muhammad: "You [Jews] have always been guilty of spying on us. What are you afraid of? Why do you always have to deal shrewdly with us?

"This is your history, you owe us an apology. One member of the Jewish community invested in a new group of white terrorists, known as the Ku Klux Klan.

"Was it not your merchants, that sold sheets, and guns, and ropes to the Ku Klux Klan?

"Jews were the slave auctioneers, the brokers, and wholesalers, keeping the slave economy oiled with money, markets, and supplies.

"You [Jews] Stoned, You Jailed, You Persecuted, And You Killed [God's] Prophets Unjustly... You Will Not Do To Farrakhan What You Did To The Prophets Before".

"Your rabbis created the Talmud and concocted the so-called 'Hamitic Curse' and claimed that black people were cursed by God to be black and ugly and punished to be your slaves forever. This is how you relate to us.

"This is why it is said in the Book of Revelations: 'Behold I give of the Synagogue of Satan, of those that say they are Jews, and they are not.'

"This is what the Minister [Farrakhan] is pointing out, when he says, 'the imposter [Jews].'

"God has sent messengers and prophets one after another, but everyone that He sent, you maligned. Everyone He sent, you stoned, you jailed, you persecuted, and you killed the prophets unjustly. And now, once again, grace is being extended to you, but your heart has not changed. And now, you have in your mind, what your brothers before, had in their minds and did to God's prophets. But you will not do to Farrakhan, what you did to the prophets before.

The Proposed COVID-19 Vaccine Will "Carry Out Henry Kissinger's Doctrine... This Is Sinister, This Is Real Wickedness, This Is Hate"

"The proposed COVID-19 vaccine is designed, not to relieve people of the virus – but to carry out Henry Kissinger's doctrine, as is outlined in the 1974, NSSM-200 memorandum, which calls for the massive culling of the world's population by two billion people. See, this is sinister, this is real wickedness, this is hate.

"So they are planning this [mass vaccination], and I have to say that the Quran says that the Jews planned and Allah planned, but 'Allah, is indeed, the best of planners.' I want to say to all of those, that are being caught up into the trickery of this use of antisemitism and calling the Minister [Farrakhan] an antisemite, you have got to know that it is all to advance a political, economic, social agenda. They have to repudiate their own [claims]. It was [former Israeli minister] Shulamit Aloni, and she was interviewed by Amy Goodman, and in the interview she says: 'It's a trick we always use. We use it when, from Europe, someone criticizes Israel, we bring up the Holocaust.'

Jews Control Hollywood And The Music Industry, Are "The Architects" That "Led To The Perversity Of Society And Culture"

"It is a matter of fact, that you control Hollywood.

"They are in control [of Hollywood], but they do not want to be represented and known as the architects of the filth and what they devalue in film, that has led to the perversity of the society and culture. The same in Hollywood is the same in the music industry. So what we see on television, what we hear on the radio, the track that are laid down, are all a part of a design to condition the minds of the people and send them to the gutter.

"Let your voices of support for [football player] DeSean Jackson be heard. Let your support for Stephen Jackson be heard. Ice Cube – another Jackson, O'Shea.

"The enemy has got to know: Not today! That's our brother, that's a member of our community. Like they protect theirs – we protect ours.

"Thank you, Diddy, Diddy, no doubt – Sean 'Puffy' Combs."